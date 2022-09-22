ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

The Independent

How will the plunge of the pound affect the cost of living crisis?

The aftermath of Kwasi Kwarteng's tax-slashing economic plan revelation has seen the pound sterling plummeting in value, reaching an all-time low against the US dollar. In light of this, those already struggling to make ends meet amid a cost of living crisis will all be asking the same question - what does this mean for my pocket? Market confidence has been hammered by the Government's biggest tax cuts in 50 years, sending the pound falling by over four per cent to the equivalent of just $1.03.This video explains how this could impact households. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pound Sterling: Shadow chancellor ‘very concerned’ by fall of pound following the mini-budgetKwasi Kwarteng refuses to confirm changes to Brexit immigration rulesPound Sterling: Shadow chancellor calls currency fall ‘very concerning’
Newsweek

Cost of Living Crisis Causing Workers to Neglect 401k, Debt Repayments

Rising inflation and concerns about a possible recession have forced employees to reconsider investing in their retirement funds and savings. Almost two-thirds of employees have reportedly reduced their short and long-term savings contributions since the start of the year, with a third having reduced their 401(k) contributions, blaming financial instability in the U.S.
NBC News

Inflation Reduction Act: Who qualifies for tax credits and rebates

The Inflation Reduction Act contains many incentives to go green as the legislation includes thousands of dollars in tax credits and rebates that cover purchases like electric vehicles, solar panels, or other energy-efficient upgrades to homes. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson sits down with Ibrahim AlHusseini, founder of an investment firm that helps climate-critical infrastructure technology to discuss who may be eligible for these incentives. Sept. 21, 2022.
Fox News

UK’s Truss defends cuts to ‘70-year high’ tax rate, vows to ‘incentivize growth’

United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss defended her policy to cut taxes and help grow the nation’s stagnant economy in a recent interview. "The U.K. has one of the lowest levels of debt in the G7. But we have one of the highest levels of taxes. Currently, we have a 70-year high in our tax rates. And what I'm determined to do as prime minister, and what the chancellor is determined to do, is make sure we are incentivizing businesses to invest," Truss told CNN’s Jake Tapper in a pre-recorded interview that was released Sunday on "State of the Union."
Dayana Sabatin

Inflation Stimulus Checks 2022: Update

2022 has produced an intense level of inflation that was unseen in the United States for over 40 years. The price of gas, food, and rent prices have increased drastically following the coronavirus lockdowns and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Daily Mail

The Great American Squeeze: 69 million households are now canceling vacations, driving less and cutting grocery bills as inflation hits home, pollsters reveal

The share of Americans who say inflation is causing them financial hardship has risen from 49 percent in January to 56 percent, with rising prices forcing 69 million households to make cutbacks, a survey revealed on Wednesday. The Gallup survey found that ever-more wealthy and middle-class families were feeling the...
Cadrene Heslop

"Quiet Fleecing" Is Responsible For Low American Wages

The word "quiet fleecing" has gotten Americans' attention. But what does the term mean?. Experts say quiet fleecing is why millennials are worse off than their parents. For this generation, milestone goals like buying a house are out of reach. Many are struggling to afford health care. Yet, nine times as many billionaires exist as there were in 1990. (source)
The Independent

Tax cut plans pull British pound to 4 decade lows

The British pound has resumed a slide against the U.S. dollar that picked up pace last week after the U.K.’s new government outlined plans to cut taxes and boost spending. The pound dipped as low as $1.0349 per U.S. dollar early Monday but then rebounded to $1.0671, down 2.3%. The tax-cut plan has sparked concerns that increased public borrowing will worsen the nation’s cost-of-living crisis. The British currency plunged over 3% on Friday. It’s trading at levels last seen in the early 1980s. Other currencies have also weakened against the dollar as the Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates...
Andrei Tapalaga

The Place Where Rent Has Remained 1$ per Year for the Past 500 Years

Inside the social housing complex of Fuggerei, GermanyWikimedia Commons/Public Domain. Rent is often the highest monthly expenditure for most individuals, and while prices may fluctuate, there seems to be a little increase each year that is most felt by those with lower incomes. Numerous factors, including economic inflation, a strengthening housing market, and of course increased demand, have contributed to the rise in rental rates. The current recession that the world is facing is not helping either.
HackerNoon

Taxes on Other Commodities than Raw Produce

On the same principle that a tax on corn would raise the price of corn, a tax on any other commodity would raise the price of that commodity. If the commodity did not rise by a sum equal to the tax, it would not give the same profit to the producer which he had before, and he would remove his capital to some other employment.
Washington Examiner

Office occupancy rates see Labor Day bump — but not yet a full return

More people are being told to come back to the office as COVID-19 fades into the rearview mirror, although occupancy levels are still half of what they were before the pandemic. Occupancy rates in downtown areas across the country were at a pandemic high of 47.5% in the business days...
GOBankingRates

Latest Fed Rate Hike Could Add $2.1 Trillion To Federal Deficit

The Federal Reserve continued its aggressive tightening on Wednesday, Sept, 21, raising the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points for the third straight time. The moves are designed to ease soaring inflation, but so far they seem to have had little impact, as consumer prices continue to increase at the fastest pace in 40-plus years. However, higher interest rates could contribute to a couple of things nobody wants — a recession and an increase in the federal deficit.
CNBC

Steve Hanke says the chance of a U.S. recession just shot up to 80%

According to CNBC's September Fed survey of economists, fund managers and strategists, those surveyed said there's a 52% chance that U.S. could enter into recession over the next 12 months. "The probability of recession, I think it's much higher than 50% — I think it's about 80%. Maybe even higher...
