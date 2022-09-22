ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Is Gareth Southgate too reluctant to use Jack Grealish? Jack Grealish doesn’t think so

By Richard Jolly
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21NgYW_0i5TFwMx00

Gareth Southgate and Jack Grealish are both former Aston Villa captains but the similarities seem to end there. They are the paragon of responsibility and the free spirit, the prefect and the rebel, the man who measures every comment carefully and the carefree character whose lifestyle can attract attention.

Listen to Grealish, however, and they sound the unlikely alliance. “I’m not just saying this, I have a great relationship with him,” said the Manchester City midfielder. “I’m not too sure how many caps I’ve actually got for England football team and they have all been under him.” The number is 23, but the criticisms are that Southgate was too slow to call up Grealish and too reluctant to start him; 11 of those appearances have come off the bench. “I’ve come on a lot as a sub during the Euros,” Grealish said. “Obviously, I would love to play every game but it’s a big squad with top players all over so if that was my role then that’s fine. I’ll do whatever I can to help the team.”

Grealish may have lost his reptutation as the people’s champion since his £100m move to City, but he remains the face of a broader question: if Southgate is too reluctant to trust in attacking talent. He is accused of being the roundhead in charge of cavaliers, the manager who ignores Grealish’s friend James Maddison and who opted not to recall Jadon Sancho .

Southgate’s seeming preference for 3-4-3 instead of 4-2-3-1 removes an attack-minded player for an extra centre-back. Grealish may suffer as a result of a choice that reduces his chances of selection but is leading the case for the defence.

“I don’t think he is too negative or cautious at all,” he said. “Especially if you’re on about when he plays five at the back, people always go on about how good our wing-backs are so I don’t see why you wouldn’t try that. I think we have great talent all over the pitch, whether that be at full-back, centre midfield or us wide players.”

Are Southgate’s England defensive or deadly? His record lends itself to different conclusions. His England scored 38 goals in 2019, their most in a calendar year since 1908. Harry Kane has won a World Cup Golden Boot in his reign and is poised to break Wayne Rooney’s national scoring record. And while 4-0 thrashings are rare in the quarter-finals of European Championships, England hammered Ukraine last year.

Yet four June games produced a solitary goal, and even that was a Kane penalty. Harry Maguire is the third-highest scorer in the current squad and while Kane and Raheem Sterling have 62 goals between them for Southgate, the rest of the band of attacking midfielders and wingers have been less prolific, sometimes because they are confined to cameos and in and out of the side.

Grealish’s tally of one goal in 23 caps feels unflattering, while Mason Mount ’s four in 31 and Phil Foden ’s two in 16 also compare unfavourably to their returns in club colours. The other issue is when those goals come. England have a healthy 23 in tournament football under Southgate. Take away Kane’s 10 and Sterling’s three and the other 10 feel instructive: one was an own goal, one a header from a defensive midfielder, Jordan Henderson, from a set-piece and six – two apiece for John Stones and Maguire, one each for Kieran Trippier and Luke Shaw – came from defenders, with only a World Cup strike for Jesse Lingard and Dele Alli from the band of attacking midfielders; now Alli’s England career seems long gone while Lingard is not in the current squad. England feel fortunate in the number of gifted players who have emerged in recent years but their reliance on the old firm of Kane and Sterling for important goals has remained.

If the Euro 2020 final opener, created by Trippier and scored by Shaw, underlined Grealish’s argument about the potency of the wing-backs, it supported the theory Southgate is a smart strategist, not a great adventurer. Shaw was England’s most creative player in Euro 2020, with three assists, while Trippier was the set-piece star in 2018. Grealish’s role last summer was as plan B; perhaps, if he, Mount, Foden, Bukayo Saka , Jarrod Bowen and, when fit, Marcus Rashford are competing for a solitary place alongside Kane and Sterling, it may be his status at the World Cup as well.

“I know what impact I can bring from the bench,” Grealish said. “I started one game in the Euros and got an assist, which I was over the moon about. The manager’s the manager.” The support of a wildly different figure felt welcome after the toughest time of Southgate’s spell in charge of England. Grealish has won Southgate over to a certain extent but perhaps does not expect the manager to unleash him as a starter too often.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England vs Germany predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight

England are back in Nations League action on Monday night as they host Germany football at Wembley.While the result won’t change the outcome of Group A3, with the Three Lions already down and relegated after defeat to Italy, there’s a wider factor at play as Gareth Southgate looks to rediscover a winning formula before the 2022 World Cup.It’s five without victory now for Harry Kane and the gang, leaving the mood around supporters rather more downcast than it was last summer after they reached the final of Euro 2020 - and indeed compared to earlier this summer when the women’s...
SPORTS
The Independent

England will not gamble on Jos Buttler’s fitness ahead of T20 World Cup

White-ball captain Jos Buttler is “chomping at the bit” to help England push for victory in their Twenty20 series against Pakistan but head coach Matthew Mott insists there will be no gamble over his fitness.Buttler has been out for five weeks with a calf injury sustained during The Hundred but decided to travel for his side’s trip to Karachi and Lahore to continue his rehabilitation and bed into his relatively new partnership with Mott ahead of next month’s T20 World Cup.England’s tournament does not start until October 22, when they face Afghanistan in Perth, and Mott has made it clear...
WORLD
The Independent

Danny Care omitted from England training squad as Ben Youngs return

Danny Care has been omitted from England’s first training squad of the autumn with Ben Youngs returning after sitting out the July tour to Australia.Care’s international comeback appears to be over following the 2-1 series victory over the Wallabies having been replaced in the first half of the Sydney decider because of an error-strewn display.Jack van Poortvliet and Alex Mitchell join Youngs as the scrum-halves in the 36-man squad but Harry Randall, another nine who travelled to Australia, is absent.Eddie Jones has named a 36-player training squad. They will meet for a three-day camp this weekend.@O2 | #WearTheRose— England Rugby...
WORLD
The Independent

Give Cristiano Ronaldo ‘right punishment’ for phone slap, mother of autistic boy urges FA

The mother of an autistic boy whose phone was slapped out of his hand by Cristiano Ronaldo has asked how the football star sleeps at night after the incident. Sarah Kelly said the footballer should not be allowed to “get away with it” and has urged the FA to give Ronaldo the “right punishment” after the footballing body announced the player would be charged for his part in the exchange. Video footage showed Ronaldo appearing to knock 14-year-old Jacob Kelly’s mobile phone to the ground after Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park, for which the Portuguese player was cautioned...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

859K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy