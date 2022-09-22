W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION File No. 22-000063-CP Division IN RE: ESTATE OF Kent Arden Kinsinger Deceased. NOTICE TO …

Read full article on original website
W00000000 IN THE COUNTY COURT IN AND FOR GULF COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO. 22-165-CC L. JACK HUSBAND, III, and JOHN HOWELL P.O. Box 141 Wewahitchka, FL 32465 Plaintiff, vs …
Local state trooper is “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year”
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A state trooper from Jackson County is being recognized as the Florida Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. David Cox has been a trooper for the last 16 years. Last year, he single-handedly detained two suspects who had abducted a five-month-old in Panama City […]
RFP 2022-04 City of Apalachicola Request for Proposals from qualified contractors for restoration/reconstruction for Harrison-Raney (HCA) warehouse The City of Apalachicola, Florida is …
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES RFQ: 2022-02 The City of Apalachicola, Florida, (the "City") is seeking statements of qualifications from engineering firms to provide …
W00000000 CITY OF PORT ST. JOE PROJECT #50146259 RFP 2022-15 LONG AVENUE RESURFACING NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS The City of Port St. Joe will receive sealed bids from any …
From West Tampa to the Governor's Mansion, a look at Bob Martinez's rise to become Florida's first Hispanic governor
TAMPA, Fla — It was an improbable rise from humble beginnings on dirt roads in Tampa to the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee, but Bob Martinez, former Tampa mayor and Florida’s first Hispanic governor never let those doubters get in his way. “The reasons they would give why...
NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF CITY ORDINANCE Public Hearing and Special Meeting The City of Apalachicola Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the purpose of receiving citizen's …
Lawsuit: Florida discriminates against Florida A&M
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A group of Florida A&M University students sued the state's university system Thursday claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights Act of...
CITY OF CARRABELLE PUBLIC WORKSHOP THE CITY OF CARRABELLE WILL BE HAVING A PUBLIC WORKSHOP ON TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 27, 2022 AT 5:30 PM TO DISCUSS PARKING IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA OF MARINE STREET AND …
Panama City mobile home residents fear displacement
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An apartment complex proposal is stirring up emotions in a Panama City mobile home park. “Rumor is that they’re going to tear the trailers down and they’re going to be apartments and stuff,” Creekside Mobile Home Park Resident Patty Betty said. “But I’m not sure about that.” Creekside Mobile Home […]
Watch: Gun-wielding masked man robs Bay Co. convenience store
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are hoping the public can help them capture a man who robbed a local convenience store. The incident happened last week at about 9 p.m. at a store on Boat Race Road. The suspect is wearing a mask and points a “small, silver” handgun in a clerk’s face, forces him to open the register, and then takes an unknown amount of money before rushing out of the store.
This Florida State Park was the Setting for Movies, Has a Historic Lodge, a 68 Degree Spring, and Offers Boat Tours
Many Floridians enjoy state parks that are reminiscent of old Florida. There's just something comforting about visiting a location that hasn't changed all that much in many years. Many of these parks also have a historical significance that dates back to the time of Native Americans and mastodons. Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park is one example.
UPDATE: One killed in crash in Tallahassee on FAMU’s campus
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Preliminary findings determined the victim was standing in the roadway operating the liftgate to a tractor-trailer moments before the crash, according to a TPD statement. A woman traveling east on Robert Trudy Perkins Way struck the man and he succumbed to his injuries on the scene.
UPDATE: PCPD confirms fatal motorcycle crash
Updated 9:45 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police and the Traffic Homicide Investigation unit were on the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred Wednesday around 8 p.m. According to PCPD, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials said a black motorcycle collided with a tan minivan at the […]
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Calhoun County crash
CALHOUN CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 44-year-old Bristol man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Calhoun County. The accident happened Tuesday afternoon around 3:00 near NW John F. Bailey Road at NW Deer Foot Lane. The motorcyclist was heading east on NW John F. Bailey Road approaching a...
Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic adding multiple locations, physicians
Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic is adding two locations and bolstering its team of surgeons, 850 Business Magazine reported Sept. 18. TOC Panama City will open in October and TOC Panama City Beach is expected to open in fall of 2024, the report said. The Panama City Beach facility, developed in conjunction with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and Tallahassee-based Florida State University College of Medicine, will be located on the second floor of an 80,000-square-foot building.
NAACP speaks out after Bay teacher used racial slur
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Earlier this month a Mowat Middle School teacher was reading the book Zane and the hurricane out loud to her class. During the lesson, the teacher used a racial slur. Mowat’s Principal sent out an apology to all involved and the teacher has since left the school. But, local NAACP […]
Highway 231 and Star Avenue intersection to be realigned
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Commissioner approved the funding agreement to realign Star Avenue and Highway 231 with Titus Road. Officials said the intersection of Highway 231 with Star Avenue and John Pitts Road experiences heavy congestion and has a high crash rate. Bay County and Panama City will both contribute $2 million […]
Possible impacts of Tropical Depression 9 on The Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A hurricane could be headed into the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. Tropical Depression 9 will be moving into a less sheared environment Friday night which should allow the system to strengthen to a tropical storm. The next name on the list is Ian. The low-level center […]
TROPIC TOPICS: Tracking Invest 98L
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — 98L: The solutions that make more sense are starting to come into focus. There is still a ton of uncertainty as to where the storm will go and how strong the storm will be. There is some uncertainty as to the timeline as well mainly as to forward speed of […]
