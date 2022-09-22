CITY OF CARRABELLE PUBLIC WORKSHOP THE CITY OF CARRABELLE WILL BE HAVING A PUBLIC WORKSHOP ON TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 27, 2022 AT 5:30 PM TO DISCUSS PARKING IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA OF MARINE STREET AND …

Read full article on original website
holmescounty.news
RFP 2022-03 City of Apalachicola Request for Proposals for qualified contractor for restoration/reconstruction for Middlebrook (City Hall) warehouse. The City of Apalachicola, Florida is requesting proposals and qualifications from contractors familiar with historic restoration to coordinate and perform restoration and reconstruction of a designated historic landmark, the Middlebrook warehouse, in historic downtown Apalachicola.
The City of Port St. Joe will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in constructing:. This project consists of milling and resurfacing approximately 0.29 miles of Avenue C & D from Martin Luther King Blvd. to Peters Street, along with paving Williams Avenue parking in Port St. Joe, Florida.
The City of Apalachicola Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the purpose of receiving citizen's comments on and special meeting for the final reading and adoption of the following proposed ordinance:. CITY OF APALACHICOLA ORDINANCE 2022-01 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF APALACHICOLA, FLORIDA AMENDING ORDINANCE NO....
NOTICE OF SALE is hereby given that Bayou RV & Storage, LLC, PURSUANT TO F.S. 83.806 will sell or dispose of, on September 29, 2022, misc. property of the following unit(s):. We reserve the right to cancel sale and refuse any/all bids. Publication Dates.
CASE NO. 22-165-CC L. JACK HUSBAND, III, and. and all persons claiming interest by, through, or under them. or claiming to have and right title or interest in the property. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to a tax deed on the following described property:. Commence at...
RFQ: 2022-02 The City of Apalachicola, Florida, (the "City") is seeking statements of qualifications from engineering firms to provide professional services for projects funded by the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) programs following the effects of Hurricane Michael, as further described in the scope of services contained in the above-referenced RFP. Firms selected through this RFP may also be utilized for development, planning, and design of projects funded through any other federal and state funding sources that the City has already secured or may pursue in the future.
WCTV
Officials to address troublesome intersection in Gadsden County
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Residents are calling on Gadsden County Commissioners to make changes to the intersection of High Bridge Rd. and Joe Adams Rd., citing dangerous conditions. “Every day, I’m afraid when I go up the hill,” said Gadsden County resident Pastor Gwendolyn Simmons. She said it’s nearly...
Emergency management leaders encourage people to have a plan
The Emergency Management Department begins their preparedness plan as soon as storms are detected and are carefully monitored.
Gadsden County needs community help to inform, protect locals from tobacco usage
Gadsden County Health Department is encouraging community members to assist them with their Tobacco Free Partnership.
The administration of the estate of Kent Arden Kinsinger, deceased, whose date of death was July 16th, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for FRANKLIN County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 33 Market St #203, Apalachicola, FL 32320. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
Woman shot at Canyon Park Apartments
A woman sustained a non life threatening injury after being robbed and shot at Canyon Park Apartments.
wtxl.com
Tropics Check Thursday morning (9/22)
TALLAHASSEE — Hurricane Fiona remains a major Category 4 storm Thursday morning. As Fiona moves north, Hurricane Warnings are in effect for Bermuda. As of Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center reports some weakening present on latest satellite imagery of the major hurricane. Some clouds are forming in the...
Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigating video with minors
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it is investigating a video that is circulating among local middle school students on social media.
WJHG-TV
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Calhoun County crash
CALHOUN CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 44-year-old Bristol man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Calhoun County. The accident happened Tuesday afternoon around 3:00 near NW John F. Bailey Road at NW Deer Foot Lane. The motorcyclist was heading east on NW John F. Bailey Road approaching a...
thefamuanonline.com
One dead after crash on FAMU campus
Students at Florida A&M University believe that a man was killed this morning in what school officials are calling a “traffic incident” on the edge of. The Tallahassee Police Department confirmed the fatality, and added that the deceased was not a FAMU student. At 9:07 a.m. today, FAMU...
WCTV
3 people injured in single car crash in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single car crash Tuesday morning on State Road 71. According to the FHP, the driver was traveling on northeast Flatwoods Road around 7:25 a.m. when she failed to make a right curve and drove across the center double solid yellow lines, and onto the south shoulder.
Proposed Constitutional Amendments General Election – November 8, 2022 For the upcoming General Election there are three proposed constitutional amendments. If you would like more …
For the upcoming General Election there are three proposed constitutional amendments. If you would like more information concerning the amendments please visit our office at 47 Ave F, Apalachicola. No. 1 Constitutional Amendment. Article VI, Section 2. Limitation on the Assessment of Real. Property Used for Residential Purposes. Proposing an...
Hurricane Fiona becomes first major hurricane in the Atlantic Basin season
TALLAHASSEE — Hurricane Fiona moves off the northern coastline of the Dominican Republic leaving behind widespread flash flooding and power outages. Fiona made landfall on the eastern coast of the Dominican Republic early Monday morning. Now over warmer water with favorable conditions for strengthening, the hurricane has quickly gained...
Gadsden inmates provided with new career opportunity
The Florida Department of Corrections partnered with Tallahassee Community College to provide inmates at Gadsden Re-Entry Center with another chance.
floridaescape.com
Busy Bee Gas Station
If you have an upcoming road trip, you’ll encounter gas stations along the way, but nothing can match a Busy Bee Gas Station experience. During my recent trip to Tallahassee, I got the chance to drop by a large unique one-stop-shop that offers all the essentials you need on the road such as gas and many more.
