Read full article on original website
Fedup2022
2d ago
Its always gotta be about race. Imagine the racism outcry if there was a 100 white man gala. Hypocrite racists!!
Reply(2)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman deadhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Gun waiving man frightens people shopping in Cinco RanchCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
'Magic Mushrooms' medicinal uses starting to blossom.Matthew C. WoodruffHouston, TX
Related
defendernetwork.com
Eric Benet & Friends to headline annual Houston Black Heritage Fest
Next month, the Foundation for Black Heritage & Culture (FBHC) will open its doors to the greater Houston community to “Re-Discover Our Own Backyard” at the 6th Annual Houston Black Heritage Festival (presented by title sponsor Southeast Management District). The two-day celebration will take place at Emancipation Park on October 8th and 9th from 4 PM to 10 PM. Grammy-nominated R&B singer Eric Benet will headline the festival’s main stage.
defendernetwork.com
TSU Jazz Ensemble heads to Monterey Jazz Festival￼
More than 20 students from the Texas Southern University Jazz Ensemble, University Choir and Journalism department are traveling to Monterey, CA, this week to perform and gain valuable work experience as part of the 65th annual Monterey Jazz Festival (MJF). They are participating in a groundbreaking partnership, now in its fourth year, between TSU and MJF.
defendernetwork.com
Ashley Jadine Foundation gala celebrates a decade working to end youth suicide
This Sunday, Sept. 25, the Ashley Jadine Foundation (AJF) will hold its 10th Anniversary Gala at The Ballroom at Tanglewood. The AJF was founded in September of 2012 in the aftermath of the organization’s namesake, Ashley Jadine Duncan’s suicide. The death of Ashley, who was a 17-year-old high school senior, came as a shock to many who knew her. The foundation works so that no other parents and loved ones have to endure such pain and loss.
Click2Houston.com
Houston tween is the star of Nickelodeon’s ‘That Girl Lay Lay’
HOUSTON – Nickelodeon’s ‘That Girl Lay Lay’ is the hugely successful live-action-comedy series that has turned Houston rapper and social media influencer Alaya High into tween superstardom!. Lay Lay is in town for a very special event, and she joined Houston Life to chat about her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
texasmetronews.com
The Elders Institute of Wisdom Honors Clarice Freeman as she Celebrates 102 Years
How many people do you know who are 102 years old?. At S.H.A.P.E. Community Center, we know one. Her name is Clarice Freeman, and she had a blessed marriage. Dr. Thomas Freeman, a great man, had a great wife, Clarice Freeman. Clarice Freeman is honored each time she attends the...
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Best Dressed Women Embrace Sequins at Lunch With This Famed Designer In Town
The 2022 Houston Chronicle Best Dressed honorees backstage at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) What a conundrum the Houston Chronicle Best Dressed luncheon presented to Houston fashion mavens on this late September day when the ornery mercury soared to 95 degrees. And what to wear midday in homage to featured designer Naeem Khan, whose fashions trend toward glitz and evening?
defendernetwork.com
Chi Omicron Omega Chapter of Katy hosts College is an Option
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Chi Omicron Omega Chapter of Katy, TX is hosting their annual College is an Option event for high school students. The theme for this year’s event is College is an Option: Putting the Pieces Together. This free and virtual conference will take place on Sat., September 24, 2022 from 9 am – 12 pm and is open to the public. Attendees will have access to expert presenters discussing topics such as the benefits of 2-year institutions, college success and school safety, HBCUs, entrance exams, financial aid, scholarships, securing an internship, how to choose a college major, and entering college and volunteering.
papercitymag.com
Texas Children’s Hospital Gets a Monumental $10 Million Gift — Houston’s Oldest Women’s Organization Steps Up For Neurological Research
Dr. Huda Zoghbi addresses the gathering at the Blue Bird Circle Know Your Clinic Day at the Duncan NRI at Texas Children's Hospital. (Photo courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital) In celebration of its 100th anniversary, the Blue Bird Circle, Houston’s oldest organization of women volunteering their time and efforts to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houston Baptist University now has a new name
HOUSTON — Houston Baptist University is now being referenced under a new name. The university will go by Houston Christian University, President Robert B. Sloan announced Wednesday. The name change has already been reflected on its social media pages. According to the university, the name change is part of...
These Texas chocolate shops named among best chocolate shops in the nation
Chocolate, everybody loves it... unless you don't and that's okay.
howafrica.com
What Is Travis Scott’s Real Name? Facts About The American Rapper
Jacques Bermon “Travis Scott” Webster II is a rapper and record producer. Webster was born on April 30, 1991, to Jacques Webster Sr. and Wanda Webster in Houston, Texas. Webster attended Elkins High School in Missouri City, Texas, where he graduated in 2008. Webster then attended the University of Texas at San Antonio but dropped out during his sophomore year to pursue his music career. He formed The Graduates with his friend Chris Holloway. In 2008, the group released an untitled EP on MySpace.com which garnered some attention. The following year, Webster and schoolmate James “OG Chess” Williams formed The Classmates, which released two singles: “Buddy Rich” (2009) and “Cruis’n USA” (2010). The group broke up in 2012.
fox26houston.com
Black students at Sam Houston State University reporting racist behavior on campus
HOUSTON - A Black female student, who chose to remain anonymous, tells FOX 26 she noticed the n-word written on dry-erase boards on the dorm room doors of Black students at Sam Houston State University – including her own. On Thursday, online posts show students reported another Black female...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thekatynews.com
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church presents H-E-B’s Scott McClelland in kickoff of inaugural speaker series “Faith in Work” on Monday, Oct. 3
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church’s Adult Ministries presents former H-E-B president and now senior advisor Scott McClelland in the inaugural speaker series “Faith in Work” on Monday, Oct. 3, where he will discuss about how his own faith and career have intersected throughout his life. The speaker series is an offshoot of “Working Faith,” a new program that will launch Oct. 16, focusing on how to erase the Sunday-Monday divide when it comes to faith. The idea is for people to begin to see their careers as a way to lives their Christian faith every day, with the goal of engaging and impacting men and women throughout the Houston area, not just those who already call St. Luke’s home.
defendernetwork.com
Houston activist Deric Muhammad offers Black America ‘New Rules’
Deric Muhammad is a Houston-area activist and member of the Nation of Islam who has garnered the respect of thousands far beyond the Bayou City borders and outside of his own faith community through the positive and powerful work he has done over the years. Muhammad has not only spent a lifetime advocating for the mistreated, he has also mentored legions of Black boys and young adults through the Smart’n Up Black Male Summit he founded in 2010. That summit has not only taken place in Houston, but is several other cities around the country including Austin, New Orleans and Miami.
defendernetwork.com
September 22, 2022
Founded in 1930, the Defender is the leading and most trusted source of Black news and information in the Greater Houston area on multiple platforms: web, social media, print and more. Our Mission. We REPRESENT, ENGAGE, AMPLIFY and DELIVER news and information to the Black audience in the Greater Houston...
3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says
North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
Report shows Black students are disproportionately punished in Texas schools
AUSTIN, Texas — A University of Houston report shows that students of color in Texas are more likely to be cited for disciplinary violations, more likely to be punished by exclusion, and more likely to be punished than their white peers in general. These issues were discussed in a...
TikTok Suggests That Schools in Texas Are Charging Students to Use the Bathroom
“Are we running a school or a f--king business?" questions TikTok user @its.rigby.bitch as she reads the Student Fee Policy aloud for a school district in Texas. While paying fees as a student is a norm, the items students appear to be getting charged for are not normal (think: having a desk and using the bathroom). Don't believe me? See for yourself.
5 of Houston's most picturesque patios for fall dining and drinking
These attractive al fresco spaces provide just the right atmosphere for outdoor dining.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2′s Frank Billingsley celebrates 40 years in broadcasting; Share your well-wishes for the beloved meteorologist here
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley is celebrating 40 years of broadcasting on Sept. 22. Share your well-wishes for Frank as he celebrates this milestone in his career in the form below. We’ll share them with Frank and we could share your comments on-air and online with him as we honor our beloved chief meteorologist.
Comments / 6