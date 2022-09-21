As physicians, we equate terms like “disorder” and “syndrome” with pathology. If a diagnosis is listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) IV, it’s considered a “problem.” In the case of neurodevelopmental diagnoses, I am becoming increasingly aware that this may not be the case. As a neurodiverse individual with many neurodiverse family members and friends, I believe there is nothing “wrong” with our brains. Different is not deficient. As physicians, we should lead the charge to see neurodiversity as part of the normal arc of the human condition. Not every diagnosis needs a treatment plan; not every neurodiversity has to be “fixed.”

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 14 HOURS AGO