Local Restaurant Opening 2 New LocationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
5 Halloween and Fall Activities in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Suspect allegedly kidnapped, killed and dismembered Phoenix man for unpaid cash debtBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Health Inspectors Hit Arizona Stadium With 7 Critical ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Major Takeaways in the Arizona Football loss to Cal
Despite jumping out to the 24-21 halftime lead, Arizona Football (2-2, 0-1) couldn’t hang on as Cal (3-1, 1-0) thumped the Cats 49-31. We are now into week five of the Arizona Football season, and despite the Wildcats earning the big win over North Dakota State last weekend, the Wildcats came crashing back into reality as they lost to Cal.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball drops second straight match to open Pac-12 play
Pac-12 play wasn’t supposed to start this way. Arizona opened conference play against ASU in McKale, a place where the Sun Devils had only won three times in 21 years. Then, they went to face a Utah team whose best player has missed three straight matches due to injury and features several underclassmen in important roles. It was a prime opportunity to open the league season 2-0.
allsportstucson.com
Marana remains unbeaten after outlasting determined Dorados
— CDO (2-1) made the trip from Oro Valley to Marana (3-0) without six of its starters, who did not play because of undisclosed disciplinary reasons, and the Dorados held up the best they could before succumbing 40-37 on Friday night. “A lot of what happened this week was super...
What did Jedd Fisch say after California?
Arizona lost 49-31 to California on Saturday afternoon and it came down to the fact that the Wildcats’ run defense was non-existent. “We couldn’t stop the run and when you can’t stop the run, you run into the issues of you have to try to press and I think we started to press there at the end and started turning the ball over in the fourth quarter,” Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said. “That’s what cost us.”
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona soccer kicks off Pac-12 play at altitude against Utah
When considering the usual strength of Pac-12 soccer, starting off against Utah instead of a team like UCLA or Stanford looks like a way to ease into conference play. Historically, that’s been the case for Arizona, which has an 11-8-1 all-time record against the Utes. The problem of late has been winning in Salt Lake City.
Last-Minute game Information for Arizona Football vs Cal
BERKELEY, CA – Arizona Football (2-1) is set for a tough matchup against the Cal Golden Bears (2-1) to kick off Pac-12 football action. We are finally into week four of the 2022 Arizona Football season, and the year is quickly rolling along for the Wildcats. This week, Arizona will kick off their Pac-12 action as they travel to Berkeley to take on the Cal Golden Bears.
azdesertswarm.com
What to watch for when Arizona football opens Pac-12 play at Cal
It’s on to Pac-12 play for Arizona after a 2-1 start to the 2022 season, and the Wildcats get things started against the only team it’s managed to beat in the league in almost three years. The UA snapped its program-record 20-game losing streak last November against the...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona soccer opens Pac-12 play with loss to Utah
One of Arizona soccer’s two wins in Pac-12 play last year came against Utah. The Wildcats will have to find wins somewhere else this season as they dropped their opening match by a score of 2-1 in Salt Lake City on Friday evening. It was the third straight trip...
CBS Sports
Watch California vs. Arizona: TV channel, live stream info, start time
After a two-game homestand, the Arizona Wildcats will be on the road. Arizona and the California Golden Bears will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. If the 10-3 final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
OPINION: Students should not stand for white supremacy
An illustration of students protesting against racism by Mary Ann Vagnerova. Jared Taylor headlined a speaking event hosted by College Republicans United at Arizona State University Sept. 2. Taylor is the founder of The New Century Foundation, which is most notably known for the American Renaissance – an online opinions journal that has continuously made arguments in support of white nationalism and white superiority. His presence on campus is appalling and should be condemned by ASU. Yet, unfortunately, it was allowed. Since ASU took no action in stopping this event, it should at the very least prompt them to take urgent action in creating a more inclusive campus.
5 Halloween and Fall Activities in Tucson, Arizona
Fall is here, and Halloween is right around the corner! Are you looking for some ideas on how to celebrate this spooky season? These are 5 Halloween and Fall events in and near Tucson, Arizona.
AZFamily
Katie Hobbs, Kris Mayes hold joint presser on Pima County abortion ban ruling
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Democratic candidate for Governor Katie Hobbs and Democratic candidate for Attorney General Kris Mayes held a joint press conference Saturday morning to address the Pima County Superior Court’s decision to uphold a total abortion ban. “Women’s rights are not a bargaining chip,” Hobbs said. “So...
These 3 metro Phoenix restaurants lauded by New York Times on 2022 list
PHOENIX – A diverse serving of four Arizona restaurants, including three in the Valley, had dining experts from The New York Times licking their chops this year. Bacanora and Kabob Grill N’ Go in Phoenix, Thaily’s in Chandler and Tito & Pep in Tucson landed on The Restaurant List 2022, which was published Monday.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Coming To Arizona
An emerging brand in the competitive fast casual chicken sector, Daddy’s Chicken Shack announced it will soon set up shop in Scottsdale. Their first location in the state will be in the former Macayo’s restaurant location at 11107 N. Scottsdale Road. An official opening date has not yet...
Washington Examiner
Kayleigh's Law set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday
(The Center Square) – A new law is set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday this week that protects victims of abuse. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday talking about "Kayleigh's Law" (SB 1412) and how it could help victims of certain crimes.
Aviation job demand thrives in Southern Arizona
According to Pima Community College’s Aviation Program, nearly 800,000 new airline maintenance technicians will be needed in the next 20 years
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch Rob Schneider deliver laughs and chicken at Raising Cane’s drive-thru in Arizona
Rob Schneider took on a different kind of role during his latest appearance in Arizona. In his newest part, Schneider delivered laughs and chicken to delight fans and promote his film, “Daddy Daughter Trip,” in a surprise appearance at a Raising Cane’s in Phoenix on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to a news release from Raising Cane’s.
roadtirement.com
Mission San Xavier del Bac, the White Dove of the Desert
About 10 miles south of Tucson, Arizona you will find the “White Dove of the Desert” also known as the Mission San Xavier del Bac. This magnificent Spanish mission was completed in 1797. The first Spanish missionary, Father Eusebio Kino, arrived at the site in 1692. Throughout the years the location has been part of New Spain, Mexico, and finally a part of the U.S. after the Gadsen Purchase of 1854.
This Is Arizona's Best Dive Bar
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best dive bars in each state.
KOLD-TV
Elderly Tucson woman goes missing near Interstate 19, Drexel Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find an elderly Tucson woman who went missing Saturday morning. The Tucson Police Department said Magdalena Carvajal Davila, 91, was last seen at her home in the 900 block of West Calle Evelina. The area is near Interstate 19 and Drexel Road.
