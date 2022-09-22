ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

BBC

Presidents Cup: US lead International team 10-4 on day three at Quail Hollow

The International team trail the United States 10-4 at the Presidents Cup after drawing Saturday's foursomes 2-2. US pair Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas won their third successive point, while Max Homa and Tony Finau also prevailed. But Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama hit back for the International team, and...
Golf Digest

Is the Presidents Cup method of setting matches better than the Ryder Cup?

CHARLOTTE — If you ask Paul McGinley, the biggest mistake Ernie Els made in an otherwise stellar captaincy at the 2019 Presidents Cup in Melbourne came on Saturday night as he prepared to set his next day’s singles lineup. Holding a 10-8 lead that could have been even bigger, the International team captain opted to hold some of his best and most experienced players for the end of the lineup, apparently reasoning that if the match was close overall, he would have his stalwarts ready for the tense closing moments. Els kept some strength up top, but threw some of his more inexperienced, less successful charges into the fray in early positions.
The Associated Press

For International team, tie feels like win in Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The International team battled to a draw Saturday morning in the Presidents Cup. The way this week has gone, it almost felt like a win. The Korean duo of Tom Kim and K.H. Lee won two late holes and closed out Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns on the 17th hole, ending the morning foursomes session at 2-2. It was the first time the Americans did not win a session at Quail Hollow. But it didn’t change the big picture.
960 The Ref

Homa's heroics turn close day into US rout in Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Max Homa never felt more energized over a big putt on a Friday, perhaps because he never had so many people who shared in the celebration. This is why making the Presidents Cup was the top of his wish list this year, and his latest afternoon heroics at Quail Hollow exceeded expectations.
960 The Ref

US survives close matches to double lead in Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — The matches felt a little closer Friday in the Presidents Cup. And then Max Homa made two big putts that gave the Americans the same outcome. In the third straight fourballs match that went the distance, Homa poured in a 12-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole for a 1-up lead. After Taylor Pendrith gave the International team hope with a birdie on the 18th hole, Homa matched him with another 12-foot birdie putt for the win.
golfmagic.com

Presidents Cup Day One: USA build strong lead over spirited International side

USA were heavy favourites heading into the first day of the Presidents Cup and despite hiccups on the back nine in each match, they lead the International team 4-1 in North Carolina. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele set the tone with a crushing victory over Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama,...
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

US wins leadoff match and builds big lead at Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama, International, 6 and 5. The Americans sent out one of their strongest teams against the most experienced players on the International team. It was no contest. Matsuyama missed a 4-foot par putt on the third hole and the Americans led the rest of the way. Cantlay holed birdie putts from about 10 feet and 20 feet on the fifth and sixth holes, and Schauffele reached the green in two on the par-5 seventh to set up another birdie for a 4-up lead. Scott and Matsuyama had chances and rarely converted. They won only one hole with a birdie on the short par-4 eighth. The International side lost the last three holes with bogeys. ___ Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Sungjae Im and Corey Conners, International, 2 and 1.
