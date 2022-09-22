Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: “How to Let Go” author Meredith Terpeluk Schoeller
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Niles author and podcaster stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Sunday Morning. Meredith Terpeluk Schoeller just came out with her second book “How to Let Go of Your Food and Weight Obsession: A Guide for the Woman Who Wants More for Her Life.”
Indiana teen only student in world to get perfect score on AP calculus exam
MISHAWAKA, Ind. — No matter how you do the math, this Indiana teen is perfect. Felix Zhang, a junior at Penn High School in Mishawaka, achieved a perfect score on the Advanced Placement calculus AB exam issued by the College Board -- the only student in the world to do so, WTHR-TV reported.
WNDU
Friday Night Football Week 6 Pt. 2
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is where a lot the impact happens in Michiana. Motocross des Nations, known as “The Olympics of Motocross,” is bringing the world to Michiana.
WNDU
‘Brew at the Zoo’ returns for season in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ‘Brew at the Zoo’ makes its long-awaited return at the Potawatomi Zoo this weekend. Due to the pandemic, this is the first time since 2020 the event has taken place at full capacity. The event started around 3 p.m. Saturday, with guests 21...
KMOV
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - A high school student in Indiana has reportedly done something that no other student has done before. WNDU reports that Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on the AP Calculus AB exam. While some of the questions were multiple choice...
WANE-TV
When could the first freeze arrive in NE Indiana?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our temperatures dipped down into the upper 30s for the first time this fall on Friday morning, September 23. While this was too warm for a freeze, it certainly was a reminder that the cold morning air the autumn season brings is not all that far away.
WNDU
SBPD’s annual ‘Cops and Goblins’ event headed to Four Winds Field in October
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are one month away from the annual South Bend Police Department’s “Cops and Goblins” event at Four Winds Field!. The event is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Free tickets for this event are now available at several locations across the city.
WNDU
‘Shatter the Stigma’: Recover Michiana honors trailblazers fighting substance abuse
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Recover Michiana hosts its Trailblazer Reception and honors its recovery advocates of the year at the Knollwood Country Club in Granger. The recipients include the St. Joseph County Police Department Crisis Services Unit, recovery coach of the year Heidi Heckaman, and WNDU’s very own Christine Karsten for her reporting on the substance abuse crisis and its impact on children.
hometownnewsnow.com
La Porte to be Featured on PBS
(South Bend, IN) - La Porte will be featured in a special on a local PBS station Monday night. WNIT in South Bend will air an episode of Our Town that spotlights La Porte. The television listing refers to La Porte as a "close-knit community between Chicago and South Bend thrives with community events, gatherings and the desire to be a healthy & vibrant community."
WANE-TV
YLNI named #1 farmers market in Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A beloved farmers market in Fort Wayne has been named Indiana’s top market, ranked by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, according to a release. The YLNI Farmers Market took first place within Indiana for the 2022 America’s Farmers Market...
WNDU
2 dead, 3 injured in Niles shooting
29-year-old Alan Morgan admitted to committing murder and battery of his son, Judah Morgan. First Alert Forecast: Fall Begins Thursday as Temperatures Continue to Turn Cooler. Mishawaka QB Brady Fisher growing in first year as full-time starter. Mishawaka quarterback Brady Fisher is new to the full-time starting job. He took...
RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard
There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Community High School Homecoming Parade 2022
The theme for the 2022 Warsaw Community High School Homecoming Parade was “50 United States.”. The different club and sports floated were decorated with what the students best felt represented their particular state. The WCHS boys tennis team chose Tennessee, or, as they spelled it, “Tennis-See.” They had Elvis...
abc57.com
Auten Road scheduled for closure beginning September 27
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Auten Road is scheduled for closure beginning September 27 to replace a section of the concrete roadway between 933 and Kenilworth Road. It is expected to be cut down to one lane for one direction. The closure is expected to be uplifted on September 29. For...
WANE-TV
Police: woman slams into semi in DeKalb County after animal distracts her
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was hospitalized Friday afternoon after slamming into the back of a semitruck on state Route 101 about halfway between Woodburn and Butler. Joy Forester, 62, of Fort Wayne was traveling northbound on SR 101 when she rear-ended the back of a semitruck...
WNDU
IU South Bend’s Civil Rights Heritage Center relaunches ‘African American Landmark Tour’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - IU South Bend’s Civil Rights Heritage Center has relaunched its “African American Landmark Tour.”. The tour, which is updated from 2013, features new signs at each of the 17 locations that celebrate South Bend’s Black history. The updated tour includes some tools...
WANE-TV
Church gives away hygiene supplies south of downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne church on Saturday is holding a hygiene supply giveaway for the community. The event at Higher Heights Baptist Church starts at 2 p.m. and continues while supplies last.
WNDU
New decals, signage unveiled in Mishawaka as part of ‘Rail Safety Week’
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Rail Safety Week, and Canadian National (CN) Railroad Police, in conjunction with Operation Lifesaver, have an important safety message about staying cautious near train tracks. On Friday, they unveiled a new rail safety sidewalk decal and stencil to highlight efforts underway to promote railroad...
abc57.com
Shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Police Department Shooter Response Team is currently investigating a shooting that took place at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Pottawattomi Drive. One adult and two juveniles are currently being treated at the hospital for gun shot wounds. Anyone with information regarding this investigation, please call the...
