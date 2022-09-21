Read full article on original website
Victims of farming accident in Centre County identified
Centre Hall, Pa. — The Centre County Coroner's office identified the three individuals who died in a silo at a farm on lower Brush Valley Road in Potter Township. Three Amish family members, Andrew Beller, 47, and his two sons, ages 14 and 19, were pronounced deceased at the scene by Deputy Coroner Jason Brooks and deputies Domer Smeltzer and Brian Burns. "All three died as a result of asphyxiation...
Drivers urged to be cautious as Amish family holds funeral for 3 killed in local farm accident
Signs have been placed on Lower Brush Valley Road in Potter Township.
WGAL
Former township supervisor in Cumberland County dies
A former township supervisor in Cumberland County has died. Tom Faley Jr., who served as South Middleton Township supervisor for 24 years, died on Sept. 18. The retired U.S. Army colonel spent 30 years in the military, serving in Vietnam and earning combat awards. Faley was 82.
Woman, 82, dies weeks after Harrisburg pedestrian crash
An 82-year-old woman who was hit by a car two weeks ago while crossing a Harrisburg street in a crosswalk has died, authorities said Friday. The Cumberland County Coroner’s Office said Peggy Miller, of Harrisburg, was pronounced dead Thursday evening at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, where she’d been receiving treatment since Sept 8.
wkok.com
Penns Creek Man in Motorcycle Accident Tuesday, in Fair Condition
MIFFLINBURG – A Penns Creek Man was taken to the hospital after losing control of his motorcycle and going over an embankment Tuesday afternoon. Milton state police say injured was 56-year-old Timothy Lau; a spokesperson at Geisinger says that he’s in fair condition. Milton troopers say the accident...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Vehicle Collides with Fallen Tree in Pike Township
PIKE TWP, Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle collided with a tree that had fallen onto the roadway in Pike Township on Thursday afternoon. According to DuBois-based State Police, the incident occurred around 1:18 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, on Greenville Pike, in Pike Township, Clearfield County. Police say a...
Another Lycoming County Prison inmate is dead
Williamsport, Pa. — An inmate at Lycoming County Prison was taken to UPMC Williamsport on Wednesday after an apparent suicide attempt, according to county officials. The inmate, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the emergency room shortly after his arrival. Matthew McDermott, chief clerk at the Lycoming County Commissioners office said the incident was immediately referred to the district attorney's office. The district attorney's office will begin an investigation, as it is standard protocol for any prison death. This is the second reported inmate death this month. On Sept. 5, Joel Kendall, 49, of Williamsport, was found dead in his cell. The cause of death is pending toxicology results and further testing. Related Reading: Inmate found dead at Lycoming County Prison
State College
Benner Township Man Charged with Homicide While DUI for Fatal Centre Hall Mountain Crash
A Benner Township man was charged with homicide on Friday after police said he was driving drunk when he caused an August crash on Centre Hall mountain that killed one person and injured three others. Anatoliy Y. Kolosov, 37, was driving a Mercedes SUV southbound on the 800 block of...
wkok.com
One Male Dead After Shooting in Sunbury
SUNBURY – One male is dead after a shooting in Sunbury early Sunday morning. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says ‘a disturbance’ was reported outside at the intersection of Third Street and Raspberry Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. One male was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.
abc27.com
Make that 661 tires: Cumberland Co. man’s creek cleaning ‘didn’t start out like an obsession’
CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pat Strine texted us after we met him, but before the story aired, to update something he had told us. He has no longer retrieved only 660 tires from the Conodoguinet Creek since 2013. Now — after a kayak trip today — make that 661. Plus a vinyl record.
Woman charged after another incident at Clinton County store
Woodward Township, Pa. — A Clinton County woman has been accused of theft in a third incident at a Woodward Township convenience store. Desirea Anna Jordan, 23, of Lock Haven allegedly entered the Minitmart 25 on Sept. 20 and took a lighter, police said. She then preceded to an employee-only area and left through a back exit. A police officer, who stopped at the store to refuel his car, was...
Two charged after home invasion in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Two Lycoming County women were charged after allegedly forcing their way into a home and starting a fight with another woman. Williamsport Police received a call just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 15 from a person who said two people were fighting inside a home near the 800 block of Elmira Street. Officer Jamie DeSanto got to the home and broke up the altercation, police said. Terry...
Third assault charge for Lycoming County man
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman was hurt after a man threw her to the ground during an argument, Williamsport Police Officers said. The woman was allegedly assaulted by Jesse Davis on the morning of Sept. 17 near the 600 block of Hepburn Street. An argument started after the 24-year-old Davis accused the woman of not loving him, Officer Nicholas Carrita said. At one point, Davis reportedly grabbed the woman and...
Man fires gun several times inside Shamokin Dam home
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — An allegedly intoxicated man shot a gun inside a home in Shamokin Dam the morning of Sept. 17. Scott J. Nace now faces several felony charges. State police at Selinsgrove say Nace, 29, had been drinking heavily at the home at the 100 block of Ninth Avenue when he discharged the .357 Magnum revolver in the kitchen and hit the floor. Another resident at the home...
Sheriff’s office asking for help to locate accused child rapist
Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Sheriff’s Officer issued an arrest warrant for a 37-year-old man accused of raping a child. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Steven Randal Guthrie is being asked to call 1-800-4PA-TIPS or submit a tip online at PA Crime Stoppers. Guthrie is accused of 12 counts of rape of a child, 10 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, five counts of aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old.
Cops investigate another report of $12k stolen from Skills machine
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a second theft case involving a Skills machine, though this time, it’s in Clearfield County. Sometime between July 26 at 7:05 to 8:05 p.m., someone stole approximately $12,000 from a Skills machine at a building along Walton Street in Decatur Township, according to troopers. Just yesterday, […]
Restoration project takes a stand for historic wooden grandstand at central Pa. ball field
The grandstand at the New Bloomfield Borough baseball field was closed June 29 due to safety concerns. The closure concerned many residents who have decades of fond memories of the grandstand. In response, New Bloomfield residents Becky Smiley and James Woods have started the Bloomfield Grandstand Restoration Project. “One of...
Police: More than $12k, Skills machine stolen in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a burglary where someone reportedly made off with a Skills Redemption Center machine. The machine itself is valued at $10,000 and it had nearly $13,000 in cash inside of it. The burglary happened at a business on River Road in Blair Township (East Freedom) on Sept. […]
therecord-online.com
Williamsport business operator charged with fraud in Beech Creek Township elevator incident
LAMAR, PA – Lamar state police have charged a Williamsport business operator for failing to complete an elevator installation for a Beech Creek area couple. State police on Wednesday posted a release that said Michael William Bloom, 43, of Williamsport was arrested after their investigation into a case of home improvement fraud. The victims were identified as a 62-year-old male and a 57-year-old female, the location listed as Haagen Lane in Beech Creek Township.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Investigation of Unemployment Scam Underway
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following calls:. PSP DuBois received a report of an unemployment scam at 12:48 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County. Police say a known 32-year-old male victim reported that an unknown actor(s) opened up...
