ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Raiders News: Star slot receiver Hunter Renfrow is out for the Titans’ matchup

The news broke earlier that Hunter Renfrow was going to be out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. As Raider Nation recalls, Renfrow was on the receiving end of a big hit from Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons that resulted in a costly fumble. It was a tough start for Renfrow this season, coughing up the ball in back-to-back weeks. Regardless, Renfrow’s value and impact for the Raiders can’t be understated. His injury highlights the story of both teams, the Raiders and the Tennessee Titans, and the unusually high number of injuries they’re facing.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans: 3 Bold Predictions For Sunday

It’s tough to say that a game in Week 3 is a must-win. But what else would you call it at this point? The Las Vegas Raiders have dug themselves a deep hole. And in this daunting division, they must win this game to begin to dig themselves out. Everybody has seen the stats about making the playoffs after starting 0-2. It’s even worse at 0-3.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Yardbarker

It’s Either Do or Die For Las Vegas in Week 3

Since 1970, only six out of 233 teams (2.6%) have made the playoffs after starting 0-3. This Sunday’s game is essentially an elimination game for the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders. The state of Raider Nation is unsettled, and it’s time to focus on the legitimate concerns of the team heading into Week 3.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Raiders Announce Decision On Wide Receiver Hunter Renfrow

If the Las Vegas Raiders are going to capture their first win of the season this Sunday, they'll need to do it without wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. Renfrow entered concussion protocol after taking a huge hit in overtime against the Arizona Cardinals. On Friday, the Raiders officially ruled out Renfrow...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Titans are saying about Raiders ahead of Week 3

The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders will meet at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in Week 3 in a battle between two teams that have started the season 0-2. Make no mistake about it, this is a must-win game for both teams, as making the playoffs following an 0-3 start is very difficult to do. The Raiders have even less margin for error because of the tough division they play in.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Outsiders Edge: Something’s Got To Give For Raiders, Titans

One glance at the injury report and you’d think both the Las Vegas Raiders and the Tennessee Titans are battered and bruised teams stuck in the dog days of midseason. But alas, the two AFC squads—which clash this Sunday in Music City—are at the infancy of the 2022 campaign.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Titans#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Qbr#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Arizona Cardinals#Inglewood
Yardbarker

Reviewing Derek Carr’s Development Since College

Since being selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Derek Carr has been the Raiders’ starting quarterback. A four-year contributor at Fresno State, many thought he had a chance to sneak into round one. Alas, Carr fell to his childhood favorite team and has made the most of it.
NFL
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders Revealed First Injury Report of Week 3

Week three of the NFL is underway, and the Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to pile up injuries. Last week, the Silver and Black were without the services of center Andre James (concussion), linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle), safety Tre’von Moehrig (hip) and running back Brandon Bolden (hamstring). During last...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy