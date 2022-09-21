ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Healthline

Surgery Treatment for Scoliosis: What You Should Know

Scoliosis is a condition that causes an atypical curvature of the spine. It’s usually diagnosed during childhood or the teen years, and it can cause back pain, balance or posture issues, and breathing difficulties. Surgery for scoliosis isn’t always necessary right away because different levels of the condition exist....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Astigmatism Laser Surgery: Overview

If you have astigmatism, the cornea (the clear dome of the eye) or the lens that focuses rays on the light-sensitive retina at the back of the eye is shaped so that there can be competing focal points. You may have difficulty seeing clearly at any distance without corrective lenses.
DIABETES
Healthline

What to Know About Annuloplasty

Misshapen or damaged heart valves often need repair. That repair can be done with a procedure called annuloplasty. An annuloplasty can reshape or reinforce the ring (annulus) that surrounds a valve in the heart. The heart is made up of a series of valves, chambers, arteries, and veins that rhythmically...
HEALTH
Healthline

What to Know About Atypical Liver Ultrasound Results

A liver ultrasound is a procedure that uses sound waves to create images of your liver. It can capture your liver’s size, shape, and blood flow. this noninvasive procedure if blood tests or symptoms suggest that you have a liver condition. They may also order an ultrasound to monitor an ongoing liver condition.
HEALTH
shefinds

2 Snacks You Should Avoid At All Costs, According To Hair Loss Experts

You may already be well aware that what you eat and drink greatly affects the health of your hair. When it comes to hair loss, that doesn’t mean your diet is always to blame. Although not getting enough nutrients can cause hair shedding, other reasons you could be seeing more strands on your brush include aging, stress, illnesses, hormone fluctuations, certain medications you are taking, and genetics. While the only true cure for hair growth is patience and time, the foods you eat and the ones you avoid can help support the process. While you’re making decisions about what to eat each day, here are some tips from hair loss experts on two snacks you should avoid if you’re concerned about hair loss.
FOOD & DRINKS
msn.com

Signs You Have Dementia and Don't Even Know It

Slide 1 of 9: Dementia is a common condition that affects over 55 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, and it triggers a change in cognitive functions such as memory and thinking. The disorder can seriously impact a person's daily routine and disrupt life to the point of needing a caregiver. Learning the signs of dementia is vital for catching the condition early on and taking preventive measures quickly in an effort to slow down its progression. However, it's easy to overlook the symptoms and Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who share what to know about dementia and signs that indicate you could have it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
marthastewart.com

Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age

There are plenty of ways we try to protect our brains against cognitive decline, like doing crossword puzzles and exercising regularly—but can keeping your mind sharp be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin? Scientists seem to think so. According to new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, multivitamins can improve thinking skills in older individuals and help prevent cognitive decline.
HEALTH

