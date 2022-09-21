Read full article on original website
Energy companies say angry customers phone them on a daily basis to complain about soaring energy bills
Higher energy bills have led some customers to become aggressive, while others start crying on the phone, utilities association VKU told Reuters.
The federal government's plan to cut fertilizer emissions will not threaten food security
The federal government’s plan to cut fertilizer emissions by 30 per cent by 2030 has garnered significant attention from farmers, agriculture organizations and other industry stakeholders. Some have argued that the emissions reduction target will threaten food production and lead to shortages, while others have compared it to the proposed emission cuts in the Netherlands that have driven Dutch farmers to protest. While similar protests could potentially erupt in Canada, it is important to understand the differences between the proposals in Canada and the Netherlands. Our assessment is that the fears of catastrophic yield reductions and food shortages are exaggerated. Netherlands...
FOXBusiness
Energy CEO hits at 'energy ignorance' driving current policy: 'Little hope of ending the crisis anytime soon'
The ongoing energy crisis was preceded by a decade of red flags that went mostly ignored and global plans to transition from conventional energy sources to renewable options failed to address key issues, according to a chief executive of the world's largest oil producer. Addressing the Schlumberger Digital Forum 2022...
CNBC
How an oil fracking boom to bust startup plans to thrive in the climate change era
Microseismic, which conducts subsurface imaging through a process using passive seismic technology, boomed alongside the fracking in U.S. shale oilfields. But as the shale oil boom crashed and its technology became commoditized, the oil services startup had to pivot its business model. Today, Microseismic's underlying science, which was never intended...
NME
Mini-budget: Live music, nighttime and hospitality industries react
Figures from the live music, nighttime and hospitality industries have responded the UK government’s mini-budget announcement today (September 23). This morning, Chancellor Of The Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng delivered an official statement in the House Of Commons in which he outlined a series of tax cuts and new economic measures.
Supply Chain Shortages: 15 Things to Buy Now Before Prices Rise
It’s a cliche to say hindsight is 20/20, but as shortages and supply chain issues continue, it definitely feels valid for shoppers. If only we could go back and tell our pre-pandemic selves to buy extra hand sanitizer and toilet paper. Certainly, some supply chain shortages and disruptions caused...
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
Rural Electric Co-ops Get a ‘Downpayment’ on the Renewable Future
With aging infrastructure, billions of dollars in debt tied to coal plants, and no access to federal tax incentives for renewable energy projects, the electric cooperatives that provide energy to most of rural America have been largely unable to transition away from fossil fuels. “We are just flat out never...
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Fashion Suppliers Boost Sustainability Profiles
Fashion suppliers are stepping up their efforts toward sustainability and manufacturing more environmentally sound materials. Milliken Milliken & Company has achieved a gold rating on its 2022 EcoVadis assessment. Milliken’s score places it in the top 7 percent of more than 90,000 organizations rated by EcoVadis, a provider of business sustainability ratings. “Milliken relies on our core values, including sustainability and integrity, to drive our purpose and growth,” said Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company. “The EcoVadis assessment benchmarks our work and guides our improvements to help us build a healthy future.” EcoVadis reviews sustainability policies, actions and results in four main...
techxplore.com
Rooftop solar cells can be a boon for water conservation too
Electricity-generating rooftop solar cells not only save on planet-warming carbon emissions, they also save a significant amount of water, say a pair of Duke University researchers who have done the math. A given household may save an average 16,200 gallons of water per year by installing rooftop solar, they found....
abovethelaw.com
Will Biglaw Firms Use Layoff Fears To Get Associates Back Into The Office?
We’re still in the rumor stage, but there’s a growing level of concern, absolutely. And of course younger people who don’t have a book of business or aren’t in the stage of developing a partial book of business are very concerned. — Law firm management consultant...
The global energy crisis is making the case for renewables beyond climate change
A young girl pets Frankie the Dinosaur, the mascot of the United Nations Development Program's "Don't Choose Extinction" campaign on Sep. 21. The world has been talking about accelerating climate action for a very long time. With the UN General Assembly and New York Climate Week in full swing, the word “acceleration” remains prominent on the agendas in many of the meetings. So why, as UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated last week, is climate action flatlining? And what needs to be done to jolt the world into action?
China’s Generation ‘DINK’—double income, no kids—is feeding a demographic time bomb that threatens to upend economic stability
A bride dressed in a traditional Chinese wedding dress and a groom pose for pictures March 23, 2022, in Beijing. In Beijing’s Chaoyang district, 32-year-old ‘Peter’ Liu has created his vision of what an ideal millennial life in modern China should look like. He shares his 680-square-foot apartment with his girlfriend, who goes by Cecilia, and their energetic, bread-colored French bulldog named Sweet Potato. According to Liu, he earns “pretty decent” money selling insurance. With their dual income, they earn enough for their day-to-day life, a monthly stipend for his parents who live in northern China, vacations, and trips to their favorite luxury shop, Louis Vuitton.
rigzone.com
Diverse Strategies For Oil And Gas Energy Transition
Even under the most aggressive energy transition scenario, the world will need oil and gas until 2050, Wood Mackenzie said. — Even under the most aggressive energy transition scenario, the world will need oil and gas until 2050, Wood Mackenzie said. Woodmac claims that oil and gas companies have...
etftrends.com
Renewable Energy Providing Catalyst for Utilities Sector
The utilities sector is usually vulnerable to rising interest rates and high inflation – the exact scenarios investors are contending with this year. Yet, the sector is a shining star in 2022. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU), the largest exchange traded fund dedicated to utilities stocks, entered Monday down 4.04% year-to-date, which is something to behold when the S&P 500 is down 19%.
British Standards Certifies TDCX's Carbon Footprint Reporting
Countries around the world have teamed up to find solutions to climate change. Over 120 delegates from nations around the world meet at the Conference of Parties (COP) each year to review the implementation of the United Nations’ framework convention on climate change. Big Companies Join The Movement. While...
China FM calls on Russia, Ukraine not to let war 'spill over'
China on Saturday at the United Nations urged Russia and Ukraine not to let effects of their war "spill over" and called for a diplomatic resolution. "China supports all efforts conducive to the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis.
TechRadar
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Sky Mobile wins CSR Initiative of the Year
Samsung’s ‘Not a School’ programme has been named as CSR and Sustainability Initiative of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab). A new addition for 2022, this award looked to celebrate the corporate and social responsibility initiatives that have gone the extra mile.
In Lebanon, boat tragedy kills 89 but others plan to migrate
Thousands of Palestinians have held prayers in Lebanon for one of the scores of migrants who lost their lives when their boat sank off Syria's coast.
