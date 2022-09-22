Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Webb pulled early after no-hit bid ends, Giants top Rox 6-1
DENVER (AP) — Logan Webb didn’t allow a hit until one out in the sixth inning and was then immediately pulled by manager Gabe Kapler after 66 pitches in the San Francisco Giants’ 6-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night. Alex Young, Cole Waites and Scott Alexander held the Rockies to two hits before Elehuris Montero ninth-inning homer off Thomas Szapucki in the Giants’ third straight win. Kapler said they’re monitoring Webb’s workload as he’s thrown a career-high 187 1/3 innings in 31 starts. The plan was to throw a maximum of five innings, but Webb’s dominance with his sinker and slider forced Kapler into a tough spot. “I was joking with my Dad before the game, like, ‘What if you’re through five with 50 pitches and you have a no-hitter?’” Webb said. “I’m like, ‘First of all, it’s Coors Field. I’m going to give up a hit.’”
Crop of homegrown arms major benefit for Cubs
PITTSBURGH -- The last time the Cubs went through a rebuilding process, the foundation was built through impact position players. When the time came to construct October-ready rosters, the bulk of the featured arms were acquired via trades or free agency. There is growing optimism around the Chicago organization that...
MLB
With memory of 'The Machine,' Pujols recalls milestone homers
ST. LOUIS -- Take a stroll through homer history with Cardinals superstar Albert Pujols, and the first thing to note is the stunning photographic memory the slugger possesses when it comes to recalling pitchers faced, locations of balls in and out of the strike zone, swings put on pitches and his particular feelings on the nights in question.
MLB
Projecting Braves' postseason rotation plans
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman's Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. If you want to have some fun over the next few days, project how you think the Braves’ rotation might look during the regular season’s final week and the early postseason rounds. There are a number of different options and the process will remain fluid as it's influenced by whether or not Atlanta wins a fifth consecutive National League East crown.
Guardians' statement sweep crumbles White Sox playoff hopes
CHICAGO -- The AL Central division race is all but over. The Guardians knew they had a critical week ahead -- one that could either make or break their playoff hopes. It started with a makeup game against the White Sox last Thursday that Cleveland dropped. But when the Twins came to town for a five-game series over the weekend, the Guardians made a statement, taking four of five matchups.
Giolito sunk early as Sox lose 4th straight at home
CHICAGO -- Lucas Giolito’s 2022 season on an individual level has traveled somewhere along the same rough path as that of the White Sox's results as a team. Giolito arguably was one of the top starting pitchers in the American League over the past three seasons and came into this year hoping for an equally strong body of work, if not another notch above. Instead, his ERA sits at 5.05 following a 5-3 loss to the Tigers on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field, as the one-time American League Central-favorite White Sox dropped to 76-75.
This guy is an 'expert' ... in giving up homers to Albert Pujols
Ryan Dempster saw it all as a pitcher over his 16 Major League seasons. He played for five teams (the Marlins, Reds, Cubs, Rangers and Red Sox) and faced some of the game’s greatest hitters. Few, however, gave him more trouble than Albert Pujols. He’s not alone in that...
Despite injuries, Gray seeing more consistent results
ARLINGTON -- Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley believes that, in an ideal world, Jon Gray has what it takes to help lead a rotation. He has the execution, the plus secondary pitches and even the mound presence that teams crave in a front-line starter. “He has top-of-the-rotation stuff,” Beasley said...
Tigers keep playing spoiler, adding to strong finish
CHICAGO -- The White Sox left Comerica Park last Sunday having given themselves one last gasp in the American League Central race by taking two of three from the Tigers. But as Jonathan Schoop fielded José Abreu’s ground ball and threw to first to finish off the Tigers’ 5-3 win Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field, they could well have tossed away Chicago’s hope with it.
Braves hit 'rut' with clock ticking in NL East race
PHILADELPHIA -- The Braves won a World Series despite having a losing record for more than half of the 2021 season and they have produced one of the game’s best records since exiting May with another losing record. The defending World Series champs might not understand the meaning of...
Donovan's slam, Nootbaar's HR end Cards' frustrating stretch
SAN DIEGO -- Lars Nootbaar got barrel on ball in the fifth inning Thursday afternoon at Petco Park. The solo home run did not tie the game. It did not give the Cardinals a lead. But the reaction by his teammates announced that it was a big home run. “You...
Garcia's monster homer turns heads as A's look to the future
OAKLAND -- Having already set a franchise record with 12 first basemen used this season, it’s clear the A’s have yet to find a long-term solution at the position. That’s what makes this final stretch of games so critical for rookie Dermis Garcia. Over the past month,...
If Judge needs advice on HR plateau, a big help isn't far
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch's Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Few men on the planet have experienced a year like the one Aaron Judge is enjoying. One of them happens to stash his workday belongings in the same Yankee Stadium clubhouse, just a few feet away across the plush carpet.
Garrett gets in the zone in stellar return
MIAMI -- Less than two weeks ago, the Marlins optioned left-hander Braxton Garrett to Triple-A Jacksonville as the odd man out in a rotation with six healthy starters. In his return to the Majors, Garrett pitched six strong innings in Friday night’s 5-2 victory over the Nationals at loanDepot park.
Wesneski spins immaculate inning in 2nd MLB start
PITTSBURGH -- Hayden Wesneski uncoiled from his throwing motion, strode off the mound and gave a quick point in the direction of the Cubs' dugout. Next to manager David Ross, Chicago's pitching coaches were celebrating. The rookie pitcher had just spun a slider beyond the bat of Jason Delay for...
The top AFL prospects for each club
It’s impossible to look at the list of Arizona Fall League alumni without some sense of awe. Before he chased the American League home run record, Aaron Judge went deep four times for Scottsdale in 2014. Multi-time MVPs Mike Trout (2011), Bryce Harper (2010, 2011) and Albert Pujols (2000) all played at least one autumn in the Phoenix metropolitan area, and if you want to add Michael Jordan (1994) to that list, we won’t stop you. Don’t forget likely NY Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara (2017) either.
