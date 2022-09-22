ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

New Primetime News Show Hosted by Chris Cuomo to Debut Monday, October 3 at 8pm ET/7pm CT on NewsNation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- NewsNation today announced that “Cuomo” has officially begun production in New York City, unveiling its first official trailer, graphics and promotional videos for the show. The primetime news program, hosted by multi award-winning broadcast anchor and attorney Chris Cuomo, will debut Monday, October 3, and air weeknights at 8pm ET/7pm CT on NewsNation. Alexandra “Dusty” Cohen has been named executive producer of “Cuomo,” which will be produced live at Nexstar’s midtown Manhattan production studios. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005945/en/ Chris Cuomo, award-winning broadcast anchor and host of new primetime news program “Cuomo” airing 8pm ET on NewsNation beginning October 3rd. (Photo: Business Wire)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AdWeek

Sinclair OTT App NewsOn Signs Deal to Add CBS Owned Stations

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Sinclair’s local news OTT streaming service NewsON has signed a licensing deal with CBS News and Stations and its owned-and-operated television stations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
102.5 The Bone

Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:. Dahmer:&nbsap;Learn the story of one of America's most notorious serial killers, Jeffrey Dahmer, in the 10-part limited horror series. Lou: A mother teams up with a mysterious neighbor to save her kidnapped daughter, all while...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Community Policy