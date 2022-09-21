Read full article on original website
Loves Park set to dedicate road to late Rockford Speedway Owner Jody Deery
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - After a lifetime of contributions to the Rockford racing community, Jody Deery is set to be immortalized near Rockford Speedway. At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27 at the intersection of Forest Hills Road and Krasse Drive, the city of Loves Park is holding a ceremony to dedicate a portion of Forest Hills Road as Jody Deery Way.
'Brewfest' takes over Downtown Freeport
Rockford's North End holds bike festival
Here's what crooks can get for your stolen catalytic converter
Longtime Rockford business catches fire Sunday Night
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least seven departments were called to a Sunday night fire at a long time Rockford business. Shortly before 9 p.m. crews responded to a fire at MTE Hydraulics in the 4700 block of Kishwaukee Street. According to the company’s website, MTE has been in business since 1948 specializing in the design and manufacture of dependable hydraulic pumps; as well as motors, tools and dies. Investigators were still determining the cause of the fire. Crews entered the building from the roof, where much of the smoke was coming from. No word yet on any damage estimates.
Rockford holds Midwest’s largest WWII reenactment
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “World War II Days” took place this weekend at Midway Village Museum. The military reenactment is the largest in the Midwest, bringing thousands of visitors to the Rockford region every year. The campus transformed into a European village during the World War II era, and visitors could see the 1940s displays […]
Rockford’s One Million Dollar Meal Packs could provide more than 400,000 meals for kids
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford organization is dedicated to help starving kids in other parts of the world, and they list a million reasons why they want to help out. According to Save the Children, 28-million children experience malnutrition in Africa alone. The group “Kids Around the World” is dedicated to help in any way they can.
Nik's Home Run is a charity event coming to Rockford
It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas At An Illinois Home Depot
Big box stores are getting ahead of the game this year. Some put out Halloween decorations before fall arrived... now they're prepping for another holiday nearly three months in advance!. I was scrolling through Facebook a few months ago and saw a friend of mine post that Home Depot skipped...
Rockford walks to end Alzheimer's
UPDATE: Rockford FD Releases Information On The Fire At A Local Business
Car and motorcycle show raises money for Winnebago County K-9s
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Having fun and raising money for a good cause. The Cops, Cars and K-9′s host their annual car and motorcycle show. Nearly 100 cars from classics to muscle to modern are on display in the parking lot of the former Burlington department store in Machesney Park. The committee moved the event from July to September for the cooler weather. There were hot wheels races, vendors and K-9 demonstrations introducing the law enforcing pups to the public.
High School Girls in Rockford embracing new flag football league
Many People Came to Oakwood Cemetery Sunday to See History Come to Life and Hear Tales From Beyond the Grave
A few hundred persons came to Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon Sunday afternoon to hear from the people buried there and the contribution they made to the growth and Dixon. It was the annual Tales From Beyond the Grave where people brought those persons back to life and spoke of their challenges, their accomplishments and how it affected the citizens then and even now.
Dedication ceremony for late Rockford professor
'A lot of special people': Reviewing the history of Rockford
Before Rockford, there was Laphamville. In the early 1840s, Smith Lapham purchased about 80 acres of land to build a sawmill.
Chevy Chase bringing ‘Christmas Vacation’ to Rockford’s Coronado theater
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Comedian Chevy Chase will be coming to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center in November to host a live Q&A following a screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Chase and his wife, Jayni, will have a live discussion with the audience following the film on Sunday, November 27th at 5 p.m., and […]
Responsible drinking of high importance at Pretzel City Brewfest
Rockford East's Class of 1947 reunites
17-year-old injured in Rockford officer-involved shooting
