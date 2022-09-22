ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
suburbanonesports.com

SOL Boys/Girls Soccer Wrap (9-23-22)

The Lions gave some of their reserves additional playing time in Friday’s non-league game, notching a bounce-back win after a pair of tough losses. “Today was a good team win after a rough stretch of crossover games,” coach Bob Bachart said. “The 1-0 loss to Hatboro and the 2-0 loss to Abington were games where we played tough soccer for very large stretches, and not getting the result we wanted was tough for our guys. My coaching staff and I decided that we wanted to get some of the guys on our bench into the game today to gain some varsity experience and give the starters some rest.”
PennLive.com

Katie Quesenberry, Cedar Cliff volleyball rally past Chambersburg

CAMP HILL - Cedar Cliff girls volleyball might have put on one of its most impressive performances this fall but it didn’t always come easy Thursday. The Colts were down in th first two matches as Chambersburg (2-8) opened with 25-23 and 25-22 victories. Cedar Cliff looked gassed and appeared to have no answers for the Trojans’ attack.
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Boys soccer edges Little Lions

Chambersburg 2, State College 1: The Trojans made the long trip to face the Little Lions and came home with a satisfying Mid Penn Commonwealth victory Thursday evening. “Tonight was a solid, all-around performance by the guys,” Chambersburg coach Corey Grove said. “State College has an excellent team, so to go away and get a result was big for us. We expect to not only be in tough games like this, but to have a chance to win, as we did tonight.”
