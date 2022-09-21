Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Says He Can't Be Sued for Fraud Because He Paid the Money Back
Former President Donald Trump wrote Thursday on social media that he cannot be sued for fraud because he repaid loans borrowed from lenders "in full on or before the due date" or is still repaying them. Trump was responding to a civil lawsuit announced on Wednesday by New York Attorney...
Tucker Carlson's Take Awkwardly Backfires When He Accidentally Slams Trump
Tucker Carlson mistakenly took a dig at the financial woes and marital life of former President Donald Trump on Thursday. Carlson, in a segment about the war between Russia and Ukraine on Thursday, called the U.S. response to the invasion “classic mission creep,” in which the country extends the military’s stay for a purpose that’ll hurt America in the long term.
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral
Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Retired general: Intercepted intelligence reveals two things about Putin
Brig. Gen. Mark Kimmitt (Ret.) responds to a CNN report that Russian President Vladimir Putin is personally giving directions to Russian forces on the ground in Ukraine.
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Ana Navarro Shuts Down Joy Behar For Comparing Abortion Laws to Women’s Rights in Iran on ‘The View’: “Let’s Not Make That Comparison”
Ana Navarro made her first appearance of the week on today’s episode of The View, where she was quick to shut down an off-color comparison made by fellow co-host Joy Behar. During one of the panel’s Hot Topics segments, the ladies covered the protests that erupted in Iran following the murder of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, for allegedly not wearing her hijab the correct way. Meanwhile, CNN’s chief international anchor, Christiane Amanpour, was set to interview the Iranian president in New York, but when she declined to wear a hijab, he called off the interview. Speaking of the reporter, Navarro said, “She is...
1 student loan bill you might not know ready for Biden's signature
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - While student loan debt relief has divided politicians in both the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, one student loan bill that has garnered bipartisan support is the Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act, sponsored by Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), and John Cornyn (R-Texas).
A Small, Cruel Rally For Doug Mastriano
A poor turnout at Saturday’s extremist-laden campaign event could be an indicator the far-right candidate for Pennsylvania governor is losing steam.
Thousands of Hasidic Jews defy travel warnings by making New Year pilgrimage to war-torn Ukraine
The Hasidic pilgrims from Israel, the US, and worldwide head to Uman — a Ukrainian city home to the grave of a famous rabbi – for the Jewish New Year.
Zelenskiy vows to liberate all of Ukraine as Russian ‘vote’ continues
Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has vowed to liberate the entire country, as Russia pressed on with its supposed referendum in occupied areas of Ukraine and so-called election workers accompanied by masked gunmen knocked on doors to get people to vote. Zelenskiy said Ukraine’s armed forces would throw the Russian...
Half of US borrowers in a new poll said their student loan debt is harming their mental health
Half of borrowers in a 2,000 person poll said that their student debt is harming their mental health. The survey, by education platform ELVTR, said that anxiety and depression were the most common issues. One in five surveyed said they had endured sleepless nights and panic attacks linked to their...
Judiciary unveils Barbera's portrait, a first for a woman
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The official portrait of retired Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera was destined to be highly symbolic, as it would be the first of 24 such drawings of the state's top jurists going back to 1778 to feature a woman.But contained in the portrait unveiled recently are a host of symbols chosen to depict a dedicated judge, accomplished appellate attorney, fierce advocate, proud Marylander and loving wife, mother and grandmother.Barbera stepped down from the high court last September upon reaching Maryland's mandatory judicial retirement age of 70.Current Chief Judge Matthew J. Fader hosted...
