The Democratic candidate in Iowa’s fourth congressional district says carbon pipelines have a failed climate record and are not the way to cut carbon emissions. Ryan Melton of Nevada is challenging Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull. Melton says we are facing an existential crisis when it comes to climate change and bold action is needed. Melton says the carbon capture pipeline projects would be a boondoggle. He also says E-15 could be part of the mix, but says it’s time to develop other energy sources that aren’t an additive to fossil fuels. Melton was one of several top line candidates speaking at a gathering at Northwestern College in Orange City Friday night. The County Democrats from Plymouth, Sioux, and three other counties sponsored the event..

IOWA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO