umaine.edu
Keim honored for work on federal TRIO programs
Karen Keim, director of the Maine Educational Opportunity Center and Maine Educational Talent Search at the University of Maine, will receive the Walter O. Mason Award from the Council for Opportunity in Education (COE). The award is the highest honor given by COE and recognizes outstanding contributions to federal TRIO...
umaine.edu
Patenaude recognized at International Gordon Conference on Streptococcal Biology
Kathryn Patenaude, a Ph.D. candidate in biomedical sciences from Presque Isle, Maine, won an outstanding poster award at the International Gordon Conference on Streptococcal Biology this August. The poster, titled “Investigating the interaction of Streptococcus agalactiae and Candida albicans in vitro and in vivo,” featured research Patenaude is conducting in...
umaine.edu
UMaine provides expert witnesses for state gene-editing advisory panel
Andrew Holmes, the institutional biosafety officer for the R1 University of Maine, was an expert witness this week for a statewide advisory group created by the Maine Legislature to consider gene-editing. Holmes provided the panel an overview of the regulatory structure for gene-editing in the natural world. Holmes is just...
umaine.edu
INSPIRES High School Teacher Spotlight: Amy Sidell
INSPIRES High School Teacher Spotlight: Amy Sidell. This fall, Amy Sidell began her 7th year as a biology teacher at Hampden Academy in Maine—specifically four levels of Biology: remedial, college prep, honors, and AP. Sidell has also been the advisor for Envirothon for the past 11 years. Envirothon is a national high school competition that focuses on solving natural resources problems through a hands-on approach to topics such as aquatics, forestry, soils, and wildlife.
umaine.edu
Maine-eDNA Introduces New EOD Project Manager
Education, outreach, and diversity is one of the central aspects of any NSF EPSCoR project. Maine EPSCoR recently brought on Beth Campbell as the office’s Education, Outreach, and Diversity Project Manager (EOD). Campbell explained, “As EOD, my job is to connect the research being done on the grant to schools and the public. We’re trying to find creative ways to inform and involve the public, not only with Maine-eDNA but science broadly.”
umaine.edu
Darling Marine Center
Fall Marine Ecology Field Research Opportunity for High School Students. This fall high school students of all grades have an opportunity to learn about marine ecology while getting muddy in the Damariscotta River estuary. The Darling Marine Center based research team is inviting high school students to apply to participate in green crab surveys as part of an ongoing community science research program in the Damariscotta River estuary.
umaine.edu
Meet our 2022-2023 MBS Ambassadors
September 22, 2022 Student Groups, Student Profiles, Uncategorized. Our MBS Ambassadors are a group of outgoing students representing the Maine Business School. They help with our recruitment and professional development events by speaking to potential students, current students, alumni, and friends. Our Ambassadors also represent the student body by taking part in our Dean’s Council and meeting with our MBS Advisory Board. They are an integral part of the culture of MBS.
umaine.edu
Family and Friends Weekend Sept. 30–Oct. 2
The University of Maine will hold Family and Friends Weekend from Sept. 30–Oct. 2. Many events will be held on campus throughout the weekend. These include Friday Night Socials; Chats by the Campfire; a Family Block Party on the Mall sponsored by Alpenglow featuring a petting zoo, ax throwing, a small business fair, food trucks and more; a free Orchard Trip, Paddle Fest, a family-friendly magician and open skate.
umaine.edu
Rec Center Pool Hours Update (Aquatics training)
We will be having an Aquatics In-service this weekend Friday (6-9pm) and Saturday (8-11am), this will be in the water training so we will need to close the Rec Pool for those times. Friday (9/23) the Pool Hours will be: 6-9am, 11-1pm, and 3-6pm Saturday (9/24) the Pool Hours will...
