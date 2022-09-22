ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Spun

Look: Wrestling World Shocked By Tonight's Paige News

Saraya Knight, aka former WWE star Paige, made a shocking appearance at AEW on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, reports surfaced, suggesting that AEW had reached out to Paige about a potential match, though nothing had been confirmed. "Fightful reported today that AEW reached out to her over the summer....
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Chyna's Unexpected Job She Held After Her Post-Wrestling Career May Open Some Eyes

Joanie "Chyna" Laurer was certainly one of most groundbreaking individuals during the WWF's "Attitude Era" in the late '90s and early 2000s. What set her apart from the other women at the time was her buff, 200-pound Amazonian physique, and her ability to go toe-to-toe with much of the male WWF roster and not looking out of place doing so.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: AEW Star Announces Severe Injury, Needs Surgery

That’s a rough one. Injuries can happen to anyone at anytime in wrestling and that is never good to see. You can see someone get hurt and put on the shelf for any length of time as some of them are more serious than others. Unfortunately someone can be hurt out of nowhere, just off of a fluke situation and that seems to be the case again with a current AEW star.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jake Roberts Addresses Roman Reigns Possibly Losing WWE Title To Logan Paul

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a new challenger on the horizon in influencer Logan Paul, one of WWE's newest signees. Paul will challenge Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi-Arabia, on November 5. With the match being just Paul's third, some are not thrilled about...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Gives Her Pick For Who WWE's White Rabbit Is

Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" has been creating intrigue in the WWE Universe lately. The psychedelic track, released in 1967, has been playing out of arena speakers during non-televised WWE events, causing fans and pundits to assume that the company is teasing the arrival of a mysterious figure. Ronda Rousey has also given her two cents on the matter, as she explained during the latest episode of "The Baddest Stream."
WWE
Distractify

The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer

If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Bayley Gives Update On Sasha Banks Recent Car Break-In

The rumored returns of Sasha Banks and Naomi have remained a point of major interest for many fans since the pair's walkout last May. With the return of Banks' long-time friend and former tag team partner Bayley at WWE SummerSlam, the speculation has grown more intense as to when the duo might resurface. Still, Bayley remained tight-lipped about Sasha and Naomi's status with the company during a recent interview with In The Kliq.
OAKLAND, CA
wrestlinginc.com

Why Ronda Rousey Said She Did Not Enjoy Her Royal Rumble Win

In an interview with MMA legend and UFC commentator Daniel Cormier on "The DC Check-In," "SmackDown" Superstar and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey revealed that not only was she supposed to come back as a heel at the 2022 Royal Rumble, but she was prepared to receive the treatment Batista got at the 2014 Royal Rumble.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss Encounters Scary Situation On Airplane

Alexa Cabrera, aka WWE's Alexa Bliss, tweeted that she was a witness to a "scary situation" involving a child on a flight Wednesday night, noting that all ended well and the child was safe thanks to the help of medical professionals onboard. "Just landed from a flight — very scary...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Newest SmackDown Bray Wyatt Tease Has Been Solved

WWE's latest episode of SmackDown was already rather loaded, but then WWE got fans buzzing even more when they revealed another QR code tease during the episode. At one point Hit Row, The Street Profits, Natalya, Drew Gulak, and more were all partying backstage, and when the camera flashed by a table a QR code could be seen. The code led people to a game where you had to get the white rabbit through a red door, and once you walk through the door, you are given a set of coordinates. People have figured out where those coordinates lead, and you can check out the post in action below.
WWE
MMAmania.com

Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: ‘He has never fought MMA in his life’

Anderson Silva is free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) shackles and isn’t afraid to express it. For 14 years, Silva was one of the most notable names on UFC’s roster, working under the promotion’s president, Dana White. The two had always gotten along and respect is still there at present ... but “The Spider” does have one specific issue with his former employer.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Receives Major Promotion On WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn was officially welcomed into The Bloodline by "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns on the 9/23 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Salt Lake City, Utah. Following The Bloodline's opening promo segment, Zayn asked to speak on the microphone, which seemed to upset Reigns, and specifically Jey Uso – who has had issues with Zayn parading around as a member of the stable uninvited.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

