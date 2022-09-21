ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WIFR

Loves Park set to dedicate road to late Rockford Speedway Owner Jody Deery

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - After a lifetime of contributions to the Rockford racing community, Jody Deery is set to be immortalized near Rockford Speedway. At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27 at the intersection of Forest Hills Road and Krasse Drive, the city of Loves Park is holding a ceremony to dedicate a portion of Forest Hills Road as Jody Deery Way.
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com

'Brewfest' takes over Downtown Freeport

Nearly 600 people were in Downtown Freeport Saturday to enjoy some brews.
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford's North End holds bike festival

It was a fun day on two wheels for many in the Rockford region.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Here's what crooks can get for your stolen catalytic converter

It is not uncommon for a stolen catalytic converter to sell for as much as $300 in the Rockford area.
ROCKFORD, IL
#Online Auction#Home Run Auction Items
WIFR

Longtime Rockford business catches fire Sunday Night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least seven departments were called to a Sunday night fire at a long time Rockford business. Shortly before 9 p.m. crews responded to a fire at MTE Hydraulics in the 4700 block of Kishwaukee Street. According to the company’s website, MTE has been in business since 1948 specializing in the design and manufacture of dependable hydraulic pumps; as well as motors, tools and dies. Investigators were still determining the cause of the fire. Crews entered the building from the roof, where much of the smoke was coming from. No word yet on any damage estimates.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford holds Midwest’s largest WWII reenactment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “World War II Days” took place this weekend at Midway Village Museum. The military reenactment is the largest in the Midwest, bringing thousands of visitors to the Rockford region every year. The campus transformed into a European village during the World War II era, and visitors could see the 1940s displays […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Nik's Home Run is a charity event coming to Rockford

Kelli Ritschel, of the Nikolas Ritchel Foundation, visited the studio to talk about the organization's upcoming event. Nik's Home Run is a charity event coming to Rockford.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford walks to end Alzheimer's

Stateline residents gathered Saturday morning to raise awareness for Alzheimer's Disease.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

UPDATE: Rockford FD Releases Information On The Fire At A Local Business

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Car and motorcycle show raises money for Winnebago County K-9s

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Having fun and raising money for a good cause. The Cops, Cars and K-9′s host their annual car and motorcycle show. Nearly 100 cars from classics to muscle to modern are on display in the parking lot of the former Burlington department store in Machesney Park. The committee moved the event from July to September for the cooler weather. There were hot wheels races, vendors and K-9 demonstrations introducing the law enforcing pups to the public.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

High School Girls in Rockford embracing new flag football league

High School Girls in Rockford embracing new flag football league.
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Many People Came to Oakwood Cemetery Sunday to See History Come to Life and Hear Tales From Beyond the Grave

A few hundred persons came to Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon Sunday afternoon to hear from the people buried there and the contribution they made to the growth and Dixon. It was the annual Tales From Beyond the Grave where people brought those persons back to life and spoke of their challenges, their accomplishments and how it affected the citizens then and even now.
DIXON, IL
MyStateline.com

Dedication ceremony for late Rockford professor

A ceremony took place Sunday for a Rock Valley College professor who died last December.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Responsible drinking of high importance at Pretzel City Brewfest

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly 600 people 21 and older flood the Freeport Arts Plaza to sample beers from more than 150 local and national breweries at Pretzel City Brewfest. Freeport Police Chief Matthew Summers says event organizers ensure each guest has fun without getting into any drinking problems. “We’ve...
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford East's Class of 1947 reunites

Rockford East High School's Class of 1947 had their 75th class reunion yesterday, calling it the "75th Diamond Jubilee."
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

17-year-old injured in Rockford officer-involved shooting

Rockford Police say a 17-year-old was injured in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday.
ROCKFORD, IL

