POTUS

HuffPost

Tucker Carlson's Take Awkwardly Backfires When He Accidentally Slams Trump

Tucker Carlson mistakenly took a dig at the financial woes and marital life of former President Donald Trump on Thursday. Carlson, in a segment about the war between Russia and Ukraine on Thursday, called the U.S. response to the invasion “classic mission creep,” in which the country extends the military’s stay for a purpose that’ll hurt America in the long term.
Daily Mail

Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral

Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Shuts Down Joy Behar For Comparing Abortion Laws to Women’s Rights in Iran on ‘The View’: “Let’s Not Make That Comparison”

Ana Navarro made her first appearance of the week on today’s episode of The View, where she was quick to shut down an off-color comparison made by fellow co-host Joy Behar. During one of the panel’s Hot Topics segments, the ladies covered the protests that erupted in Iran following the murder of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, for allegedly not wearing her hijab the correct way. Meanwhile, CNN’s chief international anchor, Christiane Amanpour, was set to interview the Iranian president in New York, but when she declined to wear a hijab, he called off the interview. Speaking of the reporter, Navarro said, “She is...
msn.com

1 student loan bill you might not know ready for Biden's signature

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - While student loan debt relief has divided politicians in both the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, one student loan bill that has garnered bipartisan support is the Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act, sponsored by Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), and John Cornyn (R-Texas).
CBS Baltimore

Judiciary unveils Barbera's portrait, a first for a woman

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The official portrait of retired Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera was destined to be highly symbolic, as it would be the first of 24 such drawings of the state's top jurists going back to 1778 to feature a woman.But contained in the portrait unveiled recently are a host of symbols chosen to depict a dedicated judge, accomplished appellate attorney, fierce advocate, proud Marylander and loving wife, mother and grandmother.Barbera stepped down from the high court last September upon reaching Maryland's mandatory judicial retirement age of 70.Current Chief Judge Matthew J. Fader hosted...
