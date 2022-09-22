Read full article on original website
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
4 Things that will make the Raiders' offense hard to defend going forwardEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: 2–1 Rebels travel to Logan to take on the defending Mountain West ChampionsEugene AdamsLogan, UT
4 Extremely encouraging takeaways from UNLV's huge win over North TexasEugene AdamsDenton, TX
Shocking second-half collapse keeps the Raiders winless on the seasonEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Yardbarker
Raiders News: Star slot receiver Hunter Renfrow is out for the Titans’ matchup
The news broke earlier that Hunter Renfrow was going to be out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. As Raider Nation recalls, Renfrow was on the receiving end of a big hit from Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons that resulted in a costly fumble. It was a tough start for Renfrow this season, coughing up the ball in back-to-back weeks. Regardless, Renfrow’s value and impact for the Raiders can’t be understated. His injury highlights the story of both teams, the Raiders and the Tennessee Titans, and the unusually high number of injuries they’re facing.
Derek Carr will not love what’s happening with Josh Jacobs, Hunter Renfrow for Titans game
Heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders offense may be without two of their top players. Hunter Renfrow, who is arguably Carr’s favorite pass-catching option outside Davante Adams, has already been ruled out of Sunday’s contest due to a concussion.
Report: NFL levies fines for Saints-Buccaneers skirmish
The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore $13,367 each for
Yardbarker
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans: 3 Bold Predictions For Sunday
It’s tough to say that a game in Week 3 is a must-win. But what else would you call it at this point? The Las Vegas Raiders have dug themselves a deep hole. And in this daunting division, they must win this game to begin to dig themselves out. Everybody has seen the stats about making the playoffs after starting 0-2. It’s even worse at 0-3.
Titans vs. Raiders predictions: Staff picks for Week 3
The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders will do battle in Week 3 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in a game that will feature two teams hoping to avoid the dreaded 0-3 start. The Titans are coming off losses to the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills, with the latter being particularly ugly after Tennessee lost, 41-7.
Yardbarker
It’s Either Do or Die For Las Vegas in Week 3
Since 1970, only six out of 233 teams (2.6%) have made the playoffs after starting 0-3. This Sunday’s game is essentially an elimination game for the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders. The state of Raider Nation is unsettled, and it’s time to focus on the legitimate concerns of the team heading into Week 3.
Raiders Announce Decision On Wide Receiver Hunter Renfrow
If the Las Vegas Raiders are going to capture their first win of the season this Sunday, they'll need to do it without wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. Renfrow entered concussion protocol after taking a huge hit in overtime against the Arizona Cardinals. On Friday, the Raiders officially ruled out Renfrow...
NBC Sports
Davante Adams: I’m going to do my best to make Derek Carr’s job as easy as possible
The Raiders acquired receiver Davante Adams in March to help make their offense more dynamic. In Week One, that worked out well. Adams had caught 10 passes on 17 targets for 141 yards with a touchdown. But in Week Two, Adams caught just two of his seven targets for 12...
What Titans are saying about Raiders ahead of Week 3
The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders will meet at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in Week 3 in a battle between two teams that have started the season 0-2. Make no mistake about it, this is a must-win game for both teams, as making the playoffs following an 0-3 start is very difficult to do. The Raiders have even less margin for error because of the tough division they play in.
Raiders Try to Avoid First 0-3 Start Since 2018
After starting the 2022 NFL season a disappointing 0-2, the Las Vegas Raiders look to avoid 0-3 for the first time since 2018.
Yardbarker
Outsiders Edge: Something’s Got To Give For Raiders, Titans
One glance at the injury report and you’d think both the Las Vegas Raiders and the Tennessee Titans are battered and bruised teams stuck in the dog days of midseason. But alas, the two AFC squads—which clash this Sunday in Music City—are at the infancy of the 2022 campaign.
From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: John Simpson
We spoke with the Las Vegas Raiders John Simpson from the locker room looking ahead to this weekend's matchup with the Tennessee Titans.
Yardbarker
Reviewing Derek Carr’s Development Since College
Since being selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Derek Carr has been the Raiders’ starting quarterback. A four-year contributor at Fresno State, many thought he had a chance to sneak into round one. Alas, Carr fell to his childhood favorite team and has made the most of it.
Yardbarker
Las Vegas Raiders Revealed First Injury Report of Week 3
Week three of the NFL is underway, and the Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to pile up injuries. Last week, the Silver and Black were without the services of center Andre James (concussion), linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle), safety Tre’von Moehrig (hip) and running back Brandon Bolden (hamstring). During last...
4 Things that will make the Raiders' offense hard to defend going forward
The Raider's offense has been maddeningly inconsistent so far this season. In week 1, a terrible first half was too much to overcome. In week 2, it was a second-half collapse that doomed them.
