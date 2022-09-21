Read full article on original website
x1071.com
Latino Academy vaccination clinic aims to help to expand vaccine access
MADISON, Wis. — The Latino Academy of Workforce Development held a vaccination clinic on Saturday to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations including the new bivalent booster. Dr. Waldely Pirona with the Coalition of Wisconsin Aging and Health Groups was at Saturday’s event. Dr. Pirona works with local churches and Hispanic community organizations to help significantly increase turnout at COVID-19 vaccine clinics by dispelling misinformation and reducing vaccine hesitancy through compassion and facts.
x1071.com
Operation Ruck 22 aims to raise awareness about veteran suicides
MADISON, Wis. — An event aiming to raise awareness about veteran suicides is taking place in Madison this weekend. The seventh-annual Operation Ruck 22 will see participants march 18 kilometers to symbolize the 18 veterans who die by suicide each day, Timothy La Sage, the military and veterans inclusion lead at WPS Health Solutions, said.
x1071.com
UW System overall enrollment down but number of new students up
MADISON, Wis. – More new people signed up for college in the UW System this fall than in the past three years, but overall enrollment is down. New preliminary data released this week by the UW System shows statewide there is an overall one percent drop in enrollment from 2021 to 2022 with nine schools seeing a drop between three and six percent.
x1071.com
Community Event In Platteville Saturday
The Platteville Police Department will hold a community event this weekend for everyone to enjoy. The free, public event will take place from 3pm to 5pm Saturday in the Platteville High School parking lot. The family-friendly event will include vehicles and personnel from local law enforcement, fire protection, medical services, natural resources, construction companies and utilities. Visitors can check out police and fire vehicles, as well as chat with local employees. There also will be food and ice cream available. Go to the City of Platteville Facebook page to learn more.
x1071.com
BBB, Summit Credit Union hosting ‘Shredfest’ in Cottage Grove Saturday morning
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — People looking to safely get rid of some old documents containing personal information will have a chance to do so Saturday thanks to the Better Business Bureau. The BBB and Summit Credit Union are hosting “Shredfest” from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Summit’s...
x1071.com
New Glarus Oktoberfest attracts thousands, great beer and tradition lead the event
MADISON, Wis. — Every fall, New Glarus hosts one of the premiere Oktoberfests in the region. The celebration brings in people from all over, featuring, beer, music and more. When people think of Oktoberfest, they think beer. While there was plenty of beer in New Glarus this weekend, the four-day event featured so much more.
x1071.com
Madison College, UW-Platteville sign transfer agreements for trio of programs
MADISON, Wis. — A trio of new agreements between Madison College and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville aim to make it easier for students to transfer credits. The three transfer agreements involve programs in business management, construction management and criminal justice. Madison College students will be able to transfer their associate degree credits directly to UW-Platteville’s bachelor’s degree programs.
x1071.com
Wisconsin sweeps Northwestern in Big Ten opener
MADISON, Wis. — The brooms were out and so were the dance moves at the Field House for Badger volleyball’s Big Ten opener. Wisconsin swept Northwestern (25-18, 25-19, 25-22) in straight sets to move to 1-0 in conference play. Julia Orzol led the way with 12 kills while...
x1071.com
Vision Zero speed reductions to target Portage Road next
MADISON, Wis. — The next round of speed reductions will target a stretch of Portage Road on Madison’s east side, city officials announced Friday. The reductions will affect Portage Road between East Washington Avenue and Churchill Heights Park starting Monday, Sept. 26. Speeds will be reduced from 30 mph to 25 mph.
x1071.com
Traffic cleared on I-39/90 after overturned semi caused delays
MADISON, Wis. — I-39/90 north of the Highway 151 interchange has reopened after an overturned semi blocked traffic for a little over an hour. The semi caused significant traffic delays backing up as far south as the Highway 30 interstate interchange. Officials with Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation said the...
x1071.com
Cheers! Sun Prairie hosts sixth annual Fall Beer Taste
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Businesses across Sun Prairie gave patrons a sip of all the area has to offer Saturday during the sixth annual Fall Beer Taste. Over 20 businesses handed out three-ounce samples of two flavors of Oktoberfest and fall-style ales. The event also gave customers a chance to visit downtown Sun Prairie businesses that they otherwise might not have gone to.
x1071.com
Highway 213 back open south of Evansville following crash
EVANSVILLE, Wis. — Highway 213 is back open in both directions south of Evansville Saturday following a crash. The crash was reported at 1:40 p.m. near Townsend Road, and Highway 213 was closed between County Roads A and B while crews responded. Rock County dispatchers said injuries were reported...
x1071.com
Windsor business paints large Ukrainian flag on roof
WINDSOR, Wis. — A Dane County business owner is showing his support for Ukraine as Russia’s current invasion of its eastern European neighbor continues more than seven months later. Michael Berkholtz, the owner of Water Wells Inc., painted a 40-foot blue and yellow Ukrainian flag on the roof...
x1071.com
WATCH: Last Badgers QB to beat Buckeyes in Columbus recalls 2004 win
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the Badgers prepare to take on the Buckeyes in Columbus, News 3 Now caught up with the last Badgers quarterback to win there. Watch the video above to hear from former QB John Stocco. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
x1071.com
Shullsburg Man Arrested in Dane County
A man from Shullsburg was arrested in Dane County Thursday. 27 year old Quincy Thompson was arrested around 7:30pm on a valid Lafayette County warrant. According to a release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, custody of Thompson was transferred to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and Thompson was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
x1071.com
Not guilty plea entered for woman charged in Vahlen Street homicide
MADISON, Wis. — Court officials entered a not guilty plea Friday for a woman charged in a July shooting that killed a Milwaukee teen. Jakyra Peeples, 22, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, according to online court records. Peeples stood mute during her arraignment Friday morning.
x1071.com
Madison police investigate crashed vehicle hit by gunfire
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a shots fired incident after finding a crashed vehicle with bullet holes. Around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, police were in the area of Stoughton Road at Milwaukee Street when an officer heard the crash followed by gunshots. Officers located an unoccupied vehicle...
x1071.com
Absentee ballots en route to voters who’ve submitted requests
MADISON, Wis. — Absentee ballots for the upcoming November election are now on their way to voters who’ve already submitted a request to local election officials. Voters who are casting their votes with an absentee ballot this year should make sure that their ballot certificate envelope is fully sealed and completed before returning it to the Madison Clerk’s Office, according to guidance from the city.
