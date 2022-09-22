Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Goldman Sachs' bankers get their marching orders as Wall Street starts to purge under-performers
Goldman has laid off roughly a dozen bankers from its tech, media, and telecommunications division in New York and San Francisco. The news fuels growing anxiety about cuts on Wall Street.
Labour pledges thousands more doctors, nurses and midwives by restoring 45p tax rate
Labour is promising thousands more doctors, nurses and midwives by reversing the Tories’ abolition of the 45p tax rate for top earners.Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said the billions saved would deliver ‘one of the biggest expansions of the NHS workforce in history” – instead of handing rewards to the UK’s richest people.She also pledged to introduce a much higher minimum wage in line with “the real cost of living” on “day one” of Labour winning power.
Lights out, ovens off: Europe preps for winter energy crisis
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — As Europe heads into winter in the throes of an energy crisis, offices are getting chillier. Statues and historic buildings are going dark. Bakers who can’t afford to heat their ovens are talking about giving up, while fruit and vegetable growers face letting greenhouses stand idle.
