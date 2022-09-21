ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

TheConversationCanada

The federal government's plan to cut fertilizer emissions will not threaten food security

The federal government’s plan to cut fertilizer emissions by 30 per cent by 2030 has garnered significant attention from farmers, agriculture organizations and other industry stakeholders. Some have argued that the emissions reduction target will threaten food production and lead to shortages, while others have compared it to the proposed emission cuts in the Netherlands that have driven Dutch farmers to protest. While similar protests could potentially erupt in Canada, it is important to understand the differences between the proposals in Canada and the Netherlands. Our assessment is that the fears of catastrophic yield reductions and food shortages are exaggerated. Netherlands...
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

How an oil fracking boom to bust startup plans to thrive in the climate change era

Microseismic, which conducts subsurface imaging through a process using passive seismic technology, boomed alongside the fracking in U.S. shale oilfields. But as the shale oil boom crashed and its technology became commoditized, the oil services startup had to pivot its business model. Today, Microseismic's underlying science, which was never intended...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NME

Mini-budget: Live music, nighttime and hospitality industries react

Figures from the live music, nighttime and hospitality industries have responded the UK government’s mini-budget announcement today (September 23). This morning, Chancellor Of The Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng delivered an official statement in the House Of Commons in which he outlined a series of tax cuts and new economic measures.
MUSIC
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Fashion Suppliers Boost Sustainability Profiles

Fashion suppliers are stepping up their efforts toward sustainability and manufacturing more environmentally sound materials. Milliken Milliken & Company has achieved a gold rating on its 2022 EcoVadis assessment. Milliken’s score places it in the top 7 percent of more than 90,000 organizations rated by EcoVadis, a provider of business sustainability ratings. “Milliken relies on our core values, including sustainability and integrity, to drive our purpose and growth,” said Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company. “The EcoVadis assessment benchmarks our work and guides our improvements to help us build a healthy future.” EcoVadis reviews sustainability policies, actions and results in four main...
ENVIRONMENT
techxplore.com

Rooftop solar cells can be a boon for water conservation too

Electricity-generating rooftop solar cells not only save on planet-warming carbon emissions, they also save a significant amount of water, say a pair of Duke University researchers who have done the math. A given household may save an average 16,200 gallons of water per year by installing rooftop solar, they found....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

The global energy crisis is making the case for renewables beyond climate change

A young girl pets Frankie the Dinosaur, the mascot of the United Nations Development Program's "Don't Choose Extinction" campaign on Sep. 21. The world has been talking about accelerating climate action for a very long time. With the UN General Assembly and New York Climate Week in full swing, the word “acceleration” remains prominent on the agendas in many of the meetings. So why, as UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated last week, is climate action flatlining? And what needs to be done to jolt the world into action?
ENVIRONMENT
Fortune

China’s Generation ‘DINK’—double income, no kids—is feeding a demographic time bomb that threatens to upend economic stability

A bride dressed in a traditional Chinese wedding dress and a groom pose for pictures March 23, 2022, in Beijing. In Beijing’s Chaoyang district, 32-year-old ‘Peter’ Liu has created his vision of what an ideal millennial life in modern China should look like. He shares his 680-square-foot apartment with his girlfriend, who goes by Cecilia, and their energetic, bread-colored French bulldog named Sweet Potato. According to Liu, he earns “pretty decent” money selling insurance. With their dual income, they earn enough for their day-to-day life, a monthly stipend for his parents who live in northern China, vacations, and trips to their favorite luxury shop, Louis Vuitton.
CHINA
rigzone.com

Diverse Strategies For Oil And Gas Energy Transition

Even under the most aggressive energy transition scenario, the world will need oil and gas until 2050, Wood Mackenzie said. — Even under the most aggressive energy transition scenario, the world will need oil and gas until 2050, Wood Mackenzie said. Woodmac claims that oil and gas companies have...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

Renewable Energy Providing Catalyst for Utilities Sector

The utilities sector is usually vulnerable to rising interest rates and high inflation – the exact scenarios investors are contending with this year. Yet, the sector is a shining star in 2022. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU), the largest exchange traded fund dedicated to utilities stocks, entered Monday down 4.04% year-to-date, which is something to behold when the S&P 500 is down 19%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

British Standards Certifies TDCX's Carbon Footprint Reporting

Countries around the world have teamed up to find solutions to climate change. Over 120 delegates from nations around the world meet at the Conference of Parties (COP) each year to review the implementation of the United Nations’ framework convention on climate change. Big Companies Join The Movement. While...
ENVIRONMENT
TechRadar

Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Sky Mobile wins CSR Initiative of the Year

Samsung’s ‘Not a School’ programme has been named as CSR and Sustainability Initiative of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab). A new addition for 2022, this award looked to celebrate the corporate and social responsibility initiatives that have gone the extra mile.
TECHNOLOGY

