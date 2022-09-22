Read full article on original website
Liz Truss news – live: Fracking U-turn means communities ‘treated like guinea pigs’
The government’s decision to lift its fracking moratorium means that people living in rural areas will be treated “like guinea pigs”, critics have said.On Thursday, business and energy secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said the move would increase the country’s energy security and could drive down bills.But politicians and environmental campaigners said this was “nonsense”, adding that ministers have yet to release evidence showing that fracking is safe.“That they choose to plough on regardless shows a callous disregard for our communities and countryside. From Surrey to Somerset, the government is treating people in rural areas like guinea pigs,” Liberal Democrat MP...
Has Liz Truss handed power over to the extreme neoliberal thinktanks?
Who chose Liz Truss? Conservative party members, of course. Who are they? Disproportionately rich, white, older men living in the south of England. But there are some members whose profile we have no means of knowing. They don’t live in the UK, have never been residents or citizens here and have no right to vote in our elections. Astonishingly, since 2018 these foreign members have been permitted to determine who the UK prime minister should be.
Historic UK castle at risk from climate change: heritage body
The cliff-top ruins of an ancient castle long claimed as the birthplace of the legendary King Arthur is "at risk of being lost for ever" as climate change quickens the pace of coastal erosion, a UK heritage body warned on Friday. Tintagel Castle in Cornwall, southwest England, attracts tens of...
University of Cambridge says it gained from slave trade
Britain’s University of Cambridge said on Thursday it had benefited from the proceeds of slavery over its history, and promised to expand scholarships for Black students and fund more research into the murderous trade. The acknowledgement comes as a string of leading institutions — from the Bank of England...
