DNR announces lands for sale in St. Louis County, others across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Anoka, Houston, Itasca, St. Louis and Wadena counties. The 17 parcels for sale include rural lands with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR refine...
Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
Stearns County Fire Destroys Pole Building
Fire destroyed a pole building in Stearns County Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s Office says at about 11:45am, they received a report of a structure fire at 16245 Caisson Road in Maine Prairie Township, northwest of Kimball. Deputies were the first to arrive on scene to find a large pole...
Central Minnesota man charged in training-jacking incident
(Sauk Rapids, MN)--A man from Sauk Rapids is charged with attempted hijacking of a BNSF train and assaulting the engineer. The victim told investigators 40-year-old Samuel Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive, wrapped his arms around the engineer’s neck and told him to speed up and get out of town. Investigators say Hohman then grabbed a small folding knife from a bag and stabbed the victim in the forehead. The engineer and Hohman struggled, and the BNSF employee was able to bite Hohman’s hand, free himself, and jump from the train. The train came to a stop in Sartell, where Hohman was arrested.
UPDATE: Vehicles Moving On Highway Again
(KNSI) – Traffic is moving again on Highway 10 near 75th Street Northwest and Scenic Drive North West (near Sartell). The road was closed just before 2:00 p.m. after a crash in the eastbound lanes involving an overturned RV and trailer. Just after 3:00 p.m., the crash was cleared and traffic returned to normal.
Few Details Emerging In Bus Incident Involving Sartell Swim Team
SARTELL -- Minnesota State Patrol Lieutenant Gordan Shank says they are continuing to investigate the incident involving the Sartell Middle School swim team. Authorities responded to a driving complaint along Highway 10 in Little Falls Tuesday. Members of the swim team were on their way to a meet when the bus was pulled over.
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
School bus crash under investigation in west central Minnesota
(New London, MN)--Authorities authorities are investigating a school bus crash Tuesday morning in New London. Kandiyohi County deputies say a pickup driven by a Wyoming, Minnesota man rear-ended the bus, which had its stop arm extended and red warning lights flashing. There were 21 students on the bus, but no injuries were reported.
Bear Spotted Near Clearwater; Bear Hunting Numbers in Minnesota
More and more bears are being spotted in Minnesota over the past few years. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says that more bears have moved into to Central Minnesota but it is also possible we are seeing them more because of trail cameras and people seeing them on properties and snapping a picture of them. Schmitt says a friend of his took a picture of the bear you see above on his property a couple of weeks ago between St. Augusta and Clearwater.
Life Threatening Injuries Reported in Motorcycle Accident
A Vining area man was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident Monday in Todd County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Devin Michael Hoeper (28) was injured when the eastbound 2015 Harley Davidson Cruiser he was driving “left the road and rolled” on Highway 210 at Todd County Road 11 in Bartlett Township. Hoeper was taken to Lakewood Health System in Staples and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as life-threatening. According to the State Patrol report, Hoeper was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, reported just after 4am.
