Ukrainian border guards adopted a kestrel and have taught it to embark on mission for them. The troops rescued Jimmy the kestrel at one of the positions and took the bird into their unit. They fed, looked after and awarded him the rank of sailor. They soldiers state:, “When Jimmy became ready for full-time service, he went behind enemy lines with a secret combat mission.” Jimmy looks happy as a member of the unit as well he might be as his adoption has coincided with Ukrainian success on the battlefield. He is just one of a number of animals taken under the wing of the Ukrainian Armed Forces - with Patron the minesweeping Jack Russell terrier the most famous.

