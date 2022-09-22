Read full article on original website
mesquite-news.com
Beto O’Rourke concludes campaign tour as Greg Abbott addresses rally in Alice, Texas
Beto O’Rourke wraps up his 49-day tour of Texas in San Antonio. An event surrounded by music, merchandise, local artists and community sounds more like a farmers market or artisan fair when, in reality, it is a final push to assemble Democratic voters in Texas. Nestled in the heart...
foxsanantonio.com
High School Football Scores and Highlights
SAN ANTONIO - Crucial matchups in our 5th week of high school football. We have all your scores and highlights!
3 non-chain thrift stores that are making a difference in the Hill Country
One person's trash is another's treasure in the Hill Country.
Brackenridge Park wants to bring back the massive herd of grazing goats
Poison ivy is their caviar.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott
Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
Are Parents Fighting With Police on Texas Campuses The New Norm?
Coming straight out of San Antonio this morning are shocking videos of parents and SA police scuffling on a high school campus. Tensions were at an all-time high as parents of Jefferson High School students and San Antonio police confronted each other on campus after a lockdown ensued over a false active shooter was reported.
Texas grape growers believe herbicide is killing their vineyards
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas grape growers believe herbicide carried through the air from nearby cotton farms is killing their crops. "Look at these next plants. You know how dead that is?" It's just one more dead viognier vine for grape grower Cliff Bingham, the owner of Bingham Family Vineyards.
Reader’s Digest Says This is the Best Pizza in All of Texas
I think by now, it has become very obvious that I LOVE pizza. A while back I was upset that the best pizza in El Paso (according to TripAdvisor) wasn't a local place, then it began what I called "the great pizza debate". Well, today I come with another list,...
$7M Kerrville lakefront ranch offers multitude of possibilities
The 72-acre property could be your future home.
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B Local Opening Draws Crowds
San Antonio-based H-E-B Grocery Company opened its first store in the DFW metroplex on Wednesday to an overwhelmingly positive response. Hundreds of people stood in line, wrapped around the building, for the 6 a.m. grand opening of the Frisco H-E-B, amidst fanfare from a high school marching band and cheering crowds.
San Antonio River Authority giving away free trees
SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 River Symposium is here! A free tree giveaway will be taking place at Confluence Park on Saturday, courtesy of the San Antonio River Authority. Those who want a tree can go pick up a young native tree and a one gallon pot to plant at home. The symposium also provides an opportunity to get delicious snacks from food trucks, participate in a paddling race and learn more about the local river basin.
KENS 5
This San Antonio golf course also has a hidden gem restaurant inside | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — We’re always taking your restaurant recommendations. And we received one from John who wanted us to check out a locally-owned golf course with true Texas eats!. On Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we stepped into the Golf Club of Texas, located on 13600...
San Antonio's Castro brothers throwing annual birthday bash Thursday at West Side bar
The political powerhouses took a two-year break from their public birthday celebration during the pandemic, but now it's back.
NYT reports San Antonio girl survived a suicide bomber before vanishing
She was last seen in December in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Otterly amazing! River otter spotted in Spring Branch is ‘fairly rare’
SPRING BRANCH, Texas – Some otterly amazing animal news — river otters have been spotted in Spring Branch, something Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials call “fairly rare.”. Several Spring Branch residents have spotted at least one otter in a local waterway. “Otter sightings that far west...
'This has taught me a great deal' | Leticia Van de Putte reflects on Florida crash and subsequent recovery journey
SAN ANTONIO — April 3 started as a beautiful Florida morning for Leticia Van de Putte. Low-70s, no humidity—the perfect conditions for her to take a Sunday walk and pray after returning from a family vacation while awaiting a delayed flight back to San Antonio. "It was an...
San Antonio mayor strips Councilman Mario Bravo of committee assignments over tirade
Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the actions against the District 1 councilman are 'a preliminary step until an investigation on the events in question is completed.'
Parents clashed with San Antonio officers during Jefferson High School lockdown
Parents clashed with officers during a lockdown after reports of a shooting.
Report says this restaurant has the best pizza in Texas
What was your first food love? Maybe it was a hamburger, chicken tenders, noodles, ice cream, bacon, or maybe it was something that is loved worldwide and has been loved for generations, pizza.
