New Primetime News Show Hosted by Chris Cuomo to Debut Monday, October 3 at 8pm ET/7pm CT on NewsNation
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- NewsNation today announced that “Cuomo” has officially begun production in New York City, unveiling its first official trailer, graphics and promotional videos for the show. The primetime news program, hosted by multi award-winning broadcast anchor and attorney Chris Cuomo, will debut Monday, October 3, and air weeknights at 8pm ET/7pm CT on NewsNation. Alexandra “Dusty” Cohen has been named executive producer of “Cuomo,” which will be produced live at Nexstar’s midtown Manhattan production studios. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005945/en/ Chris Cuomo, award-winning broadcast anchor and host of new primetime news program “Cuomo” airing 8pm ET on NewsNation beginning October 3rd. (Photo: Business Wire)
Peacock Streaming Service: Everything you need to know about it
Since it launched in 2020, NBC's Peacock has been offering free and paid tiers for streaming content. Here's all you need to know about the streaming service!
Sinclair OTT App NewsOn Signs Deal to Add CBS Owned Stations
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Sinclair’s local news OTT streaming service NewsON has signed a licensing deal with CBS News and Stations and its owned-and-operated television stations.
Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:. Dahmer:&nbsap;Learn the story of one of America's most notorious serial killers, Jeffrey Dahmer, in the 10-part limited horror series. Lou: A mother teams up with a mysterious neighbor to save her kidnapped daughter, all while...
Anchor who had ‘beginnings of a stroke’ on live TV shares text to husband, says it ‘shows my state of mind’
Julie Chin, the Oklahoma news anchor who had the beginnings of a stroke during a live TV broadcast, has revealed the alarming and incoherent text she sent her husband after the broadcast. “I need help. Something is not Run today. My work won’t work is working my help my,” the...
Just Add 'A Sprinkle Of Chaos': How Paramount and Netflix Talk to Gen Z on TikTok
Executives from both major streamers, as well as creators, shared their tips for racking up billions of views on the app.
