The federal government’s plan to cut fertilizer emissions by 30 per cent by 2030 has garnered significant attention from farmers, agriculture organizations and other industry stakeholders. Some have argued that the emissions reduction target will threaten food production and lead to shortages, while others have compared it to the proposed emission cuts in the Netherlands that have driven Dutch farmers to protest. While similar protests could potentially erupt in Canada, it is important to understand the differences between the proposals in Canada and the Netherlands. Our assessment is that the fears of catastrophic yield reductions and food shortages are exaggerated. Netherlands...

