Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Why Doctors Will Ask You About Anxiety
Based on a recommendation proposed by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, doctors may ask those under age 65 about anxiety at check-ups. One of the reasons for this inclusion is that anxiety in the U.S. has risen from 36.5 percent to 41.5 percent from August 2020 to February 2021.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger
The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
Parents Magazine
How Do I Get My Child Assessed for ADHD?
My daughter's seventh grade teacher brought up some focus issues that she's having in class—daydreaming and distraction, to the point where it's interfering with her work. The teacher suggested an ADHD assessment, but I am wary of medicating my daughter. But I also don't want my child to struggle. Where do I begin to start the process?
KIDS・
MedicalXpress
Sleep experts advise parents to seek medical advice before giving melatonin to children
Melatonin use among children and teenagers is on the rise, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports increased calls to poison control centers and visits to the emergency room, primarily because of more unintentional melatonin ingestions in young children. Today, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine released a health advisory encouraging parents to talk to a health care professional before giving melatonin or any supplement to children.
KIDS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Healthline
For Infants and Young Kids With Eczema This Treatment Can Reduce Symptoms by 75%
Found a biologic drug is showing promising results in reducing the signs and symptoms of eczema in infants and young children by as much as 75 percent. Prescription treatment for children with eczema usually includes topical medication, light therapy, immunosuppressant medications, and biologics. Eczema, or atopic dermatitis, is a chronic...
verywellhealth.com
Diabetes and Swollen Feet
There are many causes of swollen feet, but if you have diabetes, or chronic high blood sugar, swollen feet are a common symptom. Here's a look at why diabetes can be linked to swollen feet, what it may say about your health, what you can do it about, and when it's time to see a healthcare provider.
msn.com
How to use the 333 rule for anxiety
At any one time, there are around eight million people in the UK experiencing some form of anxiety disorder. This can range from a panic disorder, to social anxiety, to post-traumatic stress, and phobias such as claustrophobia or agoraphobia. According to the NHS, while most people experience feelings of anxiety...
Healthline
Why the DEA is Sounding the Alarm About Rainbow Fentanyl
The DEA says that rainbow fentanyl has been seized in multiple states. The fentanyl pills are brightly colored. Fentanyl is currently the deadliest drug threat in the United States. In 2021 alone, 107,622 Americans died from a drug overdose —66% of those deaths involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Healthline
Your 5-Minute Read on Vitamins and Supplements
You might decide to take vitamins and supplements for many reasons, including getting your daily recommended intake of nutrients or addressing a specific health concern. Vitamins and supplements offer a range of potential benefits, from promoting immunity to helping with stress management. But with so many choices, what should you...
Medical News Today
Why is my anxiety so bad?
Anxiety is a common sensation that many people experience. Different sources can contribute to anxiety and cause the feelings to worsen. Anxious triggers can vary from person to person. Anxiety can lead to feelings of nervousness, apprehension, and worry. It can also cause physical symptoms, such as shallow breathing, sweating,...
Healthline
Study Finds People With ADHD at Significantly Higher Risk for Cardiovascular Disease
A new study finds ADHD may be a risk factor for cardiovascular disease. Researchers followed over 37,000 people with ADHD for nearly 12 years to see if they developed any cardiovascular conditions. While people with ADHD all had an increased risk of cardiac diagnoses, the risk was especially high for...
Healthline
Don't Take Aspirin and Warfarin Together, Researchers Say: Here's Why
Aspirin and warfarin are two commonly prescribed blood thinners. Researchers are cautioning that taking the two medications at the same time may increase the risk of excessive bleeding. Experts recommend talking with your doctor if you are taking both medications. There is a significant risk of bleeding for people who...
msn.com
Savvy Senior: Flu vaccines that are recommended for older adults
DEAR SAVVY SENIOR: I just turned 65 and would like to learn more about the stronger flu shots I see advertised for older adults. What can you tell me about them and how are they covered by Medicare?. — Senior Novice. More from Savvy Senior:How the Inflation Reduction Act will...
msn.com
Is There A Cure For Diverticulitis?
As we grow older, our bodies go through several changes that may cause health problems later down the road. For example, about one-third of people aged 50 to 59 develop small pouches called diverticula along the digestive tract, says the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). This condition is known as diverticulosis and may not cause any symptoms. However, those tiny pockets can cause stomach pain, bloating, and other digestive symptoms, notes the MedlinePlus.
KevinMD.com
Who are the neurodiverse people in your life?
As physicians, we equate terms like “disorder” and “syndrome” with pathology. If a diagnosis is listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) IV, it’s considered a “problem.” In the case of neurodevelopmental diagnoses, I am becoming increasingly aware that this may not be the case. As a neurodiverse individual with many neurodiverse family members and friends, I believe there is nothing “wrong” with our brains. Different is not deficient. As physicians, we should lead the charge to see neurodiversity as part of the normal arc of the human condition. Not every diagnosis needs a treatment plan; not every neurodiversity has to be “fixed.”
msn.com
Have you been taking pills wrong? Here’s what science says.
The next time you take a pain reliever for that headache, you may want to consider your posture. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University have found whether you’re standing upright or leaning, as well as which side you’re leaning to, could affect how fast the contents of a pill are absorbed into your body.
Is It Possible To Reverse Type 2 Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a common lifelong illness that affects normal insulin function and prevents the proper processing of sugar or glucose from food (via WebMD). It mostly affects the middle-aged and elderly population, but type 2 diabetes may also affect teens or children who are obese. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), up to 95% of the 37 million people in the U.S. with diabetes have type 2 diabetes.
allnurses.com
Nurses Didn't Call Doctor
Specializes in Home Health,Peds. Has 18 years experience. All weekend, a patient had a heart rate of 120 to 150. Patient who is 65 yr old has an intensive history of tachy, dm, heart failure, severe obesity. Yet not one weekend nurse called the doctor. Their reasoning was since his parameters on the monitor are low bp 70, high Bp 155, it was OK because it was within parameters. I noticed it was high, like 140 to 150 when I walked in. When he was sleeping it was 140 to 150.
verywellhealth.com
Is Leg Pain a Symptom of Diabetes?
Diabetes is not usually a direct cause of leg pain, but leg pain and numbness or tingling from neuropathy can be a symptom of undiagnosed or uncontrolled diabetes. Between 20% and 50% of people with diabetes experience painful nerve damage as a result of their condition. This nerve damage results from long-term high blood sugar, fat, and cholesterol levels. The exact neuropathy symptoms you experience will vary based on your specific type of diabetes and what complications you may develop.
msn.com
Black pepper: Experts weigh in on health benefits, nutrition facts, and more
Black pepper is rich in piperine which has antioxidant properties, and may help in preventing or delaying the effects of free radicals. Piperine also helps in improving brain function. Black pepper contains active compounds that decrease inflammation in the human body. Possible Side Effects. Black pepper can result in potassium...
Comments / 0