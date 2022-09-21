Read full article on original website
New COVID variants may evade current treatments—or render them entirely ineffective, experts say
A healthcare worker attaches an IV infusion to a patient's hand during a monoclonal antibody treatment in the parking lot at Wayne Health Detroit Mack Health Center in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., on Dec. 23, 2021. Future COVID variants are expected to be more transmissible and perhaps better at evading the...
Nature.com
Monoclonal antibody therapies in Parkinson's disease
"PD affects over 10 million people worldwide and so there is a high medical need," explains Gennaro Pagano, corresponding author of one of the studies1. "Therapies targeting the underlying disease mechanism of PD, e.g. Î±-Syn, have the potential to slow disease progression and help patients retain their independence."
healio.com
FDA grants approval of Terlivaz injection to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome
The FDA has announced approval of Terlivaz, a terlipressin injection formulation by Mallinckrodt plc., to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome with rapid reduction in kidney function. “Diagnosing and treating hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) can be challenging, and every minute counts when managing patients who have it. Terlivaz gives U.S. physicians the...
Healthline
For Infants and Young Kids With Eczema This Treatment Can Reduce Symptoms by 75%
Found a biologic drug is showing promising results in reducing the signs and symptoms of eczema in infants and young children by as much as 75 percent. Prescription treatment for children with eczema usually includes topical medication, light therapy, immunosuppressant medications, and biologics. Eczema, or atopic dermatitis, is a chronic...
Why it's easier to find Pfizer's updated COVID boosters than Moderna's
Vaccinators around the country are reporting weeks-long delays in shipments of Moderna's updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters. The delays come after the Food and Drug Administration flagged concerns at a facility contracted to fill the Moderna's new shots into vials. The wait stems from an Indiana plant operated by Catalent, which...
mmm-online.com
Pfizer’s COVID pill Paxlovid has profound effect in seniors, jury still out for younger adults
A new study is sure to add another layer of intrigue surrounding Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill Paxlovid. In the study, based on data collected from 109,000 patients at a large Israeli health system, the drug appeared highly effective in seniors. Researchers found that those 65 and older who got the drug shortly after infection had a roughly 75% lower chance of being hospitalized, a rate which is consistent with earlier results.
MedicalXpress
Long COVID patients show signs of autoimmune disease a year after infection
Blood samples drawn from patients with long COVID who are still suffering from fatigue and shortness of breath after a year show signs of autoimmune disease in those patients, according to a study published today in the European Respiratory Journal. Autoimmune disease occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy...
The ‘End’ of COVID Is Still Far Worse Than We Imagined
When is the pandemic “over”? In the early days of 2020, we envisioned it ending with the novel coronavirus going away entirely. When this became impossible, we hoped instead for elimination: If enough people got vaccinated, herd immunity might largely stop the virus from spreading. When this too became impossible, we accepted that the virus would still circulate but imagined that it could become, optimistically, like one of the four coronaviruses that cause common colds or, pessimistically, like something more severe, akin to the flu.
msn.com
New COVID variant BF.7 gains ground as cases from BA.5 decline
As fall rolls in, a new COVID-19 subvariant has become a cause of concern in Europe. This new strain, the BA.5.2.1.7 or the BF.7 for short, is a sublineage of BA.5. The subvariant is behind 25% of reported cases in Belgium and 10% in Denmark, Germany, and France, per Cov-lineages.org.
AOL Corp
COVID raises risk of long-term brain injury, large U.S. study finds
CHICAGO (Reuters) - People who had COVID-19 are at higher risk for a host of brain injuries a year later compared with people who were never infected by the coronavirus, a finding that could affect millions of Americans, U.S. researchers reported on Thursday. The year-long study, published in Nature Medicine,...
msn.com
All about ITP, the autoimmune disease affecting children and adults alike
Slide 1 of 31: ITP (immune thrombocytopenia) is an autoimmune disorder where the body attacks its own blood platelets. This leads to a decrease in the number of platelets and consequently can cause a number of symptoms, including bruising and bleeding. ITP affects both children and adults alike. In the US alone, it is estimated that one in every 10,000 children is at risk of developing the autoimmune disease.In this gallery, we delve into the condition, including its causes and treatments. Click on to learn more.You may also like: Photos that people still can't explain.
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
sciencealert.com
Alzheimer's Might Not Actually Be a Brain Disease, Expert Says
The pursuit of a cure for Alzheimer's disease is becoming an increasingly competitive and contentious quest with recent years witnessing several important controversies. In July 2022, Science magazine reported that a key 2006 research paper, published in the prestigious journal Nature, which identified a subtype of brain protein called beta-amyloid as the cause of Alzheimer's, may have been based on fabricated data.
PharmaTher Presents Positive Data On Ketamine For Treatment Of Dyskinesia In Parkinson's Disease
PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF PHRM, a leader in specialty ketamine pharmaceuticals, announced Friday that the Phase 1/2 clinical study of ketamine in the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease was presented at the MDS International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders in Madrid, Spain, reported Psychedelic Finance.
MedicalXpress
Common gene variant linked to COVID mortality
It may be the most baffling quirk of COVID: What manifests as minor, flu-like symptoms in some individuals spirals into severe disease, disability, and even death in others. A new paper published in Nature may explain the genetic underpinnings of this dichotomy. The researchers demonstrated that mice with gene variants...
healio.com
Just 25% of eligible patients say they received fifth COVID-19 vaccine dose
Approximately 25% of immunocompromised patients have received a fifth vaccine dose, according to survey results released by the Global Healthy Living Foundation. The poll, conducted by the Global Healthy Living Foundation’s COVID-19 Patient Support Program, recorded responses from 1,492 respondents. Among the respondents, 93% reported being immunocompromised and 96% reported receiving the initial two-dose course of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, according to a release.
Promising new long COVID-19 treatment may also be fun for patients with brain fog
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- COVID-19 can increase the risk for neurological conditions in the first year after infection, according to a comprehensive new study released Thursday. The complications include movement disorders, memory problems, strokes and seizures.A promising new treatment for brain fog might even be a fun one for brain issues linked to long COVID-19. So far, it's experimental, but researchers are finding video games can help some patients focus.Barbara Nivens is among 23 million Americans struggling with long COVID-19, where symptoms linger."I almost feel like long COVID has taken my life away," Nivens said, "and I want it back."Symptoms of...
Healthline
Hypertension and Kidney Disease: Top 10 Symptoms You Might Have
Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it’s likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
Signs of autoimmune disease, difficulty exercising noted 1 year after COVID
Two studies published today in the European Respiratory Journal describe long-COVID findings, one revealing signs of autoimmune disease in 41% of blood samples taken 1 year after recovery, and the other showing that 23% of patients still had exercise intolerance a year after hospital release. 41% had signs of autoimmune...
MedicalXpress
New study reveals breakthrough infections increase immunity to COVID-19
Vaccine boosters and breakthrough infections following vaccination both provide a substantial and potentially pandemic-breaking immunity against COVID-19, according to new laboratory research from Oregon Health & Science University. The study, published Wednesday in the journal Med, is the latest in a series of OHSU discoveries using blood samples to characterize...
