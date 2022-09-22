Read full article on original website
If You've Saved This Much for Retirement, You're Doing Better Than Half of All Retirees
Spoiler: It's not nearly enough.
theeverygirl.com
Do Finances Stress You Out? Here’s the Key to Making Sense of It All
We all want to prosper in life. And, let’s be honest: If there were some magic spell that could grant that, we all would’ve tried invoking it by now. Sadly, there is not. There is, however, some hidden key that you may not be aware of. This hidden key relates to the two types of financial intelligence: Money IQ and Money EQ.
moneytalksnews.com
6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $250,000
Congratulations! You’ve worked hard all your life, and your savings are finally starting to show it. Now, ever so subtly, your priorities are beginning to shift from making money to making sure you’re not going to lose your money. Here are a few things to think about. And...
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
JOBS・
Does Paying a Little Extra On Your Credit Cards Really Make a Difference in Debt Payoff?
If you are working on paying down debt and can only afford to pay a little bit extra to your card, is it worth it?. Paying off credit card debt can be a challenge. Making extra payments can be helpful, and even a small extra payment can make a big difference.
Suze Orman Changed Her Mind on Emergency Savings. You Should, Too?
You may need a larger safety net than you think. The pandemic was a wakeup call for a lot of people. In light of the economic crisis it spurred, you may want to rethink your approach to emergency savings. Suze Orman now recommends having money to cover at least eight...
Getting a Part-Time Job in Retirement? Beware This Pitfall
It's a trap you may want to avoid.
27 Ugly Truths About Retirement
From dealing with unexpected medical costs to supporting adult children, Americans often find themselves facing expenses they weren't anticipating in their golden years. Plus, it's harder to...
What to Do if Your Credit-Card Debt Is Growing
Nearly half of cardholders say they don’t pay off their credit-card bills each month, according to a survey. With inflation roaring and pandemic assistance from the government now a relic of the past, more people are turning to credit cards to pay their bills. A total of 48% of...
8 Things Retirees Spend Too Much Money On
If you've set yourself up financially well for retirement, congratulations! You can now reap the fruits of your career and be rewarded for your diligent efforts to save and invest. And while you...
How Do Your Retirement Savings Compare to the Average American’s?
Planning for retirement requires thoughtful money management and careful planning. When it comes to retirement, curious glances at what other Americans are doing to prepare are a helpful way of assessing where you fall on the preparedness spectrum: Are you totally ready or woefully unprepared?. Take a look at the...
CNBC
Pairing up? Here’s how to know when it’s time to combine your finances
Money may not be top of mind when you're in love, but financial considerations can make or break a relationship. A joint bank account can make sense for couples living together, but mixing investments, real estate and other assets requires much more thought and planning. The context of merging or...
