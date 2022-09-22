ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news

Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
Yardbarker

Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July

The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
Yardbarker

Celtics reportedly disciplining Ime Udoka for 'intimate and consensual relationship' with female staffer

The reason for Ime Udoka’s impending suspension from the Boston Celtics has been revealed. A report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski emerged on Wednesday night saying Udoka was going to be disciplined by the Celtics for a violation of franchise guidelines, with the head coach facing a likely suspension. The nature of the violation was not disclosed. However, a subsequent report from The Athletic's Shams Charania shared the reason for the discipline.
Yardbarker

Boston Celtics Sign Former 1st-Round Pick

View the original article to see embedded media. The Boston Celtics are coming off an incredible season where they made it all the way to the NBA Finals (they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games). They have now been to the Eastern Conference Finals in three out...
NBC Sports

Udoka issues apology as Celtics officially announce suspension

It's official: Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season for violating team policies. The organization announced the head coach's suspension in a press release Thursday night. A decision about Udoka's future with the Celtics will be made at a later date and the suspension takes effect immediately.
Larry Brown Sports

Ime Udoka facing discipline from Celtics for violating organizational guidelines

After a sensational rookie season as head coach of the Boston Celtics, Ime Udoka now faces discipline from the team. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Wednesday that Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action from the Celtics for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines. Wojnarowski adds that a final decision is still coming but that Udoka’s discipline could include a significant suspension.
