What’s the Most Snow New York State Has Received in 24 Hours?
While we probably don't want to think about it, winter is not far off and that means we should start planning ahead for winter weather. While it is impossible really to tell this far off, the Farmer's Almanac is calling for a colder and snowier than average winter for the Hudson Valley and Northeast.
Experience the Haunted Tour of the New York State Capitol
Not only is New York historic, but it is also spooky! There is so much to explore across New York, and The Haunted History Trail of New York State makes it so easy to adventure. The Haunted History Trail is a ghost lovers' dream come true. They offer plenty of ghost hunts, guided tours, stays at haunted inns, and more. You think that's all cool, but have you ever thought of exploring the haunted nature of our state's capitol?
Have You Tried the Best Apple Cider Donuts in the Hudson Valley?
Fall is here, and the best way to celebrate is by eating the greatest edible invention to come out of the Empire State: the apple cider donut. We should also use this time to appreciate just how lucky we are in the Hudson Valley to have so many amazing options (did you know most people on the West Coast haven't even heard of an apple cider donut?!?). But where's the best place to enjoy autumn's favorite dessert?
Ex-NYPD, Hudson Valley Lunch ‘Defender’ Saves Child’s Life
A Hudson Valley school "defender" was the only person in the room who could have saved the child's life. On Thursday New York Senator, 39th District, James Skoufis honored a Newburgh lunch monitor for saving a child's life. Newburgh, New York Lunch Monitor Giving Liberty Medal. Hector Almodovar was awarded...
Hudson Valley Surprised at New York Upstate’s Pick for Best Fall Foliage
Hudson Valley natives can all agree that there's no place like home. From historic sites and mansions to views of the Hudson River and local streams, it's truly magical. The Hudson Valley is home to nature lovers, city commuters, history buffs, and more. There are picture-perfect scenes of farms with...
Warning: New Scam In New York Is Targeting Students
New York officials are warning New Yorkers about a new scam. Gov. Kathy Hochul is warning New Yorkers about scammers who are trying to take advantage of the recent student debt relief plan. Hochul Warns New Yorks About Scammers Taking Advantage of Student Loan Relief. These scammers are really trying...
16 Top Diners in the Catskills & Adirondacks of Upstate New York
There are well over 100 diners spread out across the Upstate New York region. Not all of them carry the name "diner" on their sign, but lets face it, we know a diner when we see one. To me a diner is a wonderful touchstone to the past. Of visiting...
What Hudson Valley Towns are the Rudest? Top 5 Suggestions
What Hudson Valley town needs an attitude adjustment?. It could be said that just about every town in the Hudson Valley could be considered rude at one time or another, right? Everyone has a bad day every once in and while, but is there a town in the Hudson Valley that you think is just "flat-out rude"?
“Great Find” Food Experiences Foodies Know In Dutchess County, NY
As a person who loves food, people often ask me, if there are any hidden gems of places to grab a bite in the Hudson Valley. This time around, I am just going to focus on a few spots inside Dutchess County New York. I will occasionally update this list,...
Popular Part of Rail Trail being Rebuilt in Ulster County
If you spend any time walking around the Hudson Valley, you have most likely come across a repurposed Rail Trail. The old, unused railbeds make great trails. In Ulster County, you can enjoy the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail which recently announced they are performing improvements on part of the trail.
Hudson Valley, New York Child Nearly Abducted Waiting For School Bus
Police are hoping for help in a "suspicious incident" where a young child was nearly lured into a car at her bus stop. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Enchanting Retreat Style Home for Sale in the Catskills
I love that they say that 397 Moonhaw Road in West Ashokan New York is at the beginning of the road. Most of us would call it a dead end where you can't go any farther into the woods but the reality is this house is at the beginning of a lot of things in including the Ashokan Reservoir headwaters.
War Reenactments Cancelled Due to State’s New Gun Laws
New York's new and strict gun laws are preventing history buffs from teaching history through realistic reenactments. The State of New York is rich in both Revolutionary War and Civil War history. According to Parks.NY, the battle of Saratoga was a major turning point of the war. Some important history...
What’s This Colossal Mystery Building In Goshen, NY?
It came out of nowhere. Driving home from Port Jervis, NY on I-84, there were beautiful rolling green hills and trees as far as the eye could see, until this hulking behemoth appeared from the landscape. Giant? Yes. Out of place? Absolutely. But what exactly is it?. Mystery Building in...
Hudson Valley Dad Accused Of Driving Drunk With 3 Kids In Car
A local man is accused of driving drunk in the Hudson Valley around 3 a.m. with three children in the car. An Orange County, New York man is accused of driving drunk in Rockland County, New York in the overnight hours with three young children in the car. Orange County...
Neil Gaiman Signed Over 1,000 Books for Hudson Valley Book Store
Neil Gaiman is one of the biggest authors in the world but he lives in the Hudson Valley and he does what he can to support his local bookstore. There's a good chance you know who Neil Gaiman is already or at least heard the name before. His novels have been New York Times best sellers and have been adapted to film and television. Gaiman is even a Professor in the Arts at Bard University.
Hudson Valley Involved In New York’s Lawsuit Against Donald Trump
A number of locations in the Hudson Valley are named in a civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump. On Wednesday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil lawsuit against former President Trump for allegedly inflating his net worth. New York Attorney General Sues Donald Trump for...
McDonald’s Breaks Ground on New Dutchess County Location
A new double-drive thru McDonald's restaurant is coming to one of the busiest areas in Dutchess County. Construction crews were working hard on Tuesday to prepare for the construction of the Hudson Valley's newest fast food restaurant. An enormous work site has been fenced in and heavy equipment has been brought to construct a brand new state-of-the-art McDonald's restaurant.
Hudson Valley Man Charged With DWI After Vehicle Gets Stuck on Lawn
This is one of the last things you'd imagine seeing out your front window right after midnight. Police say a local man struck a mailbox early morning and then got his van stuck on a person's front lawn. Police say the man was also well over the legal limit at...
