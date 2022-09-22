Read full article on original website
Related
How will the plunge of the pound affect the cost of living crisis?
The aftermath of Kwasi Kwarteng's tax-slashing economic plan revelation has seen the pound sterling plummeting in value, reaching an all-time low against the US dollar. In light of this, those already struggling to make ends meet amid a cost of living crisis will all be asking the same question - what does this mean for my pocket? Market confidence has been hammered by the Government's biggest tax cuts in 50 years, sending the pound falling by over four per cent to the equivalent of just $1.03.This video explains how this could impact households. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pound Sterling: Shadow chancellor ‘very concerned’ by fall of pound following the mini-budgetKwasi Kwarteng refuses to confirm changes to Brexit immigration rulesPound Sterling: Shadow chancellor calls currency fall ‘very concerning’
Cost of Living Crisis Causing Workers to Neglect 401k, Debt Repayments
Rising inflation and concerns about a possible recession have forced employees to reconsider investing in their retirement funds and savings. Almost two-thirds of employees have reportedly reduced their short and long-term savings contributions since the start of the year, with a third having reduced their 401(k) contributions, blaming financial instability in the U.S.
Retirement Dreams Fade As Inflation Lingers, Market Falters and Prices Rise
As more than 20 million Americans approach retirement age, estimates of the funds necessary for a comfortable post-work life have increased to just over $1 million, according to annuity.org. But that number is far beyond the reach of most. The average net worth of the 47.8 million Americans currently aged...
Inflation Reduction Act: Who qualifies for tax credits and rebates
The Inflation Reduction Act contains many incentives to go green as the legislation includes thousands of dollars in tax credits and rebates that cover purchases like electric vehicles, solar panels, or other energy-efficient upgrades to homes. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson sits down with Ibrahim AlHusseini, founder of an investment firm that helps climate-critical infrastructure technology to discuss who may be eligible for these incentives. Sept. 21, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UK’s Truss defends cuts to ‘70-year high’ tax rate, vows to ‘incentivize growth’
United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss defended her policy to cut taxes and help grow the nation’s stagnant economy in a recent interview. "The U.K. has one of the lowest levels of debt in the G7. But we have one of the highest levels of taxes. Currently, we have a 70-year high in our tax rates. And what I'm determined to do as prime minister, and what the chancellor is determined to do, is make sure we are incentivizing businesses to invest," Truss told CNN’s Jake Tapper in a pre-recorded interview that was released Sunday on "State of the Union."
Inflation Stimulus Checks 2022: Update
2022 has produced an intense level of inflation that was unseen in the United States for over 40 years. The price of gas, food, and rent prices have increased drastically following the coronavirus lockdowns and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Stimulus Relief Checks: Who’s Getting More Money This Fall?
Gas prices and inflation as a whole have come down somewhat in recent weeks. However, prices are still much higher than they were a year ago, and that is leaving Americans feeling short-changed. The...
The Great American Squeeze: 69 million households are now canceling vacations, driving less and cutting grocery bills as inflation hits home, pollsters reveal
The share of Americans who say inflation is causing them financial hardship has risen from 49 percent in January to 56 percent, with rising prices forcing 69 million households to make cutbacks, a survey revealed on Wednesday. The Gallup survey found that ever-more wealthy and middle-class families were feeling the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
"Quiet Fleecing" Is Responsible For Low American Wages
The word "quiet fleecing" has gotten Americans' attention. But what does the term mean?. Experts say quiet fleecing is why millennials are worse off than their parents. For this generation, milestone goals like buying a house are out of reach. Many are struggling to afford health care. Yet, nine times as many billionaires exist as there were in 1990. (source)
‘A budget for the 1%’: government accused of huge tax cut for super-wealthy
Kwasi Kwarteng’s measures benefit the rich at expense of struggling families, say critics
U.S. incomes stagnant for second year as households face record inflation, according to Census Bureau
The gender wage gap also barely budged.
Tax cut plans pull British pound to 4 decade lows
The British pound has resumed a slide against the U.S. dollar that picked up pace last week after the U.K.’s new government outlined plans to cut taxes and boost spending. The pound dipped as low as $1.0349 per U.S. dollar early Monday but then rebounded to $1.0671, down 2.3%. The tax-cut plan has sparked concerns that increased public borrowing will worsen the nation’s cost-of-living crisis. The British currency plunged over 3% on Friday. It’s trading at levels last seen in the early 1980s. Other currencies have also weakened against the dollar as the Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates...
The Place Where Rent Has Remained 1$ per Year for the Past 500 Years
Inside the social housing complex of Fuggerei, GermanyWikimedia Commons/Public Domain. Rent is often the highest monthly expenditure for most individuals, and while prices may fluctuate, there seems to be a little increase each year that is most felt by those with lower incomes. Numerous factors, including economic inflation, a strengthening housing market, and of course increased demand, have contributed to the rise in rental rates. The current recession that the world is facing is not helping either.
Taxes on Other Commodities than Raw Produce
On the same principle that a tax on corn would raise the price of corn, a tax on any other commodity would raise the price of that commodity. If the commodity did not rise by a sum equal to the tax, it would not give the same profit to the producer which he had before, and he would remove his capital to some other employment.
British pound falls to new lows against the U.S. dollar
The value of Britain's pound tumbled on Monday to its lowest point against the U.S. dollar since 1985, officials said.
Washington Examiner
Office occupancy rates see Labor Day bump — but not yet a full return
More people are being told to come back to the office as COVID-19 fades into the rearview mirror, although occupancy levels are still half of what they were before the pandemic. Occupancy rates in downtown areas across the country were at a pandemic high of 47.5% in the business days...
Teachers and nurses face tax increase after mini-budget hands cut to bankers
Research by the Liberal Democrats shows that key workers will be worse off next year but top bank bosses will enjoy huge perks
Latest Fed Rate Hike Could Add $2.1 Trillion To Federal Deficit
The Federal Reserve continued its aggressive tightening on Wednesday, Sept, 21, raising the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points for the third straight time. The moves are designed to ease soaring inflation, but so far they seem to have had little impact, as consumer prices continue to increase at the fastest pace in 40-plus years. However, higher interest rates could contribute to a couple of things nobody wants — a recession and an increase in the federal deficit.
CNBC
Steve Hanke says the chance of a U.S. recession just shot up to 80%
According to CNBC's September Fed survey of economists, fund managers and strategists, those surveyed said there's a 52% chance that U.S. could enter into recession over the next 12 months. "The probability of recession, I think it's much higher than 50% — I think it's about 80%. Maybe even higher...
The pandemic's real estate jobs boom is turning into a bust as layoffs hit
WASHINGTON — As housing sales slow amid higher interest rates, thousands of workers who found jobs in the booming housing market of the pandemic are now facing widespread layoffs with steeper cuts expected ahead. Some of the biggest players in the real estate industry, including RE/MAX, Redfin and Wells...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
61K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0