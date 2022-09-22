A new “flying” ferry which runs entirely on electricity is set to open between Belfast and Bangor and will launch in 2024.The ferry produces zero carbon emissions and will begin operation by Condor Ferries on a pilot scheme from Belfast to Bangor, Co Down, in 2024.The 150-seat ferry will use hydrofoils to glide across the surface of the water and produce minimal wake.According to the firm which has created it, Artemis Technologies, it will “change the way cities around the world utilise and decarbonise their waterways,” The Irish Times reported.The first ferry - named Zero - will initially create 125...

