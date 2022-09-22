Read full article on original website
GMA’s Robin Roberts shares heartbreaking update about her health battle after host fought cancer twice
GOOD Morning America co-host Robin Roberts has shared an inspiring story about her extended health troubles as the renowned anchor reflects on her cancer battle. Roberts, who overcame two separate cancer diagnoses, fought back tears as she celebrated 10 years since her life-saving bone marrow transplant. The beloved GMA host...
NME
Jeffrey Dahmer victim’s family say Netflix series has “retraumatised” family
A family member of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims has said they were “retraumatised” by the new Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. One person took to social media after the episodes were released globally yesterday (September 22) to discuss the scene featuring Rita Isbell, the older sister of Errol Lindsey, a 19-year-old man who was killed by Dahmer between 1978 and 1991.
NME
Ed Sheeran to release new single ‘Celestial’ in collaboration with ‘Pokémon’
Ed Sheeran is set to release a new song called ‘Celestial’ in collaboration with Pokémon. The track is due to land on major streaming platforms next Thursday (September 29) – you can pre-add/pre-save it here. “To celebrate the new song with Pokémon, ‘Celestial’, I’ve got a...
NME
Gorillaz and Del the Funky Homosapien perform ‘Rock The House’ live for first time
Gorillaz and Del the Funky Homosapien performed ‘Rock The House’ live for first time at a gig this week – see footage below. The track appears on Gorillaz’ self-titled debut album from 2001, one of two collaborations between the pair on the record – the other being hit single ‘Clint Eastwood’.
James Earl Jones Retires As Darth Vader But Makes Cool Move To Keep Voice Alive
The end of an era for one of cinema's greatest villains ushers in a high-tech encore.
NME
D-Block Europe – ‘Lap 5’ review: Lewisham collective show their lovey-dovey sides
D-Block Europe have done some astronomical things in their stint in the limelight. Since February 2019, they’ve released three mixtapes and a debut album, all of which have charted in the Top 10 of the UK Album charts (though never quite at Number One). They’re a rap phenomenon who’ve transitioned from underground superstars to high-value pop juggernauts. And while this, their second studio album, doesn’t boast quite as many DBE classics as those illustrious 2019 mixtapes, they show precisely why their formula works, and offer room for growth.
NME
BLACKPINK become first K-pop girl group to land UK Number One album
BLACKPINK have become the first-ever K-pop girl group to achieve a Number One album in the UK. The South Korean band hit the top spot today (September 23) with their second full length record, ‘Born Pink’, which was released last Friday (September 16). BLACKPINK previously peaked at Number...
NME
‘Return to Monkey Island’ features a cameo from Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann
The recently-released Return to Monkey Island features a cameo from none other than The Last of Us and Uncharted director Neil Druckmann, in the latest in an affectionate back and forth between the developers. Druckmann voices a minor character, found later in the game. Fans may even not notice that...
NME
Will the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ controversy make it a massive flop?
According to the latest industry projections, Don’t Worry Darling is on course to gross $17-24 million in North America this weekend. For a lavish Marvel blockbuster, that would be pretty disastrous, but Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller was reportedly made for a modest $20 million. Against all odds, this controversy-plagued movie could become a low-key hit.
'Prison Break,' 'Lost in Space' producer Zack Estrin dead at 51
"Prison Break" producer and "Lost in Space" show-runner Zack Estrin has died at the age of 51.
NME
Watch Sam Smith deliver a sweeping rendition of Sam Fender’s ‘Seventeen Going Under’
Sam Smith has delivered a sweeping rendition of Sam Fender’s ‘Seventeen Going Under’. Performed for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge programme, Smith’s cover is a slick take on Fender’s gritty anthem. The cover replaces the original’s jangly guitars with an elegant piano, while a wash of rising guitar leads take the place of the original’s bombastic horns, as Smith glides above the support of a 17-piece choir.
NME
‘After Yang’ review: spiritual sci-fi with a super-smooth soundtrack
What does it all mean? Life, death, memory, family, love, loss and time all unfold gently around each other in Kogonada’s beautifully wrought sci-fi – a movie that also opens with a 5-minute shot of Colin Farrell playing the Just Dance video game with his adopted robot son.
NME
Phoenix on “crucial” late producer Philippe Zdar: “He was joy and chaos; a whirlwind”
Phoenix have paid tribute to Philippe Zdar, the late composer and producer who worked with the band throughout their career. Zdar died in 2019 after he suffered an accidental fall from a rooftop in Paris. He was 52 years old. Speaking to NME for this week’s Big Read cover story,...
NME
NIKI talks NME through her ‘Firsts’
NIKI is a big fan of Taylor Swift. So much so that Swift pops up in the opening two answers of NIKI’s Firsts interview with NME, where she looks back on a host of her musical first times. “I saw [Swift’s] True Hollywood Story documentary on the E! channel...
NME
Exclusive: listen to Jesper Kyd’s main theme for ‘Warhammer 40k: Darktide’
Fatshark has shared the main theme to Warhammer 40,000: Darktide with NME, which you can check out here. The soundtrack to Darktide has been created by BAFTA-winning composer Jesper Kyd, who listeners may recognise as the composer for much of the Assassin’s Creed series (including Valhalla and the Ezio trilogy). Kyd also composed Fatshark’s Vermintide games, as well as Borderlands and Hitman: Contracts.
NME
Aphex Twin shares new sample matching app ‘Samplebrain’
Aphex Twin has launched a new sample matching app called ‘Samplebrain’ – find all the details and check it out for yourself below. In a post on his blog, Aphex – aka Richard James – revealed that the software, created by himself and Dave Griffiths, had been in development for two decades, and originally inspired by the emergence of Shazam.
NME
Dr. Dre offers advice for Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance: “Put the right people around you, and have fun”
Dr. Dre has offered up advice for Rihanna, who will be headlining the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show next February. Following news of Rihanna’s performance, Dre shared his thoughts as part of an interview with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden. He began full of praise for the Barbadian singer: “I’m a super fan of Rihanna. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do.”
NFL・
NME
Watch Gorillaz and Beck debut new collaboration ‘Possession Island’ live
Gorillaz and Beck debuted a new collaboration at the former’s Los Angeles show this weekend (September 23) – watch them perform ‘Possession Island’ below. Gorillaz will release new album ‘Cracker Island’ on February 24, 2023 via Parlophone (pre-order here) and announced the record recently by sharing latest single ‘New Gold’, featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown.
NME
BIBI to star with ‘Vincenzo”s Song Joong-ki in upcoming noir film
South Korean singer-songwriter BIBI has confirmed to be starring in an upcoming film opposite top actor Song Joong-ki, who led last year’s hit action drama Vincenzo. On September 23, several news outlets reported that BIBI had been cast in the upcoming noir film Hwaran (romanised title) starring Song. Later that day, the film’s distributor Megabox Plus M confirmed, per Hankuk Ilbo, that BIBI would be appearing in the project.
NME
Marshmello reveals face to TXT members during meet-up, sparks collaboration rumours
American DJ and producer Marshmello recently spent time with the members of K-pop boyband TXT, sparking rumours of a potential collaboration between the musicians. On September 25, the masked DJ uploaded a series of photos taken with the group in what appears to be a dance studio through his Twitter account. “Had some fun with my friends,” wrote Marshmello in his tweet, tagging TXT. The DJ was in Seoul over the weekend to perform at Ultra Music Festival Korea as a headliner.
