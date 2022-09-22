W00000000 NOTICE OF SALE is hereby given that Bayou RV & Storage, LLC, PURSUANT TO F.S. 83.806 will sell or dispose of on September 29, 2022, misc. property of the following unit(s): Unit #504: …

Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – High pressure is in control and compressional heat has developed. The top temps should show up Wednesday through Friday. A backdoor cold front will help lower the temps for the weekend and a more traditional front is on the way for next week. The record high on Thursday is 97 and the forecast for our inland areas is 97 so we could tie or break the record. The Coastal forecast for Thursday is 93 which is also the record for the day. Looking ahead we will be watching the Caribbean and Gulf next week as a system is likely to develop lots of possible outcomes in the future of this storm. While it’s ok to be a bit on edge as there is the potential our area is impacted but we are talking 7 to 10 days out so plenty will change with the pattern and the storm between now and when it could be approaching the area. It’s best to make sure you are ready for a storm even if the system ends up going somewhere else. Make sure to check back on the forecast over the coming week for updates and changes.

