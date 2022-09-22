Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
End of Navy SEALs as we know it? Navy to investigate famous SEAL BUD/S course says report
The U.S. Navy has ordered a high-level investigation of the Basic Underwater Demolition/SEALs (BUD/S) course, according to a new report on Friday. Such a high-level investigation into a major SEAL component could open the floodgates to congressional scrutiny and reform, potentially changing the entire course of the Navy SEALs. Vice...
Our First Look At An AC-130J Ghostrider Gunship’s New 105mm Gun
An AC-130J Ghostrider gunship assigned to the 17th Special Operation Squadron fitted with a new 105mm howitzer, with insets showing a close-up of the howitzer and prototype of the design. USAF/ USNThe Air Force's AC-130J Ghostrider gunships have begun receiving replacements for their Vietnam War-era 105mm howitzers.
MilitaryTimes
Air Force says KC-46 can refuel planes around the world — except one
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — The Air Force on Monday said the KC-46A Pegasus refueling tanker is now cleared to carry out all refueling missions around the world on all aircraft — with one exception. In a roundtable with reporters at the Air Force Association’s Air Space Cyber conference...
Why An Officer On EC-135C Doomsday Planes Packed A Revolver
Courtesy of Robert HopkinsWhile it may seem like a fictional detail from a Cold War thriller, select crew did pack pistols aboard Air Force Looking Glass jets.
Marine Recon Units Get Short-Barrel Versions Of The H&K M27 Rifle
USMC / Cpl. Henry RodriguezA set of conversion parts, known as the Reconnaissance Weapons Kit, turns full size M27 rifles in smaller handier guns.
Ex-Marine continues military service in US Army
When someone wants to continue their military service beyond their initial contact, it is usually a straightforward process. That was not the case for Spc. Anthony Santos who went from the U.S. Marine Corps to the Army.
More than 1,000 Fort Bragg soldiers have been living in barracks with mold problems, and the Army is scrambling to get them new places to live
Fort Bragg plans to relocate over 1,100 soldiers from "substandard conditions," but the process will take some time, according to Army leaders.
101st Airborne D-Day veteran laid to rest
World War II and U.S. Army veteran James “Pee Wee” Martin was laid to rest this week during a service that saw hundreds to honor him in his native Ohio.
digitalspy.com
Anyone know owt about Omani Air Force insignia?
Then cast your gorgeous but knowing eyes over this bag of treats, pulled quite literally from a very old Marks and Spencers plastic bag. Oddly, there is a UK Special Constable badge in there, quite small too. What do the cloth badges mean? I've googled for Omani badges but there...
MilitaryTimes
Marine amphibious combat vehicles to return to ocean after safety halt
With new interim guidance, the Marine Corps’ amphibious combat vehicles are set to return to waterborne operations on the open ocean after a two-month pause, officials announced Thursday. The Corps paused all waterborne ACV operations in July following a high surf incident at Camp Pendleton, California, in which one...
Army celebrates 35 years of Sniper School with a push for Sniper optimization
As the Army sniper school turns 35, current and former snipers are calling for an advanced course, better personnel management, and explaining what snipers bring to the fight.
WacoTrib.com
Ukrainian troops rescue baby kestrel and train it for a mission
Ukrainian border guards adopted a kestrel and have taught it to embark on mission for them. The troops rescued Jimmy the kestrel at one of the positions and took the bird into their unit. They fed, looked after and awarded him the rank of sailor. They soldiers state:, “When Jimmy became ready for full-time service, he went behind enemy lines with a secret combat mission.” Jimmy looks happy as a member of the unit as well he might be as his adoption has coincided with Ukrainian success on the battlefield. He is just one of a number of animals taken under the wing of the Ukrainian Armed Forces - with Patron the minesweeping Jack Russell terrier the most famous.
