Read full article on original website
Related
Report shows Black students are disproportionately punished in Texas schools
AUSTIN, Texas — A University of Houston report shows that students of color in Texas are more likely to be cited for disciplinary violations, more likely to be punished by exclusion, and more likely to be punished than their white peers in general. These issues were discussed in a...
forthoodsentinel.com
News briefs
The Fort Hood Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation is putting on a three-day celebration, Sept. 29 – Oct. 1, at Hood Stadium. The events will include live music, carnival rides, a petting zoo, food and beverages. The Salute to Our Military events will be held at Hood...
forthoodsentinel.com
80 years in the making:
Soldiers and Department of the Army civilians gathered Friday afternoon in the West Atrium of the III Armored Corps headquarters building to mark the installation’s 80th anniversary. Fort Hood has a long and proud history, dating back to the World War II. In 1942, Camp Hood was officially opened...
forthoodsentinel.com
‘Come and party with us’ at Zumba
Zumba has officially picked up once again with their first class of the semester on Sept. 15 at the Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel. Sasha Moen, instructor of the class is excited to continue sharing her passion for Zumba with the ladies in the Fort Hood community since starting the class in 2019.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Black Texas Family Says the State is Stealing Their Farmland and They’re Fighting to Keep It
Plans to expand U.S. Highway 183 come at a cost for these Black Texas farmers. One family is fighting to save their 73.3 acres of land, which was originally obtained by Daniel Alexander, a slave who was granted the land from his owners in 1847. Alexander trained African Americans to ride horses for work, competitions, and escaping slavery.
forthoodsentinel.com
Belton Market Days
BELTON – The communities that surround Fort Hood have a lot to offer and the best time to visit Belton is during the Belton Market Days. One Saturday a month, through November, local business and entrepreneurs will gather in downtown Belton, next the courthouse, to showcase their products and services to those who visit.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.22.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
KWTX
A Temple Art Center has been dedicated to Michael Cahill, who lost his life to the Fort Hood terrorist attack in 2009, and his wife Joleen
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A national nonprofit is honoring the legacy of a man who lost his life in the terrorist attack at Fort Hood in 2009. Almost thirteen years after that attack, national nonprofit Help Heal Veterans has dedicated their arts center in Temple to Michael and his wife Joleen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas State Troopers Need You to Help Them Find These Wanted Fugitives
The Texas Crime Stoppers and the Abilene Crime Stoppers are similar but different. They're similar in that these criminals are all wanted and a reward will be paid. However, Abilene's Crime Stoppers wanted criminals are wanted by the Abilene Police Department while the Texas Crime Stoppers criminals by the Texas State Troopers.
Texas Walmart theft ring suspect jailed on dozens of warrants
He's part of what investigators called an Organized Crime group from the Galveston area and is currently jailed on over 24 warrants.
Texas man sentenced following 20-year history of domestic violence
A Texas man was sentenced following a 20-year history of domestic violence, a Brazos County District Attorney's Office said.
Fort Hood soldier arrested in murder investigation of 34-year-old woman
An active duty military soldier assigned to Fort Hood has been arrested in a murder investigation after a 34-year-old woman was found shot to death.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox44news.com
Interstate 14 construction to cause closures
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – This Thursday night, Texas Department of Transportation crews will be closing all westbound mainlanes of Interstate 14 from the westbound off-ramp to FM-1670 (Stillhouse Hollow Dam Road) to west of Simmons Road. TxDOT says that in addition, the westbound on-ramp at Loop 121...
Texas State Troopers investigating a fatal single-car accident on US-77
23-year-old Marco Antonio Tabasco from Harlingen was ejected from the car and died at the scene, officials said.
Comments / 0