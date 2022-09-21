Read full article on original website
blockchain.news
Covalent Rolls Out Educational Program to Bridge Skills Gap in Web3
Covalent, a Web3 data provider that is backed by Binance Labs and Coinbase Ventures, launched a program aimed at bridging the data analytics skills gap for workers in Web3. Since data is considered as the new oil, the program dubbed Data Alchemist Boot-Camp will provide education related to data analytics in the Web3 and blockchain spaces. Per the report:
How the CHIPS and Science act can revolutionize US tech diversity
In his remarks about the new CHIPS and Science Act, President Joe Biden proclaimed “we’re going to support entrepreneurs and technology hubs all across the country, including historically Black colleges and universities, minority-serving institutions, Tribal colleges. We’re going to tap into the greatest competitive advantage we have: our diverse and talented workforce that’s urban, rural, and suburban.”
TechCrunch
8 investors discuss what’s ahead for reproductive health startups in a post-Roe world
Come the midterm elections, voters will weigh in on candidates and, consequently, measures that will dictate abortion access and other human rights issues. The role venture capital must play in all of this is becoming clearer: There has been a push to fund more reproductive health companies, include healthcare access in ESG investments and reevaluate the safest places to open a business for women employees.
Why Magic Mushrooms Are Emerging As Major Part Of Public Discourse: What Science Is Saying
(Part three of a four-part series) Despite ongoing legal setbacks, psychedelics research has reemerged and it is proving that psilocybin reduces brain connections within the usual networks while amplifying links between less connected areas. Alterations on sustained networks seem to correlate with a reduction of depression symptoms. In the first...
Phys.org
A handful of universities seem to control flow of ideas, people in academia
Just five U.S. universities have trained 1-in-8 tenure-track faculty members serving at the nation's institutions of higher learning, according to new University of Colorado Boulder research. The study, published Sept. 21 in the journal Nature, takes the most exhaustive look yet at the structure of the American professoriate—capturing data on...
Poets and Quants
Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Ramprashanth Mohanasundaram, Harvard Business School
“As a fond generalist I love solving new business challenges, with a focus on empowerment – I strongly believe that inclusivity can lead to both social and business impact.”. Hometown: Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Fun Fact About Yourself: Hailing from a marginalized farmer community, I am passionate about inspiring and...
ESG is the Necessary Evil, and the Markets and Entrepreneurs are Taking Full Advantage
A few months ago, I published a piece arguing that ESG will become the new bottom line. This is not a politically motivated statement, and I don’t fully agree with the ESG approach. I do believe however, it is time to change, and it is time for executives, entrepreneurs, and investors to appreciate we are at an economic and societal transition point. This transition will force us to engage the consumer base more dynamically, while placing greater efforts to decarbonize our business operations. These issues are both good for business and good for society provided companies and investors are willing to take risk and change. Capitalism models should be leveraged to create profits while absorbing the societal problem-solving more systematically. Please note that I have adopted a rather broad definition of ESG in my analysis to ensure I capture the sustainability, clean tech, and climate risk investment trends.
Poets and Quants
Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Amrit Sandhu, Harvard Business School
“Father and ex-army trainee surgeon and documentary enthusiast pursuing an MBA at HBS.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I have been a best man three times. Undergraduate School and Major:) Warwick Medical School (Medicine), Kingston University (Sports and Exercise Science) Most Recent Employer and Job Title: British Army, Medical Officer. What...
Poets and Quants
Busy Month For Deloitte: Consulting Giant Announces Major B-School Initiatives
One of the biggest consulting companies in the world is also one of the biggest employers of business school graduates. So it’s news when Deloitte announces a new partnership with a leading B-school — even more so when it announces more than half a dozen of them. Deloitte...
tipranks.com
ParallelChain Secures $50M Commitment to Advance Enterprise-Focused Blockchain Use
Multi-functional blockchain network aims to accelerate enterprise adoption by bridging centralized and decentralized ecosystems while supporting greater scalability, privacy, and efficiency. Blockchain’s disruptive capabilities have penetrated multiple industries seeking to leverage the technology’s decentralization and beneficial attributes. Yet, enterprise adoption is one area where blockchain has struggled to gain traction,...
Digital-First Banking Brings Efficiency, Access to African Consumers, SMBs
The appetite for digital banking has accelerated in recent years, giving rise to a new generation of challenger banks and FinTech players that are disrupting the traditional banking space with often cheaper, faster and more efficient solutions. But as Tyme Co-Founder and CEO Coen Jonker told PYMNTS in an interview,...
ceoworld.biz
CEO Spotlight: TECOBI is Revolutionizing and Modernizing How Automotive Companies Communicate to Customers
The driving force behind the creation of TECOBI, an automotive sales software that provides lead generation and follow-up solutions, is the aim for better communication. That was the mission for founders Jason Girdner and Scarlet Mick in launching the platform. TECOBI is a unique proprietary technology that utilizes calling and...
Benzinga
Dubai's Future Blockchain Summit to Create Global Business Opportunities for Crypto, Metaverse Innovators
● The fifth edition of the Summit will unveil the potential of immersive metaverse applications, exploring pioneering use-cases. ● Crypto, DeFi & Virtual Asset Forum will re-evaluate and navigate the future of alternative investments. Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2022) - The Future Blockchain Summit, the MENA...
Two Psychedelics Companies Will Study Effects Of Natural Psilocybin And MDMA In Healthy Volunteers
Health Canada receives applications concerning clinical trials on a regular basis. This time, the licensed producer of natural EU-GMP psilocybin and MDMA Optimi Health Corp. OPTHF together with ATMA Journey Centers say they intend to submit a Phase I clinical trial application (CTA) to document the safety of Optimi’s natural psilocybin biomass and MDMA in healthy patients.
If you’re applying for a CFO role, having an MBA degree on your resume beats a CPA credential
The ability for their companies to attract and retain talent is a top concern for CFOs. But the current war for talent isn’t ending anytime soon. “I certainly think we will be living with this demand pace that we’ve seen for at least the next five years,” Clem Johnson, president of Crist|Kolder Associates, an executive search firm, told a group of CFOs last night in Chicago.
