W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION File No. 22-000063-CP Division IN RE: ESTATE OF Kent Arden Kinsinger Deceased. NOTICE TO …

RFQ: 2022-02 The City of Apalachicola, Florida, (the "City") is seeking statements of qualifications from engineering firms to provide professional services for projects funded by the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) programs following the effects of Hurricane Michael, as further described in the scope of services contained in the above-referenced RFP. Firms selected through this RFP may also be utilized for development, planning, and design of projects funded through any other federal and state funding sources that the City has already secured or may pursue in the future.

APALACHICOLA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO