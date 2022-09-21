ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Several Entrepreneurs to Compete at HBCU New Venture Challenge

By Sam P.K. Collins
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qEFMy_0i5TasRs00

HBCU students and recent graduates who need the startup funds for their entrepreneurial venture have less than two weeks to enter a competition where they can win a cash prize totaling tens of thousands.

The HBCU New Venture Challenge (HBCU NVC), now in its second year, provides entrepreneurs at 41 historically Black colleges and universities an opportunity to compete for the financial support and long-term guidance of angel investors and business mavens, some of whom just so happen to be HBCU alumni.

Participants endure three rounds of competition where they engage judges in dialogue about their business ideas. HBCU NVC co-organizer Chukwuemeka “Obi” Obiaka said the most successful participants often demonstrate an ability to receive advice and change aspects of their business to ensure the greatest success.

Obiaka, a fixed-income asset manager and alumnus of Morgan State University (MSU) in Baltimore, launched HBCU NVC with four of his colleagues in 2021.

After two of their business ventures fizzled in college, the quintet developed the competition as part of an effort to highlight and support student entrepreneurship within the HBCU community.

During the inaugural competition last year, 16 students from eight HBCUs presented their business plans in the areas of socioeconomic equity, communications, health and wellness, energy and sustainability, manufacturing and culture.

The group of partner HBCUs has since expanded and now includes MSU, Howard University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Clark Atlanta University and Delaware State University. This has happened at a time when, as Obiaka described it, young people are creating their own opportunities in the job market.

“Young people are now more likely to be entrepreneurs because there are different ways [to make money] in the digital age. They are finding creative ways to make a living,” Obiaka said, stressing the need for more investors to support these efforts

“On the other hand, you need investors to make your vision a reality. It’s trending upward, but there is room for growth for things to get better. It’s really hard for Black entrepreneurs to get access to capital.”

A survey conducted last year by Bank of America found that more than half of Black entrepreneurs cited access to startup funds as a hurdle in maintaining cash flow, covering operating costs and expanding their business. Though some Black businesses didn’t survive the pandemic, many others adjusted to the changing landscape by changing their sources of revenue and meeting their customers’ evolving needs.

Meanwhile, Obiaka and his colleagues have set their sights on expanding HBCU VCU to all historically Black colleges and universities. Though they initially created the competition for MSU students and recent graduates, they targeted other HBCUs at the request of MSU President David Wilson.

Obiaka said HBCUs serve as the ideal incubator for talent. Last December, Inglish Hills personified that reality when she took home the grand prize during the inaugural HBCU NVC.

Hills, a 2022 graduate of Spelman College in Atlanta, presented Save-Cycle, a low-energy recycling container in which consumers can deposit recyclable items and receive funds directly to their bank account. An accompanying mobile app shows people nearby recycling containers.

Hills, a Bay Area native, thought of Save-Cycle after she and her friends spending time at Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco struggled to find a trash can. A subsequent conversation with a man collecting trash at the park inspired what Hills described as an eco-friendly way of supporting her community.

When she’s not completing her studies at Spelman and working on Save-Cycle, Hills mixes drinks at functions across the Atlanta metropolitan area as part of another venture she started years ago. She calls entrepreneurship the best means of advancing her goals.

After winning the HBCU NVC, Hills took on a venture capital internship in New York City and pursued another opportunity that connected her with more business mentors. She said she hasn’t spent her $25,000 grand prize yet, mostly out of a desire to soak in as much industry knowledge as possible and set a foundation for her small business.

“It’s about having people who’ve been in the industry with connections who know the processes, even down to the paperwork,” Hills said.

“I’ve been paired with great mentors through the challenge. It’s great to have someone as a sounding board,” she continued.

“I know that Save-Cycle can be a world-changing idea [but] it takes time to get it off the ground. I want to be a Black woman who brings a world-changing idea, hire people who look like me and have young girls look up to me.”

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore's public school system connects with families through Super Outreach Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools used a forum known as "Super Outreach Sunday" to connect with the parents and guardians of its students on Sunday.This was an effort to create a partnership with students who had 10 or more absences this school year, according to Tanya Crawford-Williams, the Office of Student Conduct & Attendance coordinator. But it fell slightly short of the school district's goals."There are still a few hundred students that we still want to connect with to figure out why they have not been attending school, what barriers their families may be experiencing, and how we can...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

Morgan State University students win Zillow’s HBCU Hackathon

Zillow’s second HBCU Housing Hackathon, which drew more than 200 students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), awarded top prizes to teams that developed innovations to help renters and first-time buyers find their dream homes. The top three finishers in the hackathon, in collaboration with the United Negro...
BALTIMORE, MD
rolling out

Shontel Greene’s winner mentality delivers on multimillion-dollar businesses

Shontel Greene, the product of a pair of drug-addicted parents, made the decision to become a drug dealer at the impressionable age of 14. Though her environment repeatedly affirmed that her life expectancy may not reach much beyond her teenage years, she consciously decided that she would defy the odds and secure a future beyond the hard scrappy streets she hustled on. Greene set clear goals and through her determination, she realized her dreams.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
Atlanta, GA
Education
Atlanta, GA
Business
Local
Maryland Education
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Education
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott proclaims Sept. 23 as HBCU Day in Baltimore

Baltimore is home to two prominent Historically Black Colleges and Universities - Morgan State and Coppin University. Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday paid tribute to those universities, as well as the other HBCUs across the country.Scott proclaimed Friday, Sept. 23 as HBCU Day in Baltimore. The National HBCU Week is from September 20 to 23, which was started by the Biden Administration."This is a week to place a spotlight on the advancement of educational equity, excellence and economic opportunity associated with Historically Black Colleges and Universities," Mayor Scott said. "I'm so excited to have HBCU Day here in Baltimore."Mayor Scott made...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Museum for Black Girls Pop-Up Opens in Northeast DC

A new pop-up to celebrate Black female voices opens Saturday at Union Market in Washington, D.C. The Museum for Black Girls is an interactive art installation dedicated to sharing the Black female experience. The space will highlight 10 featured artists and women of color creating interactive performances, installations and events, according to a press release.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Maryland Governor Race: Dan Cox calls out Wes Moore over autobiography inaccuracies

As the election for Maryland's next governor draws closer, Republican nominee Dan Cox is stepping up attacks on Democrat Wes Moore's autobiography. At the heart of Cox's allegations is that Moore changed his bestseller "The Other Wes Moore" after questions were raised about part of it that claimed Moore was a Baltimore native when he actually grew up in New York.
MARYLAND STATE
sjc.edu

A Heartfelt Tribute to Joan E. Cole, Class of 1957, our First African American Graduate

An icon has passed. Joan E. Cole (Class of 1957) made history as the first African American person to graduate from St. John’s College. Ms. Cole was one of the self-described “Magnificent Seven” African Americans who enrolled at St. John’s before the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1954 Brown vs. Board of Education decision that state laws establishing separate public schools for students of different races were unconstitutional.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Howard University#Hbcu#Linus College#Hbcu Nvc Rrb#Morgan State University#Quintet
WTOP

DC Council bill would provide free social work master’s degrees at UDC

The mental health care field needs more social workers, and a proposal in front of the D.C. Council might help provide them. The District’s Pathways to Behavioral Health Degrees Act of 2022 would allow students to pursue a master’s of social work degree at the University of the District of Columbia — free of charge.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

D.C. Schools Are Losing Educators. Teachers Have Solutions

The first days of school are finally feeling “back to normal” for English teacher Clare Berke. Berke, who teaches at Benjamin Banneker High School in Ward 2, says her students are able to sit in small discussion groups again. With vaccines available for children six months and older, she’s no longer agonizing over strict seating charts, which kept students physically distanced and helped with contact tracing. Reduced case numbers mean that she isn’t constantly worried about pivoting to remote learning due to a sudden COVID-19 outbreak.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Education
mocoshow.com

MDOT Secretary Recruits Colleges, Trade Schools to Help Marylanders Seize Career Opportunities

Per MDOT: Maryland has a world-class transportation network built and maintained by countless employees who developed their skills in apprentice programs, internships and trade schools. At a Skilled Trades Partnering event Thursday hosted by the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT), Secretary James F. Ports, Jr., told representatives of community colleges, trade schools and high school vocational programs that their institutions are essential in providing the skilled labor for MDOT’s future.
MARYLAND STATE
Baltimore Times

Baltimorean Receives Cornea from Donor, Nephew Provides Gift of Life to Others

Sonia Taylor understands the organ, eye, and tissue donation topic from the perspective of being a recipient and being a donor’s aunt. The Baltimorean received a cornea transplant in May of 1994 because she was rapidly losing vision in her right eye. Taylor started having vision problems in her early twenties. Blurry vision led to wearing glasses and prescription changes. Her doctor at the Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute diagnosed her with a corneal abnormality called keratoconus. It could not be corrected with glasses.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Washington Informer

Garrett Davis’ Riveting Play ‘Unforgettable’ Shows How Dementia Affects the Entire Family

Thanks to a partnership formed between Davis and the Alzheimer’s Association – the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research – it’s hoped that those who see the production will leave better educated about the disease and other forms of dementia as well as the kinds of resources and support which organizations like the Alzheimer’s Association provides.  The post Garrett Davis’ Riveting Play ‘Unforgettable’ Shows How Dementia Affects the Entire Family appeared first on The Washington Informer.
BOWIE, MD
titantime.org

The Evolution of the Great Frederick Fair

The Great Frederick Fair has brought notoriety to the agriculture, food, and family friendly atmosphere of the Frederick community. In 1822, a two-day cattle show was held at the base of the Monocacy River. Now, 200 years later, the Great Frederick Fair is a nine day extravaganza with music, livestock and rides. The impact the Great Frederick Fair has had on growing our once small town into the City of Frederick is monumental. Let’s take a deep dive in what makes Frederick’s Greatest Show so spectacular.
FREDERICK, MD
thegreyhound.org

Students React to Increase in COVID-19 Cases on Campus

Over the past two weeks, seats have become noticeably empty as students continue to test positive for COVID-19. These students then begin the isolation period, creating a noticeable decline in class attendance. As the semester has continued, some students have taken notice. “I’ve just noticed a lot of my classmates...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy