What Did Ime Udoka Do? Details Of ‘Unwanted Comments’ Emerge After Celtics Suspend Coach
The suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was reportedly caused by "unwanted comments" to a female staffer with whom he had an affair. The post What Did Ime Udoka Do? Details Of ‘Unwanted Comments’ Emerge After Celtics Suspend Coach appeared first on NewsOne.
Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news
Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July
The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
Celtics reportedly disciplining Ime Udoka for 'intimate and consensual relationship' with female staffer
The reason for Ime Udoka’s impending suspension from the Boston Celtics has been revealed. A report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski emerged on Wednesday night saying Udoka was going to be disciplined by the Celtics for a violation of franchise guidelines, with the head coach facing a likely suspension. The nature of the violation was not disclosed. However, a subsequent report from The Athletic's Shams Charania shared the reason for the discipline.
Update: Nia Long Speaks Out — Boston Celtics Suspends Ime Udoka After Relationship With Staffer
After reports surfaced that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka had an intimate, but consensual, relationship with a female Celtics staffer, which is against team policy, he was suspended for the upcoming NBA season. The NBA team released a statement Thursday. “The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has...
Celtics HC Ime Udoka facing suspension for relationship with team staffer
It's rare that an NBA coach gets suspended at all, and even rarer when it's by his own team. The NBA often doles out suspensions for coaches who make contact with game officials or otherwise harass them, or when they get arrested for a DUI. This type of suspension is truly unprecedented.
Celtics suspend Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season for ‘violations’ of team policies
The Celtics did not guarantee Udoka's return after the season. The Celtics announced the suspension of head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season on Thursday, without guaranteeing his return to the role for the following season. In a statement, the team said the reason for the suspension was...
Boston Celtics Sign Former 1st-Round Pick
View the original article to see embedded media. The Boston Celtics are coming off an incredible season where they made it all the way to the NBA Finals (they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games). They have now been to the Eastern Conference Finals in three out...
Udoka issues apology as Celtics officially announce suspension
It's official: Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season for violating team policies. The organization announced the head coach's suspension in a press release Thursday night. A decision about Udoka's future with the Celtics will be made at a later date and the suspension takes effect immediately.
Ime Udoka facing discipline from Celtics for violating organizational guidelines
After a sensational rookie season as head coach of the Boston Celtics, Ime Udoka now faces discipline from the team. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Wednesday that Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action from the Celtics for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines. Wojnarowski adds that a final decision is still coming but that Udoka’s discipline could include a significant suspension.
Boston Celtics coach suspended for entire NBA season
The Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire NBA season after an investigation into his conduct.
