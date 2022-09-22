ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California urged to stay calm about flat squirrels

The heatwave in California has been brutal for people across the state, with temperatures reaching well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) for more than a week now. The heat has also been affecting non-human residents of the Golden State – like squirrels.Squirrels have been seen laying extremely flat on the ground, prompting concern for their well-being from some people.Luckily, wildlife officials stress that the behaviour — however strange it may seem — is a completely normal response to extreme heat and nothing to worry about.As the heat descended on northern California over the past couple of weeks,...
WATCH: Coyote Shows Off Crazy Hops, Clears Tall Backyard Fence With Ease

This video might be the nightmare of every backyard farmer in the country. A wily coyote hopping a six-foot fence with a simple leap. While we like to think our fences and barriers keep our little critters safe, it never hurts to have a watchful eye on the outdoors. Coyotes are clever and they know a lot more about how to get around neighborhoods and human obstacles than we give them credit for.
How to keep bees away from hummingbird feeders

If you need to know how to keep bees away from hummingbird feeders, we hear you. As much as we love bees and understand their crucial importance to our world, seeing them swarm around your hummingbird feeder can be a bit annoying, if not quite dangerous. After all, your reason for installing a hummingbird feeder in the first place was to watch hummingbirds not bees. What's to be done?
Is Raking Your Leaves Bad for Your Lawn? A Grass Expert Explains

Suzanne DeJohn, garden editor at kidsgardening.org, shares her best fall lawn care advice To rake or not to rake — that is an essential question for homeowners when it comes to fall lawn care. Although fallen leaves contain nutrients that are beneficial for your lawn, they can also be harmful in certain cases, says Suzanne DeJohn, garden editor at kidsgardening.org. A few fallen leaves is fine, but they can quickly accumulate into a thick layer and end up smothering the grass. "You have a few options to avoid...
WATCH: Monitor Lizards Battle in the Middle of a Street in Wild Video

Two male monitor lizards brought traffic to a halt on a busy street in a bizarre and kind of cute display. The incident occurred on a Thailand roadway when a driver named Kot Thanatpan came across two reptiles caught in an incredibly intense embrace. To the driver, it seemed like a passionate moment between two mating monitor lizards. So, he snapped a video of the two as they seemed to dance across the road before he continued on his way.
Want noisy miners to be less despotic? Think twice before filling your garden with nectar-rich flowers

Noisy miners are complicated creatures. These Australian native honeyeaters live in large cooperative groups, use alarm calls to target specific predators, and sometimes help raise the young of other miners. But they’re perhaps best known for their aggressive and coordinated attacks on other birds – a behaviour known as “mobbing”. We conducted a study investigating some of the possible factors that influence mobbing. We were interested in whether access to human food left on plates at cafes, or a high nectar supply thanks to planted gardens, might give urban miners extra energy and time to mob other species more often. We...
WATCH: Curious Bear Nibbles on Hunter’s Shoe in Tree Stand

When perched in a tree stand during hunting season hunters need to be very quiet and incredibly still. All as the wildlife go about its business. This is the best way for a hunter to ensure they will be landing a prized trophy. However, one hunter has shared a video showing that he was a little too good at this skill as a curious black bear decides to nibble on the hunter’s boot.
WATCH: Trail Runner Accidentally Ends up Leading Herd of Hundreds of Sheep

An unsuspecting trail runner became a shepherdess when she suddenly found a huge flock of sheep eagerly following her every step. On September 9, an artist exploring, Eleanor Scholz, a trail near Puy de Dôme, France found a woman leading the herd through the trees. Naturally, Scholz, a California native, stopped at the side of the trail and recorded the bizarre incident. She asked the runner about her odd situation, and apparently, the sheep didn’t belong to her. In fact, she wasn’t sure where they even came from.
Time to get tough with nuisance, dark, croaking fowl

It’s a good time for crow hunting in Southern West Virginia. The goal: eliminate vermin and get in some good grouse practice to boot. In fact it’s the perfect time to start breaking in a novice hunter, while the gardens are still being raided by crows and other annoying creatures.
