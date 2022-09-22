Pittsburgh (2-1, 0-0 ACC) will be taking on Rhode Island (2-1, 1-1 CAA) in its last non-conference football game of the season at home, Acrisure Stadium, this Saturday. The Panthers will then play eight straight ACC games to end the regular season. Pittsburgh is 19-1 lifetime against FCS opponents. This is the first time that Pittsburgh has played Rhode Island on the football field. Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi is a graduate of Rhode Island (1990) and was a three-year starter at linebacker (1987-1989). The Panthers have been battling injuries on both sides of the football since the start of the season. Pittsburgh beat Western Michigan last week on the road 34-13. Rhode Island lost it's first game of the season to Delaware last week by a score of 42-21.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO