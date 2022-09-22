Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Tony de Vit: Plaque unveiled for 'godfather of hard house'
A blue plaque has been unveiled to honour DJ Tony de Vit who became known as the "godfather of hard house". Born in Kidderminster, De Vit made his name at Birmingham's Nightingale Club in the 1980s, going on to DJ at iconic nightclubs like London's Heaven. He died in 1998,...
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Birmingham backed to host by former runner-up
A UK singer who nearly won the Eurovision Song Contest says she is "backing Birmingham" to host the 2023 event. Imaani finished as runner-up to Dana International when the competition was last held in the city in 1998. Seven cities are in the running to host it next year, on...
BBC
In pictures: Birmingham's post-war, Brutalist architecture
Birmingham's post-war, Brutalist architecture, including shopping centres, road intersections and pieces of public art, are being celebrated in a new book. Published by the Modernist Society, Birmingham: The Brutiful Years contains 22 examples from the period, highlighting architects who helped reshape the city. A group of local residents known as...
BBC
Cherry Valentine: Drag Race UK star George Ward dies
Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
Over 3m people in north of England ‘face social exclusion due to poor transport’
Fifth of region’s population prevented from taking part in opportunities and communities around them, research finds
BBC
Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician
The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Richmond: Killer identified by his dying victim jailed for life
A drug dealer has been jailed for life for murder after his victim named him in his dying breaths. Oliver Muldowney, 36, accused Tim Hipperson, 39, of sleeping with his partner then stabbed him in an alleyway in Richmond, London on 17 May 2021. Judge Shani Barnes at the Old...
BBC
Rape posts every half-hour found on online incel forum
Discussions on a major forum for incels are growing more violent, a new study by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has warned. Incels - short for Involuntary Celibate - hold misogynistic beliefs, and some have launched violent attacks. The CCDH research suggests that, on average, a post about...
BBC
Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames
A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
Anglo-Saxon treasures ‘returning home’ for north-east heritage venture
Rare Anglo-Saxon treasures from the British Museum are “returning home” to the north-east of England to help tell the story of a royal court in Northumbria’s golden age. The objects include one of the finest examples of Anglo-Saxon glass ever found in England and a replica of one of the superstars of Northumbrian artistry, the Franks Casket.
BBC
'UK's largest' amphetamine lab workers' jail terms increased
Two men involved in what's thought to have been the UK's largest amphetamine factory, have had their "unduly lenient" jail terms increased. Andrew Gurney, 51, and Keith Davis, 56, were jailed in June over their roles in the £10m-a-month "industrial scale" operation. Gurney was jailed for six years and...
U.K.・
BBC
Levi Ernest-Morrison: Teenager jailed for gang machete killing
A boy who was 14 when he was part of a group who fatally stabbed another teenager in south London has been jailed for more than six years. The Old Bailey heard the boy was recruited into the group, which chased and attacked Levi Ernest-Morrison, 17, in Sydenham on 10 April last year.
BBC
Certain moments catch you out, says William on grief
The Prince of Wales has told volunteers and staff who helped on the day of the Queen's funeral "certain moments catch you out" as he continues to grieve. Prince William reflected on his grief during his and Catherine's first appearance since the Queen was laid to rest on Monday. The...
Time Out Global
Is it just us or… is London covered in rubbish?
‘This rat just hurled out of the bin bag and jumped really high,’ says Oliver from the Rats out of SE5 Instagram account. ‘It looked massive, so at first I was like, “Oh my God has someone thrown a kitten in a bag?” But then I realised it was a rat. I was disgusted.’
BBC
Queen's funeral: Tyneside women say service will stay with them for life
Two women who were invited to attend the Queen's funeral have both said being there was a "privilege". Charity founder Lynn McManus from North Shields was recognised in the Queen's Jubilee Birthday Honours while Lucy Winskell was invited in her role as Tyne & Wear's Lord-Lieutenant. They were among about...
U.K.・
BBC
Orlando's Norwich faces no action over sushi restaurant post
A B&B owner who was investigated over an alleged restaurant on site will not face action, despite a new post on Facebook announcing a sushi restaurant. Orlando Williams' business was looked into when an illuminated Orlando's sign appeared on his Norwich home in 2019. This month, he announced on Facebook...
Leicester residents ‘scared to go out’ due to Hindu-Muslim clashes as tensions spread to Birmingham
Leicester residents are said to be “petrified” to leave their homes after religious tensions led to clashes in the city, which have now spread to Birmingham. Scores of masked men gathered outside the Durga Bhawan Hindu temple in the Smethwick area of Birmingham on Tuesday night, protesting against a planned event. Police were seen with riot helmets and shields confronting the crowd and attempting to move them away from the temple as protesters climbed the surrounding boundary fence. One man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife, with witnesses claiming that bottles and firecrackers were thrown.Have you...
Time Out Global
Bethnal Green venue Oval Space might close down for good
The multi-purpose venue Oval Space, in Bethnal Green, is under threat from losing its license to operate as a nightclub. Oval Space has sat in the middle of London’s music, arts and entertainment scene since it opened in 2013. Though notables from Frank Ocean to Vin Diesel have passed through its green room, Oval Space is known for a variety of club nights. Now, its licence is under threat after an alleged incident at the venue.
Comments / 7