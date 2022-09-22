ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apalachicola, FL

RFP 2022-04 City of Apalachicola Request for Proposals from qualified contractors for restoration/reconstruction for Harrison-Raney (HCA) warehouse The City of Apalachicola, Florida is …

holmescounty.news
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
holmescounty.news

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES RFQ: 2022-02 The City of Apalachicola, Florida, (the "City") is seeking statements of qualifications from engineering firms to provide …

RFQ: 2022-02 The City of Apalachicola, Florida, (the "City") is seeking statements of qualifications from engineering firms to provide professional services for projects funded by the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) programs following the effects of Hurricane Michael, as further described in the scope of services contained in the above-referenced RFP. Firms selected through this RFP may also be utilized for development, planning, and design of projects funded through any other federal and state funding sources that the City has already secured or may pursue in the future.
APALACHICOLA, FL
cltampa.com

This Florida dome home on the beach is now for sale for $329K

Who doesn't love a little dome on the beach? Because right now a very-Florida dome home is currently on the market. Located at 313 13th St., in Panama City Beach, the 1,100-square-foot concrete dome was built in 1977, and sits about two blocks from the Gulf of Mexico. Featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms, the dome also comes with an outdoor shower, a fire pit, a little storage shed, and a putt-putt hole!
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

After the mill closed many are still looking for the right job

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The paper mill blew its final whistle almost four months ago, but some employees are still cleaning up the mill before the end of the year. “That was devastating,” Mill Supervisor Paul Shuman said of the closure.  Shuman and 60 other workers are cleaning up the mill before it officially […]
holmescounty.news

W00000000 CITY OF PORT ST. JOE PROJECT #50146259 RFP 2022-15 LONG AVENUE RESURFACING NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS The City of Port St. Joe will receive sealed bids from any …

RFP 2022-15 LONG AVENUE RESURFACING. The City of Port St. Joe will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in constructing:. This project consists of milling and resurfacing approximately 1.05 miles of Long Avenue in Port St. Joe, Florida, from 1st Street to 16th Street, along with other roadway and stormwater improvements.
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apalachicola, FL
Apalachicola, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
holmescounty.news

W00000000 IN THE COUNTY COURT IN AND FOR GULF COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO. 22-165-CC L. JACK HUSBAND, III, and JOHN HOWELL P.O. Box 141 Wewahitchka, FL 32465 Plaintiff, vs …

CASE NO. 22-165-CC L. JACK HUSBAND, III, and. and all persons claiming interest by, through, or under them. or claiming to have and right title or interest in the property. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to a tax deed on the following described property:. Commence at...
GULF COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

This Florida State Park was the Setting for Movies, Has a Historic Lodge, a 68 Degree Spring, and Offers Boat Tours

Many Floridians enjoy state parks that are reminiscent of old Florida. There's just something comforting about visiting a location that hasn't changed all that much in many years. Many of these parks also have a historical significance that dates back to the time of Native Americans and mastodons. Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park is one example.
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Local state trooper is “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year”

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A state trooper from Jackson County is being recognized as the Florida Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. David Cox has been a trooper for the last 16 years. Last year, he single-handedly detained two suspects who had abducted a five-month-old in Panama City […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

NHC Upgrades TD9 to Tropical Storm Ian

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - TD #9 formed earlier today in the Caribbean and this evening the National Hurricane Center has upgraded the storm to a 40 mph Tropical Storm Ian. The storm is forecast to be a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico next week. For now the edge of the 5 day cone of uncertainty is over the Forgotten Coast.
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rfp#Hca#Florida Statutes#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Harrison Raney Lrb Hca#State#Contractor#The National Park Service
franklincounty.news

This weekend in Gulf and Franklin

Hoping to enjoy some time out of the house this weekend? Here's what's going on in Gulf and Franklin Counties. Don't see your event listed? Have an event you want included in an upcoming round-up? Email details to wweitzel@nevespublishing.com. PortOberfest. Dust off those lederhosen and join the Gulf County Chamber...
GULF COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City mobile home residents fear displacement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An apartment complex proposal is stirring up emotions in a Panama City mobile home park. “Rumor is that they’re going to tear the trailers down and they’re going to be apartments and stuff,” Creekside Mobile Home Park Resident Patty Betty said. “But I’m not sure about that.” Creekside Mobile Home […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
holmescounty.news

W00000000 NOTICE OF SALE is hereby given that Bayou RV & Storage, LLC, PURSUANT TO F.S. 83.806 will sell or dispose of on September 29, 2022, misc. property of the following unit(s): Unit #504: …

NOTICE OF SALE is hereby given that Bayou RV & Storage, LLC, PURSUANT TO F.S. 83.806 will sell or dispose of on September 29, 2022, misc. property of the following unit(s):. We reserve the right to cancel sale and refuse any/all bids. Publication Dates.
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
holmescounty.news

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF CITY ORDINANCE Public Hearing and Special Meeting The City of Apalachicola Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the purpose of receiving citizen's …

The City of Apalachicola Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the purpose of receiving citizen's comments on and special meeting for the final reading and adoption of the following proposed ordinance:. CITY OF APALACHICOLA ORDINANCE 2022-01 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF APALACHICOLA, FLORIDA AMENDING ORDINANCE NO....
APALACHICOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

Homicide investigation in Panama City Beach neighborhood

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 9/22/22 3:45 P.M.:. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office identified Julian’s son, Tyler Moore Davis, 27, as the murder suspect. Investigators used the Bay Real-Time Operations Center (BAYROC) to determine Tyler fled to Georgia after the shooting. Warrants were obtained for Tyler for aggravated assault on a separate incident. He was arrested and is now in a Georgia county jail.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
truecrimedaily

Georgia man accused of killing father after getting kicked out of home

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old Georgia man stands accused of killing his father in Panama City, Florida, after allegedly getting kicked out of a home. According to a news release from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Sept. 22, at approximately 8 a.m., deputies responded to a home at 200 Jace Lane. At the scene, authorities reportedly found the body of Julian Clifton Davis Jr. The Sheriff’s Office said the victim had sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Boat Manufacturer to Create 105 Jobs in Florida

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Boat manufacturer Mocama Marine LLC will open...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Gibby

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Gibby , News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet hound mix is seven months old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Possible impacts of Tropical Depression 9 on The Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A hurricane could be headed into the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. Tropical Depression 9 will be moving into a less sheared environment Friday night which should allow the system to strengthen to a tropical storm. The next name on the list is Ian. The low-level center […]
WMBB

Highway 231 and Star Avenue intersection to be realigned

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Commissioner approved the funding agreement to realign Star Avenue and Highway 231 with Titus Road. Officials said the intersection of Highway 231 with Star Avenue and John Pitts Road experiences heavy congestion and has a high crash rate. Bay County and Panama City will both contribute $2 million […]
BAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy