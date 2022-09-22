CHICO, Calif. - The average cost of gas per gallon in California is now $5.58– an increase of 27 cents from last month and 14 cents from last week. AAA says the average price in butte county is $5.31 for a gallon of regular unleaded in Butte County. Last month it was $5.12, so that's an extra 19 cents that people are paying now.

BUTTE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO