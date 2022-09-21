Education, outreach, and diversity is one of the central aspects of any NSF EPSCoR project. Maine EPSCoR recently brought on Beth Campbell as the office’s Education, Outreach, and Diversity Project Manager (EOD). Campbell explained, “As EOD, my job is to connect the research being done on the grant to schools and the public. We’re trying to find creative ways to inform and involve the public, not only with Maine-eDNA but science broadly.”

ORONO, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO