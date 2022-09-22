ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zen Animation Title ‘Tiger And Bear’ Lures Buyers at Cartoon Forum (EXCLUSIVE)

Of the 80 projects that presented at last week’s Cartoon Forum in Toulouse, no pitch attracted greater (proportional) buyer curiosity than “Tiger and Bear.” Produced by Germany’s Wolkenlenker and adapted from a beloved children’s series from author and illustrator Janosch, the upper-preschool project saw nearly 60% buyer attendance at its Tuesday pitch and fielded effusive feedback from American, British, and Scandinavian broadcasters in the days that followed – with many keying to the project’s laid-back tenor. Following that Cartoon Forum launch, Wolkenlenker shared this first look with Variety.    As it exploring life’s smallest moments, “Tiger and Bear” follows two cuddly best friends...
Don't Be a Boss. Be a Changemaker.

Companies, communities, and, indeed, our world are calling out for a new type of leader. A leader who is resilient, creative, collaborative, and optimistic. A leader who can work across sectors and hierarchies and defies stereotypes and the status quo. A leader who is ready and able to create the future. Gone are the days when a leader should aspire to be a boss --someone who leads by telling others what to do. There's a fresher, more inclusive and aspirational leadership style, and it's accessible to everyone, no matter our formal title or authority. Every one of us can become a changemaker.
The Secret to Being a Jack-of-All-Trades

Do you know someone who can do it all? They're the person who can fix your car, help with your taxes, and repair your computer. We often call them a jack-of-all-trades, and they exist in the professional world too. Consider the colleague you might be able to call upon when you need help with a myriad of tasks such as accounting, proofing, and even creative thinking. Being a jack-of-all-trades makes you a huge asset to the teams you support. Here are four tips for taking on that role in the workplace and widening your skill set:
