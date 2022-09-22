ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hood, TX

forthoodsentinel.com

News briefs

The Fort Hood Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation is putting on a three-day celebration, Sept. 29 – Oct. 1, at Hood Stadium. The events will include live music, carnival rides, a petting zoo, food and beverages. The Salute to Our Military events will be held at Hood...
FORT HOOD, TX
forthoodsentinel.com

80 years in the making:

Soldiers and Department of the Army civilians gathered Friday afternoon in the West Atrium of the III Armored Corps headquarters building to mark the installation’s 80th anniversary. Fort Hood has a long and proud history, dating back to the World War II. In 1942, Camp Hood was officially opened...
FORT HOOD, TX
forthoodsentinel.com

'Come and party with us' at Zumba

Zumba has officially picked up once again with their first class of the semester on Sept. 15 at the Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel. Sasha Moen, instructor of the class is excited to continue sharing her passion for Zumba with the ladies in the Fort Hood community since starting the class in 2019.
FORT HOOD, TX
forthoodsentinel.com

Belton Market Days

BELTON – The communities that surround Fort Hood have a lot to offer and the best time to visit Belton is during the Belton Market Days. One Saturday a month, through November, local business and entrepreneurs will gather in downtown Belton, next the courthouse, to showcase their products and services to those who visit.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.22.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Interstate 14 construction to cause closures

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – This Thursday night, Texas Department of Transportation crews will be closing all westbound mainlanes of Interstate 14 from the westbound off-ramp to FM-1670 (Stillhouse Hollow Dam Road) to west of Simmons Road. TxDOT says that in addition, the westbound on-ramp at Loop 121...
BELL COUNTY, TX

