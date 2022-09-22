Labour is promising thousands more doctors, nurses and midwives by reversing the Tories’ abolition of the 45p tax rate for top earners.Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said the billions saved would deliver ‘one of the biggest expansions of the NHS workforce in history” – instead of handing rewards to the UK’s richest people.She also pledged to introduce a much higher minimum wage in line with “the real cost of living” on “day one” of Labour winning power.

