Experience the Haunted Tour of the New York State Capitol

Not only is New York historic, but it is also spooky! There is so much to explore across New York, and The Haunted History Trail of New York State makes it so easy to adventure. The Haunted History Trail is a ghost lovers' dream come true. They offer plenty of ghost hunts, guided tours, stays at haunted inns, and more. You think that's all cool, but have you ever thought of exploring the haunted nature of our state's capitol?
Have You Tried the Best Apple Cider Donuts in the Hudson Valley?

Fall is here, and the best way to celebrate is by eating the greatest edible invention to come out of the Empire State: the apple cider donut. We should also use this time to appreciate just how lucky we are in the Hudson Valley to have so many amazing options (did you know most people on the West Coast haven't even heard of an apple cider donut?!?). But where's the best place to enjoy autumn's favorite dessert?
Warning: New Scam In New York Is Targeting Students

New York officials are warning New Yorkers about a new scam. Gov. Kathy Hochul is warning New Yorkers about scammers who are trying to take advantage of the recent student debt relief plan. Hochul Warns New Yorks About Scammers Taking Advantage of Student Loan Relief. These scammers are really trying...
What Hudson Valley Towns are the Rudest? Top 5 Suggestions

What Hudson Valley town needs an attitude adjustment?. It could be said that just about every town in the Hudson Valley could be considered rude at one time or another, right? Everyone has a bad day every once in and while, but is there a town in the Hudson Valley that you think is just "flat-out rude"?
Enchanting Retreat Style Home for Sale in the Catskills

I love that they say that 397 Moonhaw Road in West Ashokan New York is at the beginning of the road. Most of us would call it a dead end where you can't go any farther into the woods but the reality is this house is at the beginning of a lot of things in including the Ashokan Reservoir headwaters.
War Reenactments Cancelled Due to State’s New Gun Laws

New York's new and strict gun laws are preventing history buffs from teaching history through realistic reenactments. The State of New York is rich in both Revolutionary War and Civil War history. According to Parks.NY, the battle of Saratoga was a major turning point of the war. Some important history...
What’s This Colossal Mystery Building In Goshen, NY?

It came out of nowhere. Driving home from Port Jervis, NY on I-84, there were beautiful rolling green hills and trees as far as the eye could see, until this hulking behemoth appeared from the landscape. Giant? Yes. Out of place? Absolutely. But what exactly is it?. Mystery Building in...
Neil Gaiman Signed Over 1,000 Books for Hudson Valley Book Store

Neil Gaiman is one of the biggest authors in the world but he lives in the Hudson Valley and he does what he can to support his local bookstore. There's a good chance you know who Neil Gaiman is already or at least heard the name before. His novels have been New York Times best sellers and have been adapted to film and television. Gaiman is even a Professor in the Arts at Bard University.
Hudson Valley Involved In New York’s Lawsuit Against Donald Trump

A number of locations in the Hudson Valley are named in a civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump. On Wednesday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil lawsuit against former President Trump for allegedly inflating his net worth. New York Attorney General Sues Donald Trump for...
McDonald’s Breaks Ground on New Dutchess County Location

A new double-drive thru McDonald's restaurant is coming to one of the busiest areas in Dutchess County. Construction crews were working hard on Tuesday to prepare for the construction of the Hudson Valley's newest fast food restaurant. An enormous work site has been fenced in and heavy equipment has been brought to construct a brand new state-of-the-art McDonald's restaurant.
