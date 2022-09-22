Read full article on original website
CHAT announces that construction on Everhart Village is to begin Monday
CHICO, Calif. - In a Facebook post, the Chico Housing Action Team has announced that construction on Everhart Village will start on Monday. Everhart Village will be located at 540 Cohasset Rd., and will consist of 20 tiny homes for the homeless. “After two years of hard work, planning, research...
Thousands celebrate Chico's 150th birthday
CHICO, Calif. - Thousands of people came together to celebrate Chico’s 150th birthday on Saturday. The event was held at the Meriam Park Barn with dozens of vendors, food trucks, and agencies lining the surrounding streets. People also had the chance to check out the Enloe Flightcare helicopters and fire engines from the Chico Fire Department and CAL FIRE.
Corning police help with trash clean-up Friday morning
CORNING, Calif. - The Corning Police Department helped clean up large amounts of garbage throughout the Corning community Friday morning. “...dedicated, hard-working employees at the City of Corning Public Works Department for their commitment to keeping our city up and running.”
Construction on new casino near Chico continues
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Some may have noticed a large tent on the side of Highway 99 and Highway 149 in Butte County, on the south bank of Clear Creek, south of Chico and just off Openshaw Road. The Mechoopda Tribe owns the land. In May, Tribe Spokesman Doug Elmets...
Chico's new Interim Police Chief Billy Aldridge takes the helm Friday
CHICO, Calif. - Starting Friday Chico Police Department has a new interim chief. Captain Billy Aldridge will take over as head of the Chico Police Department on an interim basis. He replaces Chief Matt Madden who is retiring. Chico City Manager Mark Sorensen said he expects it to be a...
Portion of new Feather Falls Casino beer sales going towards Native American scholarship
OROVILLE, Calif. - Feather Falls Casino is rolling out a new beer. Some of the proceeds made from that beer will help to further the education of Native American students. The craft beer is called "Big Sipa." People can buy it for the first time at Feather Falls Brewing Company.
Deputies respond to possible social media threat made toward Willows High
WILLOWS, Calif. - Deputies said a Willows High School student posted a picture on social media of what appeared to be a gun and a pack of gum with a caption that said, “Come to school tmrw I have gum.”. Deputies responded to contact the juvenile and her parents...
Vehicles burned during 2-acre vegetation fire in Tehama County
EL CAMINO, Calif. — Firefighters responded to a 2-acre vegetation fire in the El Camino area of Tehama County, west of Los Molinos and east of Interstate 5. According to Cal Fire's Tehama-Glenn Unit, the Oat Fire started off Oat Avenue. The fire spread to non-operable vehicles and created...
Firefighters extinguish structure fire in Cohasset Saturday
COHASSET, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit firefighters were at the scene of a fire on Vilas Road near Roz Lane in Cohasset on Saturday. The fire destroyed a single-wide mobile home. It is no longer a threat to vegetation or outbuildings. CAL FIRE says that there were no injuries...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against City of Chico, police department
CHICO, Calif. - A wrongful death lawsuit was filed against the City of Chico and two police officers in connection with an officer-involved shooting in 2015. The father of Eddie "Gabe" Sanchez is suing the city, the police department and officers Mark Bass and David Bailey, claiming excessive force. The...
Pain at the pump: Rising gas prices in Butte County
CHICO, Calif. - The average cost of gas per gallon in California is now $5.58– an increase of 27 cents from last month and 14 cents from last week. AAA says the average price in butte county is $5.31 for a gallon of regular unleaded in Butte County. Last month it was $5.12, so that's an extra 19 cents that people are paying now.
Almost 200 PG&E customers without power in Red Bluff area Sunday
RED BLUFF, Calif. 12:36 P.M. UPDATE - Power has been restored to 235 out of 426 PG&E customers in the Red Bluff area on Sunday, according to the PG&E outage map. The map says that power went out at around 3:08 a.m., and the estimated restoration time for the remaining 191 customers is 5 p.m.
Civil War Days is back at Hawes Farm
SHASTA COUNTY — The smell of gunpowder; the sounds of cannons; the sight of "dead" soldiers scattered on the battlefield. Oh, and President Lincoln, naturally. Saturday saw the return of Historic Hawes Farm's annual "Civil War Days," a weekend reenactment of the conflict that changed America. Since Thursday, the...
Police: Man arrested in California plotted mass shooting
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in Northern California on suspicion of threatening to kill police officers and planning a “Las Vegas -style” mass shooting. The 37-year-old suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers Sunday at a Super 8 motel in...
Tehama County compliance check leads to discovery of fentanyl
RED BLUFF, Calif. - More than one ounce of fentanyl was found when the Tehama County Probation Department conducted a compliance check in the Red Bluff area. Authorities said they also found a digital scale and ammunition. All of the items were collected and the person is facing new felony...
Rocklin man arrested in $2.2 million embezzlement scheme
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said it arrested a man suspected of embezzling $2.2 million from a profit-sharing fund meant for retirees of business based in Sutter County. The department said that trustees of a retirement investments fund for employees of an agriculture company contacted the...
'Big Sipa' beer promises to have no bitterness, some proceeds go to fund Native American student scholarship
Feather Falls Casino is rolling out a new beer. Some of the proceeds made from that beer will help to further the education of Native American students.
Chico Police arrest man after they say he prepared to commit mass shooting
CHICO, Calif. — A man was arrested by Chico Police on Sunday after they say he was preparing to commit a "Las Vegas style" mass shooting with a specific deadline. Detectives with the CPD's Violence Suppression Unit found evidence that 37-year-old Dallas Marsh had intent to commit the crimes.
Two fatal crashes in Yuba County occur within minutes of each other
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter Office released two fatal vehicle collision reports that both happened around 6:45 p.m. on Friday. New York Flat Road CHP said that a 27-year-old female, of El Dorado Hills, was driving a gray Ford F-250 southbound on New York Flat Road and Jonathan Jordan, 44, […]
Gold Rush Car Show returns to Oroville Saturday
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Gold Rush Car Show returns to downtown Oroville on Saturday. The event, hosted by the Oro Dam Cruisers, is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the state theatre at 1489 Myers St. The event costs $20 and...
