Read full article on original website
Related
HS Football: Surging Pennsbury football rumbles past Central Bucks South
WARRINGTON — As soon as he picked off the pass, Pennsbury senior linebacker Chamar Wade was thinking one thing: Touchdown. And, he did get the score, the first of his...
suburbanonesports.com
SOL Boys/Girls Soccer Wrap (9-23-22)
The Lions gave some of their reserves additional playing time in Friday’s non-league game, notching a bounce-back win after a pair of tough losses. “Today was a good team win after a rough stretch of crossover games,” coach Bob Bachart said. “The 1-0 loss to Hatboro and the 2-0 loss to Abington were games where we played tough soccer for very large stretches, and not getting the result we wanted was tough for our guys. My coaching staff and I decided that we wanted to get some of the guys on our bench into the game today to gain some varsity experience and give the starters some rest.”
Wilson continues to make waves, and other rumblings hit field hockey rankings
Wilson Area High School’s field hockey team continued its fantastic start to the season with a 1-0 overtime victory over defending league champion Southern Lehigh on Thursday. The Warriors are on their way up the rankings. Other movers include Easton, which recently handled Parkland, and Phillipsburg, which topped Warren...
Isabelle Sontheimer’s mutli-game outing leads Hershey girls soccer past Mifflin County
In a Mid-Penn keystone girls soccer tilt, Hershey dispatched Mifflin County 3-0 Thursday. Isabelle Sontheimer paced the Trojans with two goals. Teammate Eva Carlson chipped in one goal in the divisional win.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX43.com
Coaches interviews with Warwick, Manheim Central | High School Football Frenzy
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This week's Game of the Week features Warwick traveling to Manheim Central. We spoke to Warwick coach Bob Locker and Manheim Central coach Dave Hahn before the game. You can check out the Warwick interview above and the Manheim Central interview below:. Here's a preview of...
Local roundup: Berwick girls volleyball edges Delaware Valley in five sets
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. In a matchup of girls volleyball unbeatens, Berwick won a five-set thriller over Delaware Valley 20-25, 31-29, 25-19, 16-25, 15-10 on Friday. Leading the Bulldogs were Camille Pinterich (7 aces, 18 service points, 2 assists, 27 digs), Morgan Nevel (41 assists,...
Katie Quesenberry, Cedar Cliff volleyball rally past Chambersburg
CAMP HILL - Cedar Cliff girls volleyball might have put on one of its most impressive performances this fall but it didn’t always come easy Thursday. The Colts were down in th first two matches as Chambersburg (2-8) opened with 25-23 and 25-22 victories. Cedar Cliff looked gassed and appeared to have no answers for the Trojans’ attack.
Northwestern girls soccer continues bounce back, sends Palmerton into loss column
After the Northwestern girls soccer team won six games in a row, the Tigers ran into a little trouble with a 1-0 loss to Moravian Academy on Thursday and then a 0-0 tie against Southern Lehigh on Saturday. The Tigers are back on track this week, posting a 3-0 road...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: Boys soccer edges Little Lions
Chambersburg 2, State College 1: The Trojans made the long trip to face the Little Lions and came home with a satisfying Mid Penn Commonwealth victory Thursday evening. “Tonight was a solid, all-around performance by the guys,” Chambersburg coach Corey Grove said. “State College has an excellent team, so to go away and get a result was big for us. We expect to not only be in tough games like this, but to have a chance to win, as we did tonight.”
Comments / 0