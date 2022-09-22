Read full article on original website
Related
KLEM
KLEM News for Friday, September 23
Cherokee County is the 4th northwest Iowa county to re-enact a burn ban. County Emergency Services say at the request of all fire chiefs, Cherokee County has been placed in a burn ban until further notice. Burn permits will not be issued at this time, but permits may be reconsidered...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants
We know they have an endless buffet but why do we spend 90 percent of our time in the dessert section? Wait, is that just us?. Come for the coffee, stick around for the out-of-this-world Puffle! What's a Puffle? It's a tricked-out waffle that's popular in Hong Kong street stalls. Somehow, they've become a specialty at High Ground.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City resident owns rare, one-of-a-kind dog breed
SIOUX CITY — When Alex Johnson tells you his dog Frank is one of a kind, he's almost quite literally telling the truth. There aren't many dogs like Frank, who's a Barbado da Terceira, a rare breed of which there are an estimated 200-300 in the world. He's one of just 34 living in the United States.
KLEM
KLEM News for Saturday, September 24
The Democratic candidate in Iowa’s fourth congressional district says carbon pipelines have a failed climate record and are not the way to cut carbon emissions. Ryan Melton of Nevada is challenging Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull. Melton says we are facing an existential crisis when it comes to climate change and bold action is needed. Melton says the carbon capture pipeline projects would be a boondoggle. He also says E-15 could be part of the mix, but says it’s time to develop other energy sources that aren’t an additive to fossil fuels. Melton was one of several top line candidates speaking at a gathering at Northwestern College in Orange City Friday night. The County Democrats from Plymouth, Sioux, and three other counties sponsored the event..
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kiwaradio.com
Two People Taken To Hospital After Accident Southwest Of Hawarden
Southwest of Hawarden, Iowa– Two people were taken to a hospital after an accident southwest of Hawarden on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The South Dakota Highway Patrol reports that at about 8:00 a.m., a 16-year-old boy was driving a 2004 Ford F150 pickup near River Road and 304th Street, about two miles southwest of Hawarden. They tell us that a 61-year-old man was driving a 2003 Chevy Silverado pickup.
kiwaradio.com
UPDATE (Occupants Found): Crashed Chevy Found With Blood Inside North Of Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — The driver of the Chevy that rolled north of Sheldon on Wednesday evening has come forward. Law enforcement officers were unable to find any occupants of the vehicle Wednesday evening. They stated that blood was found both inside and around the vehicle. On Thursday evening, the...
Radio Iowa
Fighter jet gets a lift to Sioux City for new paint job
An historic F-80 fighter jet made a flight to Sioux City for repainting with an assist from a Davenport-based Iowa Army National Guard Chinook helicopter. The 1950s era jet has been on display at Camp Dodge in Johnston and has the markings of the 174th Fighter Interceptor Squadron which was the predecessor to the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City. Flight engineer Staff Sergeant Jesse Ayala says carrying the jet in a sling under the helicopter to Sioux City allowed them to practice important aircraft recovery methods.
Sioux City dog attack leaves man with ‘significant injuries;’ Authorities looking for dog, woman
Authorities are looking for a woman or the dog she was walking after the dog attacked a man Tuesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City man's dog is one of only 34 of its breed in America
Alex Johnson, talks about Frank, his Barbado da Terceira breed dog. Frank is one of about 34 of his breed in America and one of 200-300 worldwide. The Barbado da Terceira is a medium-sized herding dog that originated in Portugal.
kicdam.com
Spencer Highschool Crowns Homecoming King and Queen
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Wednesday night was Homecoming Coronation in Spencer. KICD Sports Director Steven Cutler was on hand to congratulate King Sam Feldman and Queen Ivy Hamilton. Spencer plays Denison Schlesweig for homecoming and Steven Cutler will bring you that game on Newsradio 102-5 and AM 1240 KICD.
kscj.com
THREE SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS ON LOCKOUT FRIDAY MORNING
THREE WESTSIDE SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS WERE PLACED ON LOCKOUT FRIDAY MORNING AFTER A STUDENT AT WEST HIGH SCHOOL NOTIFIED SCHOOL ADMINISTRATION AND THE SIOUX CITY POLICE OF A VEILED THREAT THAT WAS POSTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA. OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION, THE DISTRICT IMPLEMENTED A LOCKOUT AROUND 8:30 A.M.,...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: One person injured in Friday morning crash west of Wayne
WAYNE, Neb. -- A crash in Wayne County shut down traffic on Highway 35 Friday morning. Multiple emergency responders from various locations in the county responded to the accident approximately five miles miles west of Wayne on Highway 35. Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell said in an email Friday morning...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sioux City Journal
Woman sues Sioux City's Goosmann Law Firm and its lawyers for legal malpractice
SIOUX CITY — A woman who says her lawsuit against a plastic surgeon was dismissed because her lawyers missed a filing deadline has sued them and a Sioux City law firm for legal malpractice and negligent misrepresentation. Jessica McHugh says in her suit that Goosmann Law Firm's "exaggerated" claims...
nwestiowa.com
Lyon County dips toe into pond purchase
ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County might have found a new fishing hole. The board of supervisors decided to wait and see if it can negotiate down the asking price but new land for the conservation department could soon get approval. Conservation director Justin Smith first spoke about the idea in August...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Police searching for suspects after cash stolen from ATM
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are searching for suspects after cash was stolen from an ATM on Hamilton Blvd. Police responded to BankFirst at 2401 Hamilton Blvd. around 2:00 a.m. Friday morning. Police say the suspects forced open the ATM and stole an unknown amount of cash.
KLEM
Jaywalkathon a Success, Despite Fall-ish Weather
There were a few raindrops, but Gehlen Catholic students, their families, and school leaders carried out the annual Jaywalkathon today. Classes of students took turns walking the practice track. They raised funds to help with school expenses, and submitted prayer intentions during the walk.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Police Will No Longer Provide Vehicle Unlocking Service After September
Starting October 1st, Storm Lake Police Officers will no longer offer vehicle unlocking service. According to a news release from the City of Storm Lake, the change is necessary due to staffing levels in the police department, as calls to assist with lockouts can take officers away from other public safety duties. The news release states that recent auto manufacturing makes it more difficult to defeat locks with tools available to officers without causing potential damage to vehicles.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Fareway Meat Market opens its 1st Minnesota store
Fareway Stores Inc., which touts its fresh, high-quality meat as “second-to-none,” on Wednesday opened its first Fareway Meat Market in Minnesota. The 2,300-square-foot market in the former W-2’s Quality Meats store at 220 W. Main St. in Luverne, will serve a population of about 5,000, Fareway said in a release.
Sioux City man arrested for yelling racial slurs, threatening victim with knife
A Sioux City man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after displaying a dangerous weapon at a victim in front of City Hall.
kscj.com
CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE A-T-M CASH THEFT
SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR SUSPECTS RESPONSIBLE FOR STEALING CASH OUT OF A BANK’S A-T-M EARLY THIS MORNING. POLICE WERE CALLED TO THE BANK LOCATED AT 2401 HAMILTON BOULEVARD AROUND 1:30 A.M. INVESTIGATORS SAY THE A-T-M WAS DAMAGED AND CASH WAS REMOVED FROM IT. THE VEHICLE USED IN...
Comments / 0