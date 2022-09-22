RFP 2022-03 City of Apalachicola Request for Proposals for qualified contractor for restoration/reconstruction for Middlebrook (City Hall) warehouse The City of Apalachicola, Florida is …

Read full article on original website
CITY OF PORT ST. JOE RFP 2022-16 PROJECT #50146260 AVE. C, D, and WILLIAMS AVE. PARKING RESURFACING NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The City of Port St. Joe will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in constructing:. This project consists of milling and resurfacing approximately 0.29 miles of Avenue C & D from Martin Luther King Blvd. to Peters Street, along with paving Williams Avenue parking in Port St. Joe, Florida.
IN THE COUNTY COURT IN AND FOR GULF COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO. 22-165-CC L. JACK HUSBAND, III, and JOHN HOWELL P.O. Box 141 Wewahitchka, FL 32465 Plaintiff, vs
CASE NO. 22-165-CC L. JACK HUSBAND, III, and. and all persons claiming interest by, through, or under them. or claiming to have and right title or interest in the property. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to a tax deed on the following described property:. Commence at...
CITY OF CARRABELLE PUBLIC WORKSHOP
THE CITY OF CARRABELLE WILL BE HAVING A PUBLIC WORKSHOP ON TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 27, 2022 AT 5:30 PM TO DISCUSS PARKING IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA OF MARINE STREET AND TALLAHASSEE STREET. WE ENCOURAGE CITIZENS AND BUSINESS OWNERS TO ATTEND!
NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF CITY ORDINANCE Public Hearing and Special Meeting
The City of Apalachicola Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the purpose of receiving citizen's comments on and special meeting for the final reading and adoption of the following proposed ordinance:. CITY OF APALACHICOLA ORDINANCE 2022-01 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF APALACHICOLA, FLORIDA AMENDING ORDINANCE NO....
NOTICE OF SALE Unit #504:
NOTICE OF SALE is hereby given that Bayou RV & Storage, LLC, PURSUANT TO F.S. 83.806 will sell or dispose of on September 29, 2022, misc. property of the following unit(s):. We reserve the right to cancel sale and refuse any/all bids. Publication Dates.
