Optus confirms customer data breach, says passport data may be affected

Optus, one of the biggest telecommunications services providers in Australia, has suffered a data breach, with sensitive information on its customers being exposed, the company has confirmed. In an official announcement, Optus said that following the cyberattack, it started investigating the “possible unauthorized access” of both current, and former, customers’...
Optus CEO breaks down as she issues grovelling apology to 10 million Aussie customers after their personal details were leaked in one of the biggest cyber attacks in country's history

The Optus CEO has issued an emotional apology after the personal details of nearly 10 million customers were potentially stolen by overseas hackers. The massive cyber breach allowed hackers to access the personal details of the telco's customers including passport and driver's licence numbers, email and home addresses, dates of birth and telephone numbers.
Facebook sued for allegedly spying on users via in-app web browser

Meta is being sued for allegedly gathering personally identifiable information (PII) on its Facebook and Instagram users without telling them. As per the lawsuit, the problem lies in how the company's Facebook and Instagram platforms handle internet links on an iOS device. Both apps have their own embedded internet browsers (opens in new tab), the WKWebView, which render the pages when a user clicks on a link (as opposed to opening the links in, say, Safari, or Chrome).
2K warns users to beef up cyber security after support team gets hacked

Borderlands and BioShock publisher 2K Games has been hacked. The company announced the breach on Wednesday, and it is warning customers to change their passwords and not open any emails from its support page. The 2K Support Twitter account, which was not affected by the hack, posted the following message,...
VPN deals for September: Pay less for privacy with discounts on ExpressVPN, NordVPN and more

What’s a VPN? Well, firstly it stands for a “virtual private network”, and it’s a piece of software that gives you more privacy and anonymity online by protecting your browsing activity.When you connect to the internet on your computer it creates an encrypted, virtual tunnel between your device and the VPN server, meaning your data is more protected.Initially, this type of software was developed for large corporations that needed to protect their sensitive information from being sent over public and private networks.But the personal VPN market has grown in recent years, and now many regular people use them to keep...
Revealed: US Military Bought Mass Monitoring Tool That Includes Internet Browsing, Email Data

Multiple branches of the U.S. military have bought access to a powerful internet monitoring tool that claims to cover over 90 percent of the world’s internet traffic, and which in some cases provides access to people’s email data, browsing history, and other information such as their sensitive internet cookies, according to contracting data and other documents reviewed by Motherboard.
Beyond security software: say hello to the first ExpressVPN router

One of the best VPN services around, ExpressVPN has just launched its first hardware product. Combining the security and simplicity of its premium software into a speedy built-in VPN router, ExpressVPN Aircove seeks to reinvent how digital home protection should be done. Available for US customers only presently, Aircove is...
