W00000000 NOTICE OF SALE is hereby given that Bayou RV & Storage, LLC, PURSUANT TO F.S. 83.806 will sell or dispose of on September 29, 2022, misc. property of the following unit(s): Unit #504: …

RFP 2022-04 City of Apalachicola Request for Proposals from qualified contractors for restoration/reconstruction for Harrison-Raney (HCA) warehouse. The City of Apalachicola, Florida is requesting proposals and qualifications from contractors familiar with historic restoration to coordinate and perform restoration and reconstruction of a designated historic landmark, the Harrison-Raney (HCA) warehouse in historic downtown Apalachicola.
RFQ: 2022-02 The City of Apalachicola, Florida, (the "City") is seeking statements of qualifications from engineering firms to provide professional services for projects funded by the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) programs following the effects of Hurricane Michael, as further described in the scope of services contained in the above-referenced RFP. Firms selected through this RFP may also be utilized for development, planning, and design of projects funded through any other federal and state funding sources that the City has already secured or may pursue in the future.
The City of Apalachicola Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the purpose of receiving citizen's comments on and special meeting for the final reading and adoption of the following proposed ordinance:. CITY OF APALACHICOLA ORDINANCE 2022-01 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF APALACHICOLA, FLORIDA AMENDING ORDINANCE NO....
This Florida dome home on the beach is now for sale for $329K
Who doesn't love a little dome on the beach? Because right now a very-Florida dome home is currently on the market. Located at 313 13th St., in Panama City Beach, the 1,100-square-foot concrete dome was built in 1977, and sits about two blocks from the Gulf of Mexico. Featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms, the dome also comes with an outdoor shower, a fire pit, a little storage shed, and a putt-putt hole!
The administration of the estate of Kent Arden Kinsinger, deceased, whose date of death was July 16th, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for FRANKLIN County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 33 Market St #203, Apalachicola, FL 32320. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
CASE NO. 22-165-CC L. JACK HUSBAND, III, and. and all persons claiming interest by, through, or under them. or claiming to have and right title or interest in the property. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to a tax deed on the following described property:. Commence at...
Panama City mobile home residents fear displacement
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An apartment complex proposal is stirring up emotions in a Panama City mobile home park. “Rumor is that they’re going to tear the trailers down and they’re going to be apartments and stuff,” Creekside Mobile Home Park Resident Patty Betty said. “But I’m not sure about that.” Creekside Mobile Home […]
Friday night fire incident at DMH turns out to be minor
A minor fire incident had Holmes and Washington County first responders en route to Doctors Memorial Hospital (DMH) late Friday evening. Bonifay Fire Department (BFD) Assistant Fire Chief Travis Cook said dispatch received the call at 8:25 p.m. and advised units that the hospital’s medical/surgical unit was experiencing smoke coming from the air conditioning vents.
Watch: Gun-wielding masked man robs Bay Co. convenience store
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are hoping the public can help them capture a man who robbed a local convenience store. The incident happened last week at about 9 p.m. at a store on Boat Race Road. The suspect is wearing a mask and points a “small, silver” handgun in a clerk’s face, forces him to open the register, and then takes an unknown amount of money before rushing out of the store.
Local state trooper is “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year”
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A state trooper from Jackson County is being recognized as the Florida Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. David Cox has been a trooper for the last 16 years. Last year, he single-handedly detained two suspects who had abducted a five-month-old in Panama City […]
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Arrests Traice Alexander Adams of Vernon on Drug-Related Charges on September 19, 2022
A Vernon man is behind bars and facing drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Washington County. This morning, around 7:00 a.m., a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a Ford truck on Hwy. 277 near Hartzog Rd. Contact was made with the driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old, Traice Alexander Adams, of Vernon.
TROPIC TOPICS: Tracking Invest 98L
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — 98L: The solutions that make more sense are starting to come into focus. There is still a ton of uncertainty as to where the storm will go and how strong the storm will be. There is some uncertainty as to the timeline as well mainly as to forward speed of […]
PCPD identifies victim from fatal motorcycle crash
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police have released the name of a man who was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night. He was identified as 57-year-old Nels Neumann. Officials said a black motorcycle collided with a tan minivan at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and 23rd Street. The crash is still under […]
PCPD attempting to locate missing juvenile
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. Shaniyah Watford, 17, was last seen on September 20th in the 1800 block of Flower Avenue in Panama City. Watford was wearing a black colored jacket and black...
Possible impacts of Tropical Depression 9 on The Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A hurricane could be headed into the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. Tropical Depression 9 will be moving into a less sheared environment Friday night which should allow the system to strengthen to a tropical storm. The next name on the list is Ian. The low-level center […]
Record Heat Possible and Tropical Possibilities
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – High pressure is in control and compressional heat has developed. The top temps should show up Wednesday through Friday. A backdoor cold front will help lower the temps for the weekend and a more traditional front is on the way for next week. The record high on Thursday is 97 and the forecast for our inland areas is 97 so we could tie or break the record. The Coastal forecast for Thursday is 93 which is also the record for the day. Looking ahead we will be watching the Caribbean and Gulf next week as a system is likely to develop lots of possible outcomes in the future of this storm. While it’s ok to be a bit on edge as there is the potential our area is impacted but we are talking 7 to 10 days out so plenty will change with the pattern and the storm between now and when it could be approaching the area. It’s best to make sure you are ready for a storm even if the system ends up going somewhere else. Make sure to check back on the forecast over the coming week for updates and changes.
Potential trouble in the tropics?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Here’s a look what the latest on the tropics and what could happen regarding a potential storm in the gulf next week. Check out what Chris had to say about the potential storm in his Tuesday night tropics update...
UPDATE: PCPD confirms fatal motorcycle crash
Updated 9:45 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police and the Traffic Homicide Investigation unit were on the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred Wednesday around 8 p.m. According to PCPD, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials said a black motorcycle collided with a tan minivan at the […]
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Calhoun County crash
CALHOUN CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 44-year-old Bristol man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Calhoun County. The accident happened Tuesday afternoon around 3:00 near NW John F. Bailey Road at NW Deer Foot Lane. The motorcyclist was heading east on NW John F. Bailey Road approaching a...
Events around town in the Panhandle this weekend: Sept. 23rd-25th
PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re looking for some fun things to do this weekend, then look no further! The city of Panama City is hosting a free family movie night on Sept. 23rd at 7:00 p.m. at McKenzie park.They will be showing Jurassic World Dominion. If you plan on attending, make sure to bring your […]
