Here Are the Pairings for Day 2 of the Presidents Cup
The U.S. sends out two of Thursday's winning pairs (and one that didn't), while the International team has a completely new lineup for the best-ball format.
What Is the Difference Between the Presidents Cup and the Ryder Cup?
Why does golf need two international competitions? The post What Is the Difference Between the Presidents Cup and the Ryder Cup? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Presidents Cup: US lead International team 10-4 on day three at Quail Hollow
The International team trail the United States 10-4 at the Presidents Cup after drawing Saturday's foursomes 2-2. US pair Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas won their third successive point, while Max Homa and Tony Finau also prevailed. But Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama hit back for the International team, and...
Is the Presidents Cup method of setting matches better than the Ryder Cup?
CHARLOTTE — If you ask Paul McGinley, the biggest mistake Ernie Els made in an otherwise stellar captaincy at the 2019 Presidents Cup in Melbourne came on Saturday night as he prepared to set his next day’s singles lineup. Holding a 10-8 lead that could have been even bigger, the International team captain opted to hold some of his best and most experienced players for the end of the lineup, apparently reasoning that if the match was close overall, he would have his stalwarts ready for the tense closing moments. Els kept some strength up top, but threw some of his more inexperienced, less successful charges into the fray in early positions.
For International team, tie feels like win in Presidents Cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The International team battled to a draw Saturday morning in the Presidents Cup. The way this week has gone, it almost felt like a win. The Korean duo of Tom Kim and K.H. Lee won two late holes and closed out Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns on the 17th hole, ending the morning foursomes session at 2-2. It was the first time the Americans did not win a session at Quail Hollow. But it didn’t change the big picture.
Homa's heroics turn close day into US rout in Presidents Cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Max Homa never felt more energized over a big putt on a Friday, perhaps because he never had so many people who shared in the celebration. This is why making the Presidents Cup was the top of his wish list this year, and his latest afternoon heroics at Quail Hollow exceeded expectations.
2022 Presidents Cup pairings, tee times: Four ball teams, complete schedule for Day 2 on Friday
The United States lit up the International team on the first day of the 2022 Presidents Cup by a 4-1 margin in foursomes (alternate shot) play and takes a big lead into the final three days of play, one that the Trevor Immelman's squad is unlikely to overcome. However, if...
US survives close matches to double lead in Presidents Cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — The matches felt a little closer Friday in the Presidents Cup. And then Max Homa made two big putts that gave the Americans the same outcome. In the third straight fourballs match that went the distance, Homa poured in a 12-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole for a 1-up lead. After Taylor Pendrith gave the International team hope with a birdie on the 18th hole, Homa matched him with another 12-foot birdie putt for the win.
Presidents Cup Day One: USA build strong lead over spirited International side
USA were heavy favourites heading into the first day of the Presidents Cup and despite hiccups on the back nine in each match, they lead the International team 4-1 in North Carolina. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele set the tone with a crushing victory over Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama,...
Max Homa's Clutch Putts Boost U.S. to 8-2 Lead at the Presidents Cup
The Cal alum makes birdie putts on Nos. 17 and 18 to clinch his four-ball victory.
Presidents Cup 2022: Why Quail Hollow Club’s Famous ‘Green Mile’ Holes Are Being Played Out of Order
A look at why the holes at Quail Hollow Club were rerouted for the 2022 Presidents Cup. The post Presidents Cup 2022: Why Quail Hollow Club’s Famous ‘Green Mile’ Holes Are Being Played Out of Order appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PGA Tour's Jay Monahan on DP World Tour strategic alliance and LIV Golf world rankings attempt
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan insists their strategic alliance with the DP World Tour is benefitting golf fans globally and that the partnership is helping to grow the game. The two tours announced an expansion of their partnership in June, guaranteeing a growth in prize funds on the DP World...
US wins leadoff match and builds big lead at Presidents Cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama, International, 6 and 5. The Americans sent out one of their strongest teams against the most experienced players on the International team. It was no contest. Matsuyama missed a 4-foot par putt on the third hole and the Americans led the rest of the way. Cantlay holed birdie putts from about 10 feet and 20 feet on the fifth and sixth holes, and Schauffele reached the green in two on the par-5 seventh to set up another birdie for a 4-up lead. Scott and Matsuyama had chances and rarely converted. They won only one hole with a birdie on the short par-4 eighth. The International side lost the last three holes with bogeys. ___ Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Sungjae Im and Corey Conners, International, 2 and 1.
