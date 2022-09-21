ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

EDITOR’S COLUMN: Curfew or No Curfew? I Never Had a Chance to Choose

By D. Kevin McNeir – Senior Editor
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29LZcH_0i5Tawym00

As parents, leaders and youth continue to choose sides on what has become a controversial subject – that is, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks recent decision to more strictly enforce a longstanding juvenile curfew law – I thought I’d weigh in on the issue as well.

After careful thought and a walk down memory lane, I decided the best way to explain my perspective would be to share two experiences that arose within the McNeir/Baker household that I have never forgotten.

The first incident occurred in Detroit back in the mid-1970s when I was a teenager living with my parents and older sister. The second reflection may be more surprising to some readers because I was well past the age of adulthood.

My formal introduction to curfews came when I was about 14 years old. I had been invited to one of those parties which, if you’d been included on the list, meant you were part of the “in crowd.” You were hip – you were cool – and everything was “groovy.”

Because I wasn’t old enough to drive, my dad offered to drop me off. But, like Cinderella would learn just before she headed off to the ball, I, too, had been given strict instructions. My father, not mincing words, dropped the bomb as I got out of the car and checked my outfit one last time before making my entrance: be ready to leave by midnight.

I tried to explain to Daddy that because of the importance of arriving “fashionably late,” no one who was “anyone” would be there until just before 11 p.m. As for those who were among the most admired, chances are they wouldn’t get there until just before the bewitching hour.

However, Daddy remained adamant and warned me not to make him have to wait on me and make sure I was ready to go when he returned. Surely, he had to be kidding, I told myself, crossing my fingers just for good measure.

I was having a great time and was on the dance floor trying to do the funky chicken or the robot – whatever dances people were doing on Soul Train or on The Scene (Detroit’s televised dance program popular with the Black community).

Suddenly, to my horror, the host’s mother came to the landing of the stairs which led from the upstairs kitchen to the basement where the festivities were being held. The party was started to get super crowded and I couldn’t wait to brag the next day at school, making those who had not been invited feel even smaller than they already felt.

I had to be imagining things but I thought I heard my father’s voice. Could it be? No way!!

Then, I heard it again – three words delivered in his baritone voice, uttered so loudly that I could have sworn he was using a megaphone: DOMINIC KEVIN MCNEIR.

Talk about being embarrassed, mortified and humiliated.

How could you, Daddy, I asked him? His reply was terse: “I’m your father and it’s my job to take care of you, to give you everything I think you may need and above all to make sure you’re safe. So, get your behind in the car!”

Actually, he said a few more things – expletive-laden phrases that I shall not repeat. But you get the point. So, you see, a city-wide curfew was unnecessary in our home. In fact, it would have been irrelevant. I was already living under a curfew – one which remained non-negotiable.

I had a much later experience with the dreaded curfew while visiting my mom more than 20 years later. This time, I was given an extension of sorts until 2 a.m. But she made it clear: “Get home by 2 a.m. or stay out all night.”

I made it home by the skin of my teeth, driving like a madman down the streets of Williamsburg, Virginia.

So, what’s the big deal about curfews anyway? They’ve always been enforced in my family.

Comments / 0

Related
The Washington Informer

Garrett Davis’ Riveting Play ‘Unforgettable’ Shows How Dementia Affects the Entire Family

Thanks to a partnership formed between Davis and the Alzheimer’s Association – the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research – it’s hoped that those who see the production will leave better educated about the disease and other forms of dementia as well as the kinds of resources and support which organizations like the Alzheimer’s Association provides.  The post Garrett Davis’ Riveting Play ‘Unforgettable’ Shows How Dementia Affects the Entire Family appeared first on The Washington Informer.
BOWIE, MD
rockvillenights.com

2nd bus stop crime in as many days in Rockville

Bus stops have been crime stops in Rockville over the last 48 hours. On Wednesday, someone was robbed at a bus stop in Twinbrook. Early yesterday afternoon at 12:38 PM, an individual reported having been the victim of a 2nd degree assault at a bus stop on N. Washington Street in the Rockville Town Center area. Rockville City police responded to the call.
ROCKVILLE, MD
titantime.org

Is The Fair Safe?

2020 is remembered for a lot of distinct things, but the Frederick Fair and Mount Airy remember it because of the death of a 59 man year old who was beaten to death by two teenagers at the Frederick fair. On Sept. 20, 2019 John Marvin Weed Jr. was beaten to death by two 15 and 16 year old brothers. He received multiple punches to the head from the brothers over a dollar. The brothers asked weed for a dollar and when weed declined words were exchanged and they proceeded to follow weed around until weed was prepared to fight them. At that point the 15 year old came running and hit Weed with enough force that he was unconscious almost immediately. Weed never woke up and died the next day at Shock Trauma in Baltimore.
FREDERICK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
State
Virginia State
Local
Maryland Society
Prince George's County, MD
Society
DC News Now

Man found in overturned SUV near I-295 after shooting in DC dies

Editor’s Note: Some of the initial information from police changed, and the story has been updated to reflect those changes. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating the death of a man whom officers found in an overturned SUV after a shooting. MPD said that late Thursday night, […]
WASHINGTON, DC
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

“Popping” sound, loss of power alerts family to fire

Waldorf, MD- On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, the residents of a split-level single-family home on Bannister Circle in Waldorf, MD heard a “popping” noise then the power went out. The family discovered a family in the garage around nine p.m.and called 9-1-1. Forty-four Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department members responded and spent twenty-five minutes gaining control […]
WALDORF, MD
WTOP

1 dead, 1 injured in Anne Arundel Co. shooting

A shooting in Odenton, Maryland, left one man dead and another person hurt in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. It happened in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road, Odenton around 2:15 a.m., according to Anne Arundel County police. Police said the victims were targeted but...
ODENTON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcneir Baker
CBS Baltimore

Charm City Live drops performance schedule featuring Kelly Price, Stokley

BALTIMORE -- Charm City Live, a new festival in the heart of Baltimore, has announced its schedule for performances this weekend. The event features national acts including R&B singer Kelly Price, vocalist Jon B pop-R&B vocalist The Bonfyre and Georgia R&B casanova Joe. In place for Rebecca Black is Trevor Jackson.Charm City Live is Saturday, Sept. 24 at War Memorial Plaza, from noon to 8 p.m. This is the first year for the free festival, which is family-friendly and includes a kid's zone, local vendors, and food trucks.The six performances will be held from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., starting with The Bonfyre and closing with Joe.   Local DJs and local vendors will also participate, essentially infusing the culture of Baltimore with national celebrities and entertainment.  WJZ is the proud media sponsor of this event. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Inside Nova

For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000

We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WUSA9

VIDEO: Terrifying downtown Silver Spring shooting caught on camera

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A terrifying shooting in the busy heart of downtown Silver Spring last December sent club goers ducking for cover as the now convicted shooter opened fire. On Wednesday, a Montgomery County judge handed the 29-year-old gunman -- John Tomlinson, -- his sentence: 15 years in prison. He'll spend a mandatory ten years behind bars.
SILVER SPRING, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Curfews
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Royals
The Washington Informer

D.C. Calls for Renewal of Universal Free School Meals

The U.S. Congress failed earlier this year to prolong the child nutrition program that essentially served free school meals to students during the early and middle stages of the coronavirus pandemic and a desire exists in the District for the effort to continue. The post D.C. Calls for Renewal of Universal Free School Meals appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
virginiamercury.com

Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings

A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

WJZ Anchor Denise Koch does the Park Heights Strut in viral video

BALTIMORE -- A performance at a fundraiser for Camp Opportunity in 2019 led to the creation of a viral video that captured WJZ's Denise Koch dancing with a Baltimore dance crew.Terry, Shaggy, and Spazz performed at a Baltimore Ravens venue on Ostend Street in November 2019.Following their performance, the trio, who specializes in Baltimore club dancing, taught Koch a few moves.She learned from them how to dance the Park Heights Strut.The dance crew thought it would be a great thing for the city to see Koch embrace a few street moves.Koch said she learned to step over, slide back, then step over again.Years later, her efforts garnered a spike in attention and 129,000 views on Facebook.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Police: Maryland man killed by officer pointed gun at them

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland Attorney General’s Office said it is investigating a deadly shooting involving police that took place Monday afternoon. Officers with the Riverdale Park Police Department went to a home in the 4700 block of Oglethorpe St. after they received a report that a man with access to […]
RIVERDALE PARK, MD
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy