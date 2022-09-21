ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Victims of farming accident in Centre County identified

Centre Hall, Pa. — The Centre County Coroner's office identified the three individuals who died in a silo at a farm on lower Brush Valley Road in Potter Township. Three Amish family members, Andrew Beller, 47, and his two sons, ages 14 and 19, were pronounced deceased at the scene by Deputy Coroner Jason Brooks and deputies Domer Smeltzer and Brian Burns. "All three died as a result of asphyxiation...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Former township supervisor in Cumberland County dies

A former township supervisor in Cumberland County has died. Tom Faley Jr., who served as South Middleton Township supervisor for 24 years, died on Sept. 18. The retired U.S. Army colonel spent 30 years in the military, serving in Vietnam and earning combat awards. Faley was 82.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Woman, 82, dies weeks after Harrisburg pedestrian crash

An 82-year-old woman who was hit by a car two weeks ago while crossing a Harrisburg street in a crosswalk has died, authorities said Friday. The Cumberland County Coroner’s Office said Peggy Miller, of Harrisburg, was pronounced dead Thursday evening at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, where she’d been receiving treatment since Sept 8.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
County
Centre County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Centre County, PA
Accidents
Centre County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Centre Hall, PA
wkok.com

Penns Creek Man in Motorcycle Accident Tuesday, in Fair Condition

MIFFLINBURG – A Penns Creek Man was taken to the hospital after losing control of his motorcycle and going over an embankment Tuesday afternoon. Milton state police say injured was 56-year-old Timothy Lau; a spokesperson at Geisinger says that he’s in fair condition. Milton troopers say the accident...
PENNS CREEK, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Vehicle Collides with Fallen Tree in Pike Township

PIKE TWP, Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle collided with a tree that had fallen onto the roadway in Pike Township on Thursday afternoon. According to DuBois-based State Police, the incident occurred around 1:18 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, on Greenville Pike, in Pike Township, Clearfield County. Police say a...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Another Lycoming County Prison inmate is dead

Williamsport, Pa. — An inmate at Lycoming County Prison was taken to UPMC Williamsport on Wednesday after an apparent suicide attempt, according to county officials. The inmate, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the emergency room shortly after his arrival. Matthew McDermott, chief clerk at the Lycoming County Commissioners office said the incident was immediately referred to the district attorney's office. The district attorney's office will begin an investigation, as it is standard protocol for any prison death. This is the second reported inmate death this month. On Sept. 5, Joel Kendall, 49, of Williamsport, was found dead in his cell. The cause of death is pending toxicology results and further testing. Related Reading: Inmate found dead at Lycoming County Prison
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amish#Silo#Accident#Penns Valley Ems
wkok.com

One Male Dead After Shooting in Sunbury

SUNBURY – One male is dead after a shooting in Sunbury early Sunday morning. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says ‘a disturbance’ was reported outside at the intersection of Third Street and Raspberry Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. One male was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman charged after another incident at Clinton County store

Woodward Township, Pa. — A Clinton County woman has been accused of theft in a third incident at a Woodward Township convenience store. Desirea Anna Jordan, 23, of Lock Haven allegedly entered the Minitmart 25 on Sept. 20 and took a lighter, police said. She then preceded to an employee-only area and left through a back exit. A police officer, who stopped at the store to refuel his car, was...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two charged after home invasion in Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. — Two Lycoming County women were charged after allegedly forcing their way into a home and starting a fight with another woman. Williamsport Police received a call just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 15 from a person who said two people were fighting inside a home near the 800 block of Elmira Street. Officer Jamie DeSanto got to the home and broke up the altercation, police said. Terry...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

Third assault charge for Lycoming County man

Williamsport, Pa. — A woman was hurt after a man threw her to the ground during an argument, Williamsport Police Officers said. The woman was allegedly assaulted by Jesse Davis on the morning of Sept. 17 near the 600 block of Hepburn Street. An argument started after the 24-year-old Davis accused the woman of not loving him, Officer Nicholas Carrita said. At one point, Davis reportedly grabbed the woman and...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man fires gun several times inside Shamokin Dam home

Shamokin Dam, Pa. — An allegedly intoxicated man shot a gun inside a home in Shamokin Dam the morning of Sept. 17. Scott J. Nace now faces several felony charges. State police at Selinsgrove say Nace, 29, had been drinking heavily at the home at the 100 block of Ninth Avenue when he discharged the .357 Magnum revolver in the kitchen and hit the floor. Another resident at the home...
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Sheriff’s office asking for help to locate accused child rapist

Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Sheriff’s Officer issued an arrest warrant for a 37-year-old man accused of raping a child. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Steven Randal Guthrie is being asked to call 1-800-4PA-TIPS or submit a tip online at PA Crime Stoppers. Guthrie is accused of 12 counts of rape of a child, 10 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, five counts of aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cops investigate another report of $12k stolen from Skills machine

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a second theft case involving a Skills machine, though this time, it’s in Clearfield County. Sometime between July 26 at 7:05 to 8:05 p.m., someone stole approximately $12,000 from a Skills machine at a building along Walton Street in Decatur Township, according to troopers. Just yesterday, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: More than $12k, Skills machine stolen in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a burglary where someone reportedly made off with a Skills Redemption Center machine. The machine itself is valued at $10,000 and it had nearly $13,000 in cash inside of it. The burglary happened at a business on River Road in Blair Township (East Freedom) on Sept. […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Williamsport business operator charged with fraud in Beech Creek Township elevator incident

LAMAR, PA – Lamar state police have charged a Williamsport business operator for failing to complete an elevator installation for a Beech Creek area couple. State police on Wednesday posted a release that said Michael William Bloom, 43, of Williamsport was arrested after their investigation into a case of home improvement fraud. The victims were identified as a 62-year-old male and a 57-year-old female, the location listed as Haagen Lane in Beech Creek Township.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Investigation of Unemployment Scam Underway

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following calls:. PSP DuBois received a report of an unemployment scam at 12:48 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County. Police say a known 32-year-old male victim reported that an unknown actor(s) opened up...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy