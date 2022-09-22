ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mrc#Crdamc Best Medics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Army
digitalspy.com

Anyone know owt about Omani Air Force insignia?

Then cast your gorgeous but knowing eyes over this bag of treats, pulled quite literally from a very old Marks and Spencers plastic bag. Oddly, there is a UK Special Constable badge in there, quite small too. What do the cloth badges mean? I've googled for Omani badges but there...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

Marine amphibious combat vehicles to return to ocean after safety halt

With new interim guidance, the Marine Corps’ amphibious combat vehicles are set to return to waterborne operations on the open ocean after a two-month pause, officials announced Thursday. The Corps paused all waterborne ACV operations in July following a high surf incident at Camp Pendleton, California, in which one...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Ukrainian troops rescue baby kestrel and train it for a mission

Ukrainian border guards adopted a kestrel and have taught it to embark on mission for them. The troops rescued Jimmy the kestrel at one of the positions and took the bird into their unit. They fed, looked after and awarded him the rank of sailor. They soldiers state:, “When Jimmy became ready for full-time service, he went behind enemy lines with a secret combat mission.” Jimmy looks happy as a member of the unit as well he might be as his adoption has coincided with Ukrainian success on the battlefield. He is just one of a number of animals taken under the wing of the Ukrainian Armed Forces - with Patron the minesweeping Jack Russell terrier the most famous.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy