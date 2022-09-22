ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Wayfair is struggling, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Home Depot has posted growth under all sorts of challenging conditions.
The Motley Fool

Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

Cloudflare's business has been executing strongly for several years. Snowflake's massive data cloud market opportunity could make it a successful investment. MercadoLibre is cheaply valued for how strong its business potential is.
The Motley Fool

Buying These Stock-Split Stocks Would be a Genius Move

Alphabet's strong revenue and profit track record are one reason to like this stock. Tesla recently delivered its best production month ever -- in spite of headwinds.
tipranks.com

2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
Benzinga

5 High-Dividend REITs Now Trading Below Book Value

The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) are interesting because each one bears a balance sheet not too different from those considered desirable in Benjamin Graham’s classic “The Intelligent Investor.” Graham, of course, is deemed the father of value investing and greatly influenced Warren Buffett, his student at Columbia University.
Benzinga

$11.5 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 160% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

In this video, I will talk about UiPath...
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

Bear markets are great opportunities to lay the foundation for a beautiful harvest down the road. Shopify and Dollar General offer the right combination of long-term growth and near-term defense heading into 2023.
Motley Fool

Is This Beaten-Down Growth Stock a Buy?

This company recently logged another quarter of at least 20% revenue growth. The pet health insurer maintains a sturdy balance sheet.
