Nation’s Leading Public Policy Conference Set to Begin in D.C.

By Stacy M. Brown
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 5 days ago
Moving the Ball, a panel discussion on driving diversity in sports management, and a session touting statehood for the District of Columbia are scheduled during this year’s Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference.

The 51st installment of the conference at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in D.C. also will feature signature events like the National Town Hall, the Black Party, and Phoenix Awards.

With more than 10,000 people expected for the five-day event, which kicks off on Sept. 28, Congresswoman Val Demings of Florida and Congressman Steven Horsford of Nevada will serve as honorary co-chairs.

Officials have established “Advancing Our Purpose. Elevating Our Power” as the theme for the conference.

“The return of the in-person Annual Legislative Conference could not have come at a better time,” CBCF President and CEO Nicole Austin-Hillery, stated in a news release.

“With pivotal primary elections currently taking place, this is a year of action and urgency for the CBCF, establishing the foundation for our call to action through the ALC as we look towards November,” Austin-Hillery remarked.

“Advancing our purpose doesn’t just involve policymakers but requires everyone to take part to elevate our power. So, we invite everyone to join us in Washington, D.C., for an empowering five days of forward-thinking programming.”

CCBF officials said more than 100 in-person issue forums and established brain trusts count among the events at the nation’s leading public policy conference.

Also, those interested can select virtual programming free of charge as an option for attending.

The conference includes a “Day of Healing” and the Gospel Extravaganza.

“The Annual Legislative Conference serves as an opportunity for CBC members to connect with current and future leaders of our nation,” CBCF Board Chair Representative Terri Sewell said in a statement.

“Through the unique perspectives of thought leaders, community organizers, activists, and others, we will generate the momentum necessary to propel the Black community to new heights.”

Officials noted that lawmakers, celebrities, concerned citizens, and others from across the country attend the conference to share perspectives on issues that impact the global Black community, including education, economic development, public health, voting rights, civic engagement, and social and environmental justice.

“Through the ALC, CBCF has allowed activists and community leaders to network and collaborate with our nation’s elected leaders to forge pathways that seek to resolve racial disparities,” said CBC Chairwoman U.S. Representative Joyce Beatty.

“For decades, the ALC has served as the cornerstone for participants, fostered critical discourse, educated the public, and as a launching pad for mobilizing communities. This mission continues as we reconvene rejuvenated and ready to advance the needs of the global Black community,” Beatty added.Those interested may visit the CBCF website to register at https://www.cbcfinc.org/events/annual-legislative-conference/

Education
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

