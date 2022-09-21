ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndon Station, WI

MPD investigates crash, shots fired incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating a shots fired incident after finding a crashed car with bullet holes. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday, an officer heard a crash and then gunshots while in the area of North Stoughton Rd. and Milwaukee St. Outside of the McDonald’s on...
Watertown Teen Given Probation For Burglarizing Business

(Watertown) A Watertown teen was placed on three years of probation this week for burglarizing a business. Willow Grimmenga entered a no contest plea to a felony charge of Burglary. Watertown police were dispatched to a commercial property, not named in the complaint, last November after an alarm was tripped....
Madison police investigate crashed vehicle hit by gunfire

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a shots fired incident after finding a crashed vehicle with bullet holes. Around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, police were in the area of Stoughton Road at Milwaukee Street when an officer heard the crash followed by gunshots. Officers located an unoccupied vehicle...
Baraboo man charged with trying to blow up Juneau County bar

LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WMTV) -A Baraboo man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he tried to blow up a bar and restaurant he was running and in the process of buying in Juneau County. Heath Fjorden, 43, is charged with arson of a building with intent to defraud, two...
Burglary spree in Wisconsin leads to police processing a 12-year-old & 13-year-old

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two juveniles in Wisconsin were identified as suspects following a spree of break-ins at multiple convenience stores. The Madison Police Department released information about two suspects who were identified in a spree of burglaries that happened in September. Two suspects, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old, were identified, processed and conveyed to the Juvenile Reception Center.
Shullsburg Man Arrested in Dane County

A man from Shullsburg was arrested in Dane County Thursday. 27 year old Quincy Thompson was arrested around 7:30pm on a valid Lafayette County warrant. According to a release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, custody of Thompson was transferred to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and Thompson was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
One vehicle crash closes portion of U.S. Highway 12

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes on a portion of U.S. Highway 12 near Baraboo are shut down Friday due to a one-vehicle crash, Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed. All east and westbound lanes on Highway 12 between Highway 136 and County Highway W are closed due to the crash. The crashed occurred near Baraboo at 3 p.m. Friday.
Investigation underway after body discovered in Portage County corn field

Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a body was discovered in a corn field in Portage County, officials said. The Portage County Communications Center took a call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a farm worker who discovered the body in the town of Belmont. Deputies responded to a corn field near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein road and found a decomposed body that appeared to have been at the location for some time, officials said.
Central Wisconsin man claims self-defense, charged in shooting incident

(WFRV) – A man from Adams is facing multiple charges, including OWI and endangering safety, after allegedly shooting his gun and driving off. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office released information about a shooting incident tied to an OWI. On September 16 authorities got a 9-1-1 call saying, Stephen Caravella shot a gun and left in a vehicle.
Spilled Milk! FedEx and milk truck collide in Wisconsin, 5.8k gallons splattered

RUBICON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash between a FedEx and a milk truck is under investigation, as an estimated 5,800 gallons of milk were spilled on County Highway P. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on September 22 around 9:45 a.m., authorities responded to a crash on County Highway P in Rubicon. A 26-year-old from Franklin was driving a FedEx delivery truck and stopped at the intersection.
All lanes of EB I-39/90/90 near Poynette reopened following vehicle fire

POYNETTE, Wis. — All lanes of eastbound Interstate 39/90/94 have reopened near County Highway CS in Columbia County Friday night following a vehicle fire, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. The scene was reported to have been cleared as of...
2 killed, 2 hurt in crash on Highway 19 near Marshall

MARSHALL, Wis. — Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Marshall Wednesday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. near State Highway 19 and County Highway TT in the town of Medina. A vehicle heading west on Highway...
