NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- NewsNation today announced that “Cuomo” has officially begun production in New York City, unveiling its first official trailer, graphics and promotional videos for the show. The primetime news program, hosted by multi award-winning broadcast anchor and attorney Chris Cuomo, will debut Monday, October 3, and air weeknights at 8pm ET/7pm CT on NewsNation. Alexandra “Dusty” Cohen has been named executive producer of “Cuomo,” which will be produced live at Nexstar’s midtown Manhattan production studios. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005945/en/ Chris Cuomo, award-winning broadcast anchor and host of new primetime news program “Cuomo” airing 8pm ET on NewsNation beginning October 3rd. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 DAYS AGO