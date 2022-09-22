The Lions gave some of their reserves additional playing time in Friday’s non-league game, notching a bounce-back win after a pair of tough losses. “Today was a good team win after a rough stretch of crossover games,” coach Bob Bachart said. “The 1-0 loss to Hatboro and the 2-0 loss to Abington were games where we played tough soccer for very large stretches, and not getting the result we wanted was tough for our guys. My coaching staff and I decided that we wanted to get some of the guys on our bench into the game today to gain some varsity experience and give the starters some rest.”

SOCCER ・ 9 HOURS AGO