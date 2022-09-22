ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Watch Rhode Island vs. Pittsburgh: How to live stream, TV channel, start time; Follow live blog on gameday

Pittsburgh (2-1, 0-0 ACC) will be taking on Rhode Island (2-1, 1-1 CAA) in its last non-conference football game of the season at home, Acrisure Stadium, this Saturday. The Panthers will then play eight straight ACC games to end the regular season. Pittsburgh is 19-1 lifetime against FCS opponents. This is the first time that Pittsburgh has played Rhode Island on the football field. Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi is a graduate of Rhode Island (1990) and was a three-year starter at linebacker (1987-1989). The Panthers have been battling injuries on both sides of the football since the start of the season. Pittsburgh beat Western Michigan last week on the road 34-13. Rhode Island lost it's first game of the season to Delaware last week by a score of 42-21.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Operation Football: Tonight's featured high school football games

PITTSBURGH — It's another Friday night of high school football in Western Pennsylvania. Below is a list of Week 4 games around the WPIAL that will be covered by Operation Football. Game of the Week: Peters Township at Upper St. Clair. Penn-Trafford at Hempfield. West Allegheny at Aliquippa. Keystone...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Football
State
West Virginia State
Providence, RI
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
State
Rhode Island State
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Football Week 4 Friday Night Scoreboard

It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:35 PM)- Update (10:31 AM)- Update (10:28 AM)- Update (10:16 AM)- Update (8:52...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rodney Gallagher uses brain to lead Laurel Highlands

Rodney Gallagher: 4-star prospect, West Virginia commit, clock manager extraordinaire. With Gallagher at the wheel guiding the offense and making plays with his arm and legs, Laurel Highlands held off Latrobe in a defensive struggle, 10-7, Friday to spoil homecoming at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. Gallagher, who will play wide receiver...
UNIONTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPIAL Class A football roundup: Monessen takes down unbeaten California

Daevon Burke scored three touchdowns and Monessen knocked off undefeated California, 28-20, in the Class A Tri-County South Conference on Friday night. Burke scored on runs of 1, 14 and 8 yards and TyVaughn Kershaw added a 6-yard TD rush as the Greyhounds (3-2, 2-0) built a 28-8 lead and held off a late comeback. Coming into the game, California (4-1, 0-1) had outscored its four opponents 217-26.
MONESSEN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Rams#American Football#Espn#Nfl Schedule#Qb Kedon Slovis
saintvincentseminary.edu

Fifteen New Seminarians For Fall 2022

Saint Vincent Seminary welcomed 15 new students for the 2022-2023 academic year. They are from the dioceses of Charleston, South Carolina; Ogdensburg, New York; Pittsburgh; Scranton; and Youngstown, Ohio and Mary, Mother of the Church Abbey in Richmond, Virginia; Saint Mary’s Abbey, Morristown, New Jersey and Saint Vincent Archabbey, Latrobe.
LATROBE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
pittsburghmagazine.com

Mesmerizing to See: Fog Rolls In, Over and Through Pittsburgh

Time-lapse videos of the fog rolling over the Golden Gate Bridge are a common occurrence. But this video of Pittsburgh from Sept. 20 may have all of those others beat. Photographer Dave DiCello started shooting before dawn as a blanket of fog began to form above the city. “The fog...
PITTSBURGH, PA
foursquare.com

The 15 Best Places for Burgers in Pittsburgh

932 Freeport Rd (at Waterworks Mall), Pittsburgh, PA. Kelsey Nee: If you are looking for an appetizer, try the home made chips (they come with an awesome dip!) or the onion rings (they are GIANT!)..but make sure you save room for the burgers and a shake!. Earl Bayer: Great burgers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh Police 1969 is a stark look at the city's law enforcement past and legacy

We are about to see a time capsule from the tail end of the days when you would reach the Pittsburgh Police just by dialing 765-1212. Pittsburgh Police 1969, playing Fri., Sept. 23 through Wed., Sept. 28 at the Harris Theater, contains hours of documentary footage of Pittsburgh Police officers working throughout the city in, you guessed it, 1969. The Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 screenings will also include panel discussions about cameras and policing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Wexford antique store Twin Pine is a curated experience

At 7 years old, Martin Edward would jump in the car with his grandparents and drive to huge antique shows throughout the region. That’s when Edward became “enamored” with interesting pieces — and now, he’s sharing that fascination with the Pittsburgh region. Last fall, Edward...
WEXFORD, PA
wtae.com

Vehicle goes off the road at busy Pittsburgh intersection

PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went off the road near the intersection of Saw Mill Run Blvd and Crane Avenue in Pittsburgh on Friday morning. The incident was reported a little after 5 a.m. though crews remained on the scene more than two hours later. No injuries were reported. There...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy