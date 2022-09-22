ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Piper’s fashion evolution: From Nineties popstar to red carpet style icon

By Katie Wright
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ag0kD_0i5TGNsf00

Billie Piper has come a long way since she shot to fame as a record-breaking, chart-topping teen pop sensation in the mid-Nineties.

In fact, the Wiltshire-born star – who celebrates her 40th birthday on September 22 – has been in the showbiz spotlight for so long, the baggy jeans and crop tops she was rocking when she first became famous are now back in fashion.

To mark Piper’s milestone birthday, this is her impressive style evolution – from the Nineties to now…

Pop stardom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xeYaY_0i5TGNsf00

Bursting onto the pop scene at the age of 15 with smash hit Because We Want To, Piper became the youngest artist ever to debut at number one in the UK singles chart, which was followed with two more chart-toppers, Girlfriend and Day & Night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ReWO_0i5TGNsf00

Rather than adopting the typical pop princess look, in the Nineties and Noughties the teen star was all about oversized tailoring, distressed denim, sporty separates and trainers, whether she was on stage or at awards shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2URggD_0i5TGNsf00

TV talent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QFFTa_0i5TGNsf00

Piper, who attended the Sylvia Young Theatre School, took a brief hiatus following the release of her second album.

After marrying radio presenter Chris Evans in 2001 (the couple separated three years later), she returned to the showbiz spotlight, taking on a few minor film and stage acting jobs before landing a life-changing role in 2005.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lzs1m_0i5TGNsf00

Playing Rose Tyler in the hit BBC TV series Doctor Who, this was the first of several roles that would secure the former popstar’s reputation as a critically acclaimed actor.

Piper departed Doctor Who in 2006, and her acting success continued with Secret Diary Of A Call Girl and Penny Dreadful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ksunI_0i5TGNsf00

The 20-something’s personal style evolved considerably during this time. A regular on the red carpet, she favoured a simple LBDs and tailored looks in a palette of mostly black and white, with the occasional bold frock.

Grown-up glam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jc5Wt_0i5TGNsf00

As she entered her 30s, Piper focused more heavily on theatre, scooping a string of best actress awards for her stage roles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KD9TB_0i5TGNsf00

She stepped up her sartorial efforts in the 2010s as well, still often opting for monochrome outfits, but choosing stronger silhouettes and a more polished look.

Red carpet royalty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CaQP2_0i5TGNsf00

Piper has really stepped up her fashion game in the last few years.

Working with celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, she has embraced print, colour and edgy designs in a big way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hHtQe_0i5TGNsf00

The mum-of-three (she shares sons Winston and Eugene with ex-husband Laurence Fox , and daughter Tallulah with her current partner, musician Johnny Lloyd) always impresses on the red carpet, whether she’s playing it cool in a floaty midi dress or going all-out in a showstopping gown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eDNOd_0i5TGNsf00

Unlike other stars who might tone down their style as they get older, Piper is taking more risks than ever – and they’re paying off, cementing her status as a red carpet fashion icon.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

The Independent

