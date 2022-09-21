Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
MPD investigates crash, shots fired incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating a shots fired incident after finding a crashed car with bullet holes. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday, an officer heard a crash and then gunshots while in the area of North Stoughton Rd. and Milwaukee St. Outside of the McDonald’s on...
dailydodge.com
Watertown Teen Given Probation For Burglarizing Business
(Watertown) A Watertown teen was placed on three years of probation this week for burglarizing a business. Willow Grimmenga entered a no contest plea to a felony charge of Burglary. Watertown police were dispatched to a commercial property, not named in the complaint, last November after an alarm was tripped....
x1071.com
Madison police investigate crashed vehicle hit by gunfire
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a shots fired incident after finding a crashed vehicle with bullet holes. Around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, police were in the area of Stoughton Road at Milwaukee Street when an officer heard the crash followed by gunshots. Officers located an unoccupied vehicle...
WSAW
Baraboo man charged with trying to blow up Juneau County bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WMTV) -A Baraboo man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he tried to blow up a bar and restaurant he was running and in the process of buying in Juneau County. Heath Fjorden, 43, is charged with arson of a building with intent to defraud, two...
None injured, caged birds found dead in fire at business north of Madison
MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a business north of Madison prompted a large emergency response Saturday. Crews from Sun Prairie, DeForest, Waunakee, Marshall, Madison and Cottage Grove were sent to the 4600 block of Dovetail Drive just after 4:15 p.m for a reported commercial fire. Black smoke could be seen from the front of the building and flames could...
wearegreenbay.com
Multiple incidents of garbage cans being placed on Wisconsin county highway, deputies warn
RUBICON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to be aware of their surroundings after numerous reports and incidents have occurred due to garbage cans being placed on a county highway. Deputies say that they have received at least three complaints of garbage cans...
spmetrowire.com
UPDATE: Sheriff says body discovered in Belmont cornfield tentatively ID’d
Portage Co. law enforcement say they believe they know the identity of the body discovered in Belmont on Wednesday. Sheriff Mike Lukas on Thursday said it was “an observant farm worker” who located a decomposing body that had been in a cornfield near 15th Rd. and Lein Rd. “for some time” at about 3 p.m. on Sept. 21.
wiproud.com
Burglary spree in Wisconsin leads to police processing a 12-year-old & 13-year-old
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two juveniles in Wisconsin were identified as suspects following a spree of break-ins at multiple convenience stores. The Madison Police Department released information about two suspects who were identified in a spree of burglaries that happened in September. Two suspects, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old, were identified, processed and conveyed to the Juvenile Reception Center.
winonaradio.com
Adult Female Arrested on Felony Theft After Trying to Steal $3,000 Worth of Merchandise at Wal-Mart
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 10:05 p.m. Winona Police responded to a theft report at the Wal-Mart off of Mankato Ave. It was reported that a female adult shopped around the store, then walked out, without paying, with a cart full of items. Witnesses reported to police that the suspect drove off in a white SUV.
x1071.com
Shullsburg Man Arrested in Dane County
A man from Shullsburg was arrested in Dane County Thursday. 27 year old Quincy Thompson was arrested around 7:30pm on a valid Lafayette County warrant. According to a release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, custody of Thompson was transferred to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and Thompson was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
UPMATTERS
Felony charges filed against Wisconsin man for alleged involvement in explosion at bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WFRV) – Five felony charges have been filed against a 43-year-old from Baraboo for his alleged involvement in an explosion at a Wisconsin bar on September 1. According to the Lyndon Station Police Department, a bench warrant for Heath Fjorden has been issued and the charges...
nbc15.com
One vehicle crash closes portion of U.S. Highway 12
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes on a portion of U.S. Highway 12 near Baraboo are shut down Friday due to a one-vehicle crash, Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed. All east and westbound lanes on Highway 12 between Highway 136 and County Highway W are closed due to the crash. The crashed occurred near Baraboo at 3 p.m. Friday.
Investigation underway after body discovered in Portage County corn field
Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a body was discovered in a corn field in Portage County, officials said. The Portage County Communications Center took a call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a farm worker who discovered the body in the town of Belmont. Deputies responded to a corn field near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein road and found a decomposed body that appeared to have been at the location for some time, officials said.
4-year-old killed after being hit by car in Columbia County
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — A four-year-old died Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle on a Columbia County roadway, according to local law enforcement. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials said the child had been riding on a farm wagon and had jumped off onto the roadway. The child was then hit by a passing vehicle. Emergency crews responded shortly before...
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin man claims self-defense, charged in shooting incident
(WFRV) – A man from Adams is facing multiple charges, including OWI and endangering safety, after allegedly shooting his gun and driving off. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office released information about a shooting incident tied to an OWI. On September 16 authorities got a 9-1-1 call saying, Stephen Caravella shot a gun and left in a vehicle.
UPMATTERS
Spilled Milk! FedEx and milk truck collide in Wisconsin, 5.8k gallons splattered
RUBICON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash between a FedEx and a milk truck is under investigation, as an estimated 5,800 gallons of milk were spilled on County Highway P. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on September 22 around 9:45 a.m., authorities responded to a crash on County Highway P in Rubicon. A 26-year-old from Franklin was driving a FedEx delivery truck and stopped at the intersection.
x1071.com
All lanes of EB I-39/90/90 near Poynette reopened following vehicle fire
POYNETTE, Wis. — All lanes of eastbound Interstate 39/90/94 have reopened near County Highway CS in Columbia County Friday night following a vehicle fire, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. The scene was reported to have been cleared as of...
Wisconsin man clocked at 104 mph arrested for drunk driving for 6th time
WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. — A 44-year-old Wisconsin man clocked at 104 mph is now facing his sixth drunk driving charge. Billy Jack Houston was arrested on Tuesday evening after the Wisconsin State Patrol clocked him driving his blue sedan at 104 mph outside of Auroraville, according to police. After...
2 killed, 2 hurt in crash on Highway 19 near Marshall
MARSHALL, Wis. — Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Marshall Wednesday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. near State Highway 19 and County Highway TT in the town of Medina. A vehicle heading west on Highway...
Police: Woman pulls gun on man and his child at gas station
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison woman is facing charges after police said she pointed a gun at a man and his young child. The incident happened Tuesday night at the BP Gas Station on South Park St. Officers said the 37-year-old woman asked someone at the gas station for...
